This Chic New Under-Sink Storage Cabinet Is Such a Great Way to Elevate a Pedestal Bathroom Basin That You Can't Change
This small bathroom storage savior is as stylish as it is practical
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As a renter, it sometimes feels like you can't make a property feel like home — but this doesn't need to be the case. Part of it comes down to making it as functional as possible for you and your needs, which is something my latest bathroom find is sure to help you achieve. Meet the under-sink storage cabinet. It's stylish, practical, and requires practically zero installation. What more could you want?
If there's one gripe that persists for renters and homeowners alike, it's the desire for more storage, and a space where this is a particularly prevalent issue is the bathroom. I know I'm not alone in my hoarder-like approach to toiletries, with enough lotions and potions to moisturize a small army, and no matter how many boxes and baskets I buy, my small bathroom storage ideas never suffice. Plus, call me picky, but I don't want my storage to just 'do the job', I actually want it to look good, too.
And, as it turns out, Next has that formula nailed. Its Black Haddington Under-Sink Storage Cabinet is neutral and minimalist enough to work in any space, and has enough personality to make it visually interesting, too. And, of course, plenty of storage space to boot. Plus, it's designed to slot right over your pedestal sink, so you can get more storage without losing any space. If you want my advice, I'd add this to your basket ASAP, because I won't be surprised if it sells out.
There's nothing better than a renter-friendly solution that not only makes your space more practical, but actually makes your home look better, too. And that's exactly what you get from this chic under-sink storage cabinet from Next.
With curved corners and gold hardware, this piece adopts some of the hottest interior design trends of the year, while still maintaining a thoroughly timeless look. With a painted black body and light oak legs, this cabinet has a tastefully minimalist look that would look as natural in a mid-century modern bathroom as it would in a more modern space.
And of course, most crucially of all, is the generous amount of storage this cabinet provides. With three layers of shelving, including one exposed bottom shelf, there's more than enough space to store all your bathroom essentials, and hide away the less aesthetically pleasing bits and bobs, too.
Stylish Alternatives to Shop
While there are certainly benefits to open shelving, not everyone wants their toiletries on full display. So, if you value a little more privacy in your bathroom storage, this design is perfect for you. With a stylish ribbed wood surface and a lovely cream finish, this cabinet is ideal for that quiet luxury bathroom look. And the two concealed shelves provide plenty of space for you to keep all your cleaning supplies hidden from view.
Nothing elevates your home like a little bit of cohesion in your design, and with a matching mirror and standing cabinet, this set does all the hard work for you. The light, white-washed wood brings a soft, fresh feel to your design, which is balanced out by the warmth of the brushed gold handles. Bring the full set together for a sleek, white bathroom.
Slatted wood has become one of the stand-out trends of the past few years, and this under-sink cabinet is a simple way to bring the rustic finish into your home. Modern bathrooms can so often end up feeling slightly sterile, so bringing in some texture and warmth never goes amiss, and this cabinet provides that with ease.
With rattan doors and a soft, light oak finish, this cabinet is ideal for anyone searching for that warm, coastal interior design aesthetic. It's a brilliant way to bring a bit more texture into your space, and, when paired with some other rattan decor and accessories, can help create a more laid-back feel in your home.
At only £79.99, this is undoubtedly the most affordable option on the list. Though you'd never guess it from the sleek, ribbed finish and gold hardware. But it's not just the look that has a luxury feel; small details, like the soft-close doors and adjustable shelves, elevate this design even further, making it a great-value buy.
There's something about the combination of a light, organic rattan and a rich, dark wood that will always appeal to me, and this under-sink unit is no exception. With curved edges, tapered legs, and sleek black handles, this design brings an air of elegance and sophistication to your bathroom.
Even if these aren't quite to your style, we have plenty more under-sink storage ideas for you to explore. And, to make sure you're making the most of your storage, we've found the best bathroom organizers, too.
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The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.