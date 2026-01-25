When I think of Alessi, my thoughts are swept away with images of shiny egg pans, groovy corkscrews, and cool mokka pots. However, after learning about the Alessi Rocc Fragrance Diffuser (available from Selfirdges), I'm now adding the brand to my little black book of haute perfumeries.

Taking on the classic stainless steel finish the brand is known for, these reed diffusers are a far cry from the frosted glass bottles with stickered labels that often dominate bookshelves and bathroom counters.

And with major branding fatigue being a problem of the moment, this sleek, minimalist diffuser bowl is just the thing I recommend for a coffee table centrepiece that smells as expensive as it looks.

Alessi Rocc Amethyst Fragrance Diffuser by Michael Anastassiades £80 at Selfridges Notes: Violet, Myrrh, Lavender Although this Amethyst scent is my choice for the season, it's also available in fragrances like Marble, Basalt, Flint, Clay, and Amber.

In collaboration with Alessi, Michael Anastassiades, a Cypriot-born, London-based designer, and Grasse fragrance house Robertet, to create Rocc. Inspired by the paradox of lending scent to materials that are naturally odorless, each fragrance has been blended to tell a story.

Housed in sleek chrome bowls with an opening to the side revealing rattan reeds, this is a great way to make your home smell good without compromising on style. Especially if you're chrome decor obsessed like me.

Besides that, one of the main facets that drew me to the Rocc collection is the lack of branding. Don't get me wrong, I don't mind the occasional mini logo embossment on a reed diffuser. However, with visual decluttering at the top of my mind, you will find me peeling the stickers off my fragrance.

The Rocc diffuser vanishes this task and presents itself in a subtly chic fashion. And similar to its aesthetic, the fragrance formulas also feel quite grown-up. If you ask me, it's perfectly suited to minimalism in interior design, with a slight edge thanks to its metallic finish.

And if you're looking for more reed diffusers that feature less in-your-face marketing and more style-led vessels, here are some more to shop.

And if you're still not sold on diffuser aesthetics, but you love the idea of a flameless fragrance, then perhaps scented sculptures are more your speed.