Move Over Pump Bottles — This Vintage 'Tipping' Soap Dispenser Is the Coolest Accessory for Your Bathroom Right Now

I know I may have some competition, but I think I may have one of the smallest bathrooms in London. And I'm talking tiny, like knees touching the sink, small.

I'm not saying this to complain; instead, I want to set the scene for you, and the struggles I've faced while trying to make this shoe-box loo feel at least a tiny bit luxurious. One of the main hindrances to this task, however, is my space-saving sink. While it does the job of providing a stable spot to wash my hands, while taking up as little room as possible (bare minimum requirements, really), it also leaves me with absolutely zero space to bring some decorative flair to my small bathroom. You see, it's one of those completely rimless basins, which means no room for a stylish stone tray to house my hand soap and moisturizer. In fact, there's no space to house a hand soap at all.

A wall-mounted soap dispenser is the answer, for sure, and I've been seeing these 'tipping' designs all over my social media recently that just feel so much more luxurious than your standard pump bottle. After not being able to find one for ages, I stumbled across this GangKun Bathroom soap dispenser from Amazon that gives me that upscale, hotel bathroom feel I've been looking for. And, even better yet, it's helped me cut down on plastic waste. Win-win.

The idea first came to me from this clever TikTok from ceramic studio, Eguzkine Ceramics, in Lanzarote. Encouraging viewers to ditch conventional plastic soap containers for the more sustainable, and certainly more beautiful, ceramic containers instead.

While I loved the concept, I'd struggled to find any affordable versions out there. Plus, as much as I love the organic, rustic look of these ceramic vessels, my own style leans more towards the slightly futuristic, with plenty of chrome home accessories littered throughout. So, this chrome dispenser from Amazon was right up my street, and at only £41, it was a no-brainer buy.

GangKun Gangkun Bathroom Soap Dispenser £41 at Amazon UK You can't tell me that this doesn't look exactly like something you'd find on the walls of a swanky, expensive private members' club. It's sleek, elegant, and simple. And only £41. It features a smart flip-and-pour dispensing system, making it extremely easy and seamless to use, with no fiddly pumps or slippery squeezes required. It's the perfect chrome decor piece for your bathroom, bringing a cool, modern feel to the room without taking up any space. Pair it with a secondary hand lotion dispenser, or use it on its own. Or, if you're aiming to create a hotel-like spa bathroom vibe, consider installing them in your shower and saying goodbye to the clutter of shampoos and conditioners.

Sleek Alternatives

Stylish, sustainable, and space-saving... what more could you want? If you are looking for more tips to organize your tiny toilet, these small bathroom storage ideas might be just what you need.