Forget Burning Candles in Summer, Incense Is So Much Better — I Found 15 Contemporary Holders to Elevate This Fragrance Ritual
Don't let aesthetics be an afterthought to this cleansing moment, I beg
Confession, in my pre-Livingetc era, incense holders were low on my list of design priorities. But now, more than two years later, it has hopped its way up to being one of my favorite ways to add personality to my space in a meaningful manner.
And, paired with the best home fragrance, it creates an impactful ritual through scent and sight. Considering there's an almost hypnotic quality to incense, a beautiful base will only elevate this fragrance moment.
So, I've found the coolest incense holders to treat your home to. And I've organized my recommendations by style, so there's something for the minimalists, the maximalists, and the in-betweeners, too. Check it out!
Best Minimalist Incense Holders
Best Statement Incense Holders
First Alessi's Rocc Diffuser, now this incense burner? I can get behind the brand's reinvention of scent in the form of chrome home accessories.
Make your home smell good while showing off your style with these pretty orchid incense holders from Odyssey Interior. It feels perfect for spring!
Best Luxury Incense Holders
After spotting Ginori 1735 in Miranda Priestly's office, I found this incense holder that's now living in my mind rent-free.
Best Contemporary Incense Holders
Cool Incense Cone Burners
Seth Rogen's Ripple+ incense droplet set is sitting on my coffee table right now. And the rich marble holder is on par with the cool cones.
FAQs
What Is the Best Material for an Incense Holder?
Overall, ceramic and porcelain are the best materials for an incense holder. However, many popular burners and incense holders are crafted from wood, stone and metal. Above all, it's important to ensure that the vessel you use is safe for use with this fragrance format.
Are Incense Holders Safe on Wood?
Since wood is generally flammable, I'd advise against burning smaller incense holders that are notorious for not catching ash on furniture made from this material. However, if you're burning incense in a larger bowl that catches all the fallen incense ash, you shouldn't have an issue placing it on a wood surface.
Now that your incense is all taken care of, take a scroll through the best candle holders to give these accessories a glow-up. And in the meantime, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with all things design.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.