This Is What Miranda Priestly's Office Smells Like — These Exact Fragrance Brands Have the Fashion Crowd's Seal of Approval

These fragrances are so chic, I'm not surprised this iconically haute character approves

Amiya Baratan's avatar
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A still from The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Miranda&#039;s office at Runway featuring Stanley Tucci, Anne Hathaway, and Meryl Streep
Miranda's not just a connoisseur of fashion, but candles, too.
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios / Trudon)

As I cozied into my plush red seat at Picturehouse and watched the screen light up with The Devil Wears Prada 2, I kept my eyes peeled for all the haute inspiration I could get. Little did I expect to spot a supersized Trudon candle sitting proudly on Miranda's office bar cart.

Since I review the best scented candles for a living, I was curious to know the exact fragrance perfuming the air at Runway. And it turns out there were a couple of blink-and-you-miss-it cameos from some chic home fragrance that's not performative.

So, here's what I spotted across the film and my thoughts on whether you should include it in your interior scentscape.

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Fragrances I'd Include in The Devil Wears Prada

Still in the mood to inspire your spaces with the movie? Fashion brand candles will introduce you to the world of haute fragrance. Or you can scroll through scenes from 'The Drama'.

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Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.