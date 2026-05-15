I have been considering switching to bar soap, but the only thing that's held me back so far is some organizational woes. For starters, my sink is of the freestanding variety, so I have no counter space to rest my bar. Not to mention, I loathe the thought of sudsy water pooling up under the bar. But I just discovered this magnetic soap holder from Amazon that solves both these first-world problems.

As far as bathroom organizers go, it's pretty genius. And if you're swapping it for your bottled hand wash or shampoo for bars in the name of sustainability, then you'll love the fact that it's crafted from 90% recycled fishing nets and marine waste.

The magnetized element allows you to mount your soap on your bathroom wall, and if you have a particularly stylish bar, it's a cool way to show it off. So, here's how it works.

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Soapi Super Strong Magnetic Soap Holder £17.86 at Amazon UK Soapi's holder comes with a colorful adhesive base that suction sticks to your wall and a recycled metal bottle cap that goes into the back of your soap. All you have to do is pop the metal side onto the holder.

So many chic homes are embracing the return of stylish bar soaps, and while ceramic dishes are a classic way to organize them, it's not always small bathroom-friendly. In its place, a magnetic soap holder is a much more space-conscious, hygienic, and surprisingly interesting way to display your soap.

"Magnetic soaps can turn an everyday essential into a subtle design feature, drawing the eye upward and creating a more visually layered bathroom," says Iokasti Sotirakopoulou, stylist at Design Lab by Livingetc. "They’re especially effective in smaller spaces, helping surfaces feel cleaner, lighter, and less cluttered."

So, if you're ditching the dish for one of these, here are some of my favorite options to shop.

Stylish Bars to Pair With

Loewe Ivy Pack of Two Scented Soap Bars £52 at Selfridges Just picture this gorgeous Ivy Soap Bar from Loewe seemingly floating above your sink. Mienne Incendier Bar Soap £31 at REVOLVE In it's heirloom tomato-esque silhouette, this soap bar might be one of the coolest designs right now. Jo Malone London Revitalize Exfoliating Soap £16 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Every bathroom needs an exfoliating soap, and my vote goes to this number by Jo Malone.

If you're looking for another way to free up counter space, the tipping soap dispenser is a clever idea for liquid hand wash. And for more functional tips that double as design moments, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.