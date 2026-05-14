There are certain names that embody quiet luxury, and Ilse Crawford is absolutely one of them. The British designer has spent decades shaping the way in stylish homes, boutique hotels, and high-end spaces. Her designs champion warm minimalism and tactile materials, and prioritize comfort as much as beauty.

As the founder of Studioilse and former editor-in-chief of ELLE Decoration UK, Ilse's work usually comes with a premium price tag, whether it’s collectible furniture, luxury lighting, or hospitality projects for brands like Soho House and Ett Hem hotel in Stockholm. And that's exactly what makes IKEA’s newest products — two table lamps designed by Ilse Crawford — such a big deal.

That's right, IKEA's new HALGATT table lamps have the backing of a seriously big name in design, and despite the elevated ceramic finish, soft linen shades, and design-y silhouettes, they only cost £25 and £35, making them absolutely, definitely the most affordable way to bring the designer's signature aesthetic home.

IKEA HALGATT Table Lamp - Dimmable, White/White Ceramic £25 at ikea.com One design is this white ceramic HALGATT table lamp. It's a more compact style (35cm tall) with a sculptural stoneware base, linen shade, and brass dimmer, which gives it a distinctly premium feel despite the £25 price tag. Elegant and timeless, the visible textile fibers in the shade help emit a warm, cozy glow. For styling, this table lamp would work beautifully on a bedside table or reading nook, where you want soft ambient lighting without overwhelming the space. The white-on-white color palette also makes it especially versatile for minimalist, ideal for Scandinavian-inspired interiors.

IKEA HALGATT Table Lamp - Dimmable, Beige/Brown Ceramic £35 at ikea.com The more oversized proportions (49cm tall) and a darker base, this table lamp oozes the kind of luxury aesthetic that wouldn’t look out of place in a boutique hotel lobby or high-end interior showroom. The taller beige-and-brown HALGATT lamp has a moodier architectural style, but combines the same linen shade and ceramic base with richer earthy tones that would look chic in a bedroom or even a hallway. It is also dimmable, which means it's ready to set the mood wherever you style it.



As with much of Ilse Crawford’s work, the new IKEA HALGATT lamps focus on atmosphere rather than statement-making spectacle. "When I design lamps, I want them to bring warmth and life to a room," she shares. "The challenge is to capture a classic’s qualities — the right proportions, choice of materials and shade, and a timelessness that makes the lamp always feel relevant."

As for her inspiration, Ilse explains it came from how we live our lives. "They have a versatility that supports the decor rather than dominating it — and are just as suitable in the living room as in a dining room, a bedroom, or a work area."

Both lamps are dimmable and crafted from ceramic with linen shades; a material combination Ilse has long favored for its warmth and tactility. While designer lighting often reached into triple-digit territory, IKEA’s pricing and commitment to 'democratic design' make these pieces feel surprisingly attainable.

Shop Stylish Alternatives

H&M Tall Metal Lamp Base £39.99 at H&M (US) I love this affordable stoneware lamp with earthy finishes and organic forms that resemble the sophistication of the HALGATT collection. I am particularly drawn to the faux-timber finish on this one, if you're looking for something with a bit more character. Nina Campbell Green Hesper Table Lamp £80 at Next UK This Next x Nina Campbell's Hesper Marble table lamp is subtly elegant, but has a bit of added flair thanks to its green marble detailing on the base and a rectangular linen fabric shade. Soho Home Remi Stone Table Lamp £595 at Soho Home For a designer look, you can't beat Soho Home, and this ceramic table lamp channels the same understated, textural aesthetic as Ilse's designs, with neutral tones, a linen shade, and a soft, sculptural silhouette.

In 2026, designer homeware can come with intimidating price tags, but IKEA's new HALGATT collection offers a refreshing alternative. These table lamps offer a way to infuse your home with Ilse Crawford's signature warmth, comfort, and sophistication. And we've found plenty more anti-trend high street buys just like it.

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