As a renter, it sometimes feels like you can't make a property feel like home — but this doesn't need to be the case. Part of it comes down to making it as functional as possible for you and your needs, which is something my latest bathroom find is sure to help you achieve. Meet the under-sink storage cabinet. It's stylish, practical, and requires practically zero installation. What more could you want?

If there's one gripe that persists for renters and homeowners alike, it's the desire for more storage, and a space where this is a particularly prevalent issue is the bathroom. I know I'm not alone in my hoarder-like approach to toiletries, with enough lotions and potions to moisturize a small army, and no matter how many boxes and baskets I buy, my small bathroom storage ideas never suffice. Plus, call me picky, but I don't want my storage to just 'do the job', I actually want it to look good, too.

And, as it turns out, Next has that formula nailed. Its Black Haddington Under-Sink Storage Cabinet is neutral and minimalist enough to work in any space, and has enough personality to make it visually interesting, too. And, of course, plenty of storage space to boot. Plus, it's designed to slot right over your pedestal sink, so you can get more storage without losing any space. If you want my advice, I'd add this to your basket ASAP, because I won't be surprised if it sells out.

Next Black Haddington Under Sink Storage Cabinet £165 at Next UK There's nothing better than a renter-friendly solution that not only makes your space more practical, but actually makes your home look better, too. And that's exactly what you get from this chic under-sink storage cabinet from Next. With curved corners and gold hardware, this piece adopts some of the hottest interior design trends of the year, while still maintaining a thoroughly timeless look. With a painted black body and light oak legs, this cabinet has a tastefully minimalist look that would look as natural in a mid-century modern bathroom as it would in a more modern space. And of course, most crucially of all, is the generous amount of storage this cabinet provides. With three layers of shelving, including one exposed bottom shelf, there's more than enough space to store all your bathroom essentials, and hide away the less aesthetically pleasing bits and bobs, too.

Stylish Alternatives to Shop

Even if these aren't quite to your style, we have plenty more under-sink storage ideas for you to explore. And, to make sure you're making the most of your storage, we've found the best bathroom organizers, too.

And for more design ideas, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.