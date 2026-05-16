As I cozied into my plush red seat at Picturehouse and watched the screen light up with The Devil Wears Prada 2, I kept my eyes peeled for all the haute inspiration I could get. Little did I expect to spot a supersized Trudon candle sitting proudly on Miranda's office bar cart.

Since I review the best scented candles for a living, I was curious to know the exact fragrance perfuming the air at Runway. And it turns out there were a couple of blink-and-you-miss-it cameos from some chic home fragrance that's not performative.

So, here's what I spotted across the film and my thoughts on whether you should include it in your interior scentscape.

Latest Videos From

Trudon Ernesto Scented Candle £240 at Selfridges When I spotted a familiar green candle facade on Miranda's bar cart, I instantly knew it was Trudon. However, since several blends are housed in this glass, I reached out to my contact at the fragrance maison to confirm, and it turns out Ernesto is the scent in frame. With notes of tobacco, leather, rhum (French for rum), and oak leading the way, this fits the exact vibe of a sexy magazine office. Ginori 1735 L'AMAZZONE WATER £300 at ginori1735.com As the movie shifts to fashion week and Miranda lounges in her luxurious Milanese suite, I clocked this unforgettable diffuser holder from Ginori 1735. It's nestled beside a lamp on her nightstand, and that's exactly where I'd place it, too. While the brand recommends pairing this style with the Musk Road scent, I recommend the Amber Lagoon blend with aqua, vetiver, lavender, and fig leaves to make a bedroom smell nice. Beards & Daisies Scented Orchid & Pot £23.20 at beardsanddaisies.co.uk First spotted at the Calvin Klein HQ in Love Story and now at Miranda's office in The Devil Wears Prada sequel, white orchids are making their way onto some hot sets. And aside from being a beautiful way to decorate with flowers, this is a nice way to bring in a subtle air of scent. Although not the exact plant styled at Runway, I have my eye on this white orchid from Beards & Daisies.

Fragrances I'd Include in The Devil Wears Prada

For Andy Wedgwood Bacchus Balance Scented Candle £195 at Selfridges Hear me out. Wedgwood's Bacchus is the perfect candle for Andy. Firstly, the blend of vanilla, cardamom, and bourbon feels sweet but grown-up. Secondly, the candle itself feels put together but slightly frazzled — an ode to the old and new Andy. And of course, the almost cerulean blue embossment seals the deal. For Nigel Trudon Giambattista Valli Scented Candle £98 at Selfridges For the ever loyal and always polished Nigel, I'd present this Positano candle. Crafted in collaboration with Italian designer Giambattista Valli and Trudon, this scent plays on bergamot, orange blossom, and neroli. And since Nigel likes a touch of quiet luxury, this feels like a match made in heaven. For Emily L'Objet The Russe Nez Scented Candle £135 at Selfridges By the end of the film, Emily seems to ger her edge back and so I thought it was only fitting to pair her with The Russe Nez Scented Candle from L'Objet. Lemon, amber, and tea notes weave together an irresistible scent. Not to mention, the Oh Mon Dieu Incense Holder is another format that feels stylish enough for Emily.

Still in the mood to inspire your spaces with the movie? Fashion brand candles will introduce you to the world of haute fragrance. Or you can scroll through scenes from 'The Drama'.

And don't forget to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter. That's all...