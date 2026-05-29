Confession, in my pre-Livingetc era, incense holders were low on my list of design priorities. But now, more than two years later, it has hopped its way up to being one of my favorite ways to add personality to my space in a meaningful manner.

And, paired with the best home fragrance, it creates an impactful ritual through scent and sight. Considering there's an almost hypnotic quality to incense, a beautiful base will only elevate this fragrance moment.

So, I've found the coolest incense holders to treat your home to. And I've organized my recommendations by style, so there's something for the minimalists, the maximalists, and the in-betweeners, too. Check it out!

Best Minimalist Incense Holders

Loewe Ivy Incense Stick Set £153 at Selfridges Are we even surprised Loewe made it onto my round-up? And the fact that this set comes with a bundle of ivy incense makes it that much more appealing. Woud Monolith Incense Holder £43.20 at finnishdesignshop.com As far as minimalist incense holders go, this number from Woud is admittedly chic and laid-back. Kusaido Glass Japanese Incense Holder £19.99 at Etsy Affiliate US J'obsessed with this beautiful, ice-y glass incense holder from Kusaido. The subtle texture instantly elevates the ritual.

Best Statement Incense Holders

Best Luxury Incense Holders

Ginori 1735 x Luke Edward Hall Gazelle D’Or Incense Holder £185 at Harrods After spotting Ginori 1735 in Miranda Priestly's office, I found this incense holder that's now living in my mind rent-free. Aesop Bronze Incense Holder £120 at Aesop UK When I think luxury fragrance, Aesop is right up there with the crème de la crème. And this Bronze Incense Holder is a testament to its stellar reputation. Cinnamon Projects Brass Circa Incense Burner £175 at La Gent How cool is this Brass Circa Incense Burner from Cinnamon Projects? The soft silhouette, the brushed finish, and the levitating incense — no notes.

Best Contemporary Incense Holders

Maegen Green Lilo Incense Holder £20 at Urban Outfitters (US) If you want fragrance to do most of the talking, this Green Lilo Incense Holder offers a subtle stye moment. L'Objet Oh Mon Dieu Porcelain Incense Holder £88 at Selfridges Soft launching my other L'Objet obsession at the moment — this lippy incense holder in its smooth porcelain finish. Niko June Purple Soft Ice Incense Holder £125 at SSENSE Trust me, Niko June's 'melted' incense holder is such a fun way to dress up this fragrance ritual.

Cool Incense Cone Burners

FAQs

What Is the Best Material for an Incense Holder?

Overall, ceramic and porcelain are the best materials for an incense holder. However, many popular burners and incense holders are crafted from wood, stone and metal. Above all, it's important to ensure that the vessel you use is safe for use with this fragrance format.

Are Incense Holders Safe on Wood?

Since wood is generally flammable, I'd advise against burning smaller incense holders that are notorious for not catching ash on furniture made from this material. However, if you're burning incense in a larger bowl that catches all the fallen incense ash, you shouldn't have an issue placing it on a wood surface.

Now that your incense is all taken care of, take a scroll through the best candle holders to give these accessories a glow-up. And in the meantime, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with all things design.