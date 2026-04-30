There’s a reason I keep returning to The Devil Wears Prada. Not just for the fashion, but for that one scene. You know the one. The cerulean sweater. The idea that even when you think you are opting out of trends, you are still part of the system that shapes them. And honestly, I see the same thing happen in interiors all the time.

When I talk about decorating with blue with clients, it’s rarely about making a bold statement. It’s about understanding how a color like this moves through design. Cerulean, in particular, has always carried that duality. It was loved by impressionist painters in the late 19th century, like Claude Monet, for the way it could capture light in the sky. Soft, atmospheric, but still vivid enough to hold attention. And now, it’s having another moment. Not loud, not overpowering, but very intentional.

That scene in The Devil Wears Prada lands because it explains something people don’t always want to admit. Taste is not created in isolation. It filters down. It evolves. And suddenly, the shade you thought you picked randomly is part of a much bigger design language.

Layered shades of blue bring clarity and serenity to a room, creating a space that feels both bright, calming, and effortlessly refined. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl Design)

In interiors, bright blue works in a similar way. It can feel fresh and playful, but it also carries a certain clarity that instantly sharpens a space. When used well, it brings a sense of calm without fading into the background, which is why it aligns so closely with ideas explored in what does blue mean in feng shui. There’s a balance to it. Blue can slow a room down, but brighter tones like cerulean keep it from feeling flat or overly quiet.

As an interior stylist at Design Lab by Livingetc, I often recommend blue when a space feels like it’s missing clarity. Not just a random shade, but shade that gives direction. A room can have beautiful furniture, great materials, even good light, and still feels unresolved. That’s usually where something like a bright blue object comes in. A sculptural vase, a lacquered side table, even a simple ceramic lamp. It creates a focal point without overwhelming everything else.

And that’s really the point of this edit. These 24 pieces are not here to shout. They’re here to show how a single color, used well, can completely shift how a space feels.

There is something very reassuring about a color that has this much history behind it, and still feels current. From painted skies in the impressionist movement to the quietly iconic fashion moment, cerulean has always been about more than just aesthetics. It’s about influence, mood, and the way design choices ripple outward.

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