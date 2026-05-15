This Very-Clever Magnetic Soap Holder Will Help Solve Your Bathroom Countertop and Shower Clutter, and Fixes to Tiles With No Drilling
Whether you've switched to bar soap by your sink or in your shower room, this storage idea is a clever spruce
I have been considering switching to bar soap, but the only thing that's held me back so far is some organizational woes. For starters, my sink is of the freestanding variety, so I have no counter space to rest my bar. Not to mention, I loathe the thought of sudsy water pooling up under the bar. But I just discovered this magnetic soap holder from Amazon that solves both these first-world problems.
As far as bathroom organizers go, it's pretty genius. And if you're swapping it for your bottled hand wash or shampoo for bars in the name of sustainability, then you'll love the fact that it's crafted from 90% recycled fishing nets and marine waste.
The magnetized element allows you to mount your soap on your bathroom wall, and if you have a particularly stylish bar, it's a cool way to show it off. So, here's how it works.
So many chic homes are embracing the return of stylish bar soaps, and while ceramic dishes are a classic way to organize them, it's not always small bathroom-friendly. In its place, a magnetic soap holder is a much more space-conscious, hygienic, and surprisingly interesting way to display your soap.
"Magnetic soaps can turn an everyday essential into a subtle design feature, drawing the eye upward and creating a more visually layered bathroom," says Iokasti Sotirakopoulou, stylist at Design Lab by Livingetc. "They’re especially effective in smaller spaces, helping surfaces feel cleaner, lighter, and less cluttered."
So, if you're ditching the dish for one of these, here are some of my favorite options to shop.
If you have a dark bathroom and you want a cohesive finish, then this colorway is perfect. However, Soapi also has some fun colors, like this pink, for maximalists.
Stylish Bars to Pair With
If you're looking for another way to free up counter space, the tipping soap dispenser is a clever idea for liquid hand wash. And for more functional tips that double as design moments, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.