If you are in the market for a quality outdoor rug, then there are a few key considerations to take into account. Will it hold up when exposed to weather? Can it be easily maintained? And does it tie in stylishly to the rest of your outdoor space? Ruggable's washable design has always been an irresistible offer, but the brand's newly launched jute-inspired Performance Weave collection just upped the ante.

Jute is a classic material choice for outdoor rugs, and while Ruggable's jute-inspired performance weave isn't the real thing, it promises the look and durability of a true jute rug. By opting for a jute-inspired material, made from the brand's patented design, Ruggable's new collection offers a softer, more luxurious underfoot experience. So you can experience all the pros of a jute rug (natural aesthetics and durability), without the cons (like fraying and laborious cleaning).

It's washable, versatile, and very stylish, so of course I had to try this outdoor rug for myself. Does it actually look as much like natural jute as promised? And how soft is it really? Below is everything you need to know about Ruggable's new jute-inspired performance weave, plus all my thoughts while reviewing.

Pictured here is the Haven Dark Natural Performance Weave rug, which I tested in my own garden, below. (Image credit: Ruggable)

As you may know, Ruggable's rugs are a one-piece system composed of a stylish weave on top and a built-in nonslip backing. This allows you to style them almost anywhere — living room or garden — with the allure of being able to wash and restyle as needed (Ruggable recommends a cold wash and tumble or air dry).

And just in time to get your outdoor living room design ready for summer, Ruggable's jute-inspired performance weave comes in eight different colorways (plain and striped rugs), and six different sizes (both area and runner). So, you truly can pick the piece that works best with your space, all while keeping that neutral jute aesthetic.

How the Jute-Inspired Performance Weave Actually Holds Up

Image 1 of 3 The close-up of the rug looks like a high-quality weave and is very soft underfoot. (Image credit: Future) It took about a day or two to uncurl completely, but I love how the darker shade looks against my patio. (Image credit: Future) The size is a bit small for my space, admittedly, but the quality definitely impressed me. (Image credit: Future)

It all sounds well and good, but how did this new style hold up when it came to styling it in a real garden? I have a small garden space to work with, so I ordered the Haven Dark Natural performance weave rug in the 90 x 150cm size. I wanted something that would give my apartment's (rather bland) patio a stylish facelift.

I definitely could've gone a little bit bigger than I thought, so I'd recommend double-checking what rug size will fit in your space and your rug's placement before ordering. However, keep in mind that if you are a flat-dweller like me, the smaller sizes will more easily fit in your washing machine.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, the performance weave fabric truly impressed me. The material had an elevated look immediately upon unpacking, especially in the Haven Dark Natural colorway, and it's finished with a nice, woven trim.

And unlike natural jute, this performance weave was so soft underfoot. There is nothing scratchy about it, and it really adds a level of luxury to your outdoor space. The softness is a big sell for inside use as well, because no one likes a living room rug that is scratchy on their feet.

Shop Similar Style Rugs

If you can't make it to Ruggable, below are a few similar outdoor jute rugs and jute-inspired rugs.

Ruggable's new jute-inspired performance weave rug collection definitely got my tick of approval after reviewing. It's soft, expensive-looking, and the washable design is so convenient. I'm convinced a good rug is the key decor piece to elevate your outdoor area. Will you be trying Ruggable's new design this season?

For more design-forward releases and inspiration, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.