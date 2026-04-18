This Chic New Under-Sink Storage Cabinet Is Such a Great Way to Elevate a Pedestal Bathroom Basin That You Can't Change

This small bathroom storage savior is as stylish as it is practical

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Curved, black under sink storage cabinet with gold hardware and oak legs
(Image credit: Next)

As a renter, it sometimes feels like you can't make a property feel like home — but this doesn't need to be the case. Part of it comes down to making it as functional as possible for you and your needs, which is something my latest bathroom find is sure to help you achieve. Meet the under-sink storage cabinet. It's stylish, practical, and requires practically zero installation. What more could you want?

If there's one gripe that persists for renters and homeowners alike, it's the desire for more storage, and a space where this is a particularly prevalent issue is the bathroom. I know I'm not alone in my hoarder-like approach to toiletries, with enough lotions and potions to moisturize a small army, and no matter how many boxes and baskets I buy, my small bathroom storage ideas never suffice. Plus, call me picky, but I don't want my storage to just 'do the job', I actually want it to look good, too.

And, as it turns out, Next has that formula nailed. Its Black Haddington Under-Sink Storage Cabinet is neutral and minimalist enough to work in any space, and has enough personality to make it visually interesting, too. And, of course, plenty of storage space to boot. Plus, it's designed to slot right over your pedestal sink, so you can get more storage without losing any space. If you want my advice, I'd add this to your basket ASAP, because I won't be surprised if it sells out.

Stylish Alternatives to Shop

Even if these aren't quite to your style, we have plenty more under-sink storage ideas for you to explore. And, to make sure you're making the most of your storage, we've found the best bathroom organizers, too.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.