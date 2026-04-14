IKEA's New Design-y Table Lamp Doubles Up as a Bluetooth Speaker — It's Colorful, Connects to Spotify, and Costs Way Less Than Others on the Market

Part of the Tekla Evelina Severin collaboration, this £80 speaker-lamp is worth snapping up (and soon)

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IKEA KULGLASS Bluetooth speaker lamp, red brown/pink
(Image credit: IKEA)

Did you know that music is imperative to reducing stress? It can change how your home feels in a way that a nice rug or new console never could. Plus, skip to a new artist, genre, or playlist, and everything changes again in an instant. Well, IKEA's KULGLASS Bluetooth Speaker Lamp conceals all those capabilities in a stylish table lamp — it's cool, colorful, and costs just £80.

With a speaker that spans 10 meters, you can quickly connect to your Spotify account, while a clever 'multi-speaker mode' even lets you connect to various speakers with the same capability for a real surround sound experience. And to really set the mood, switch on the lamp functionality, where the colored glass shade provides a decorative, diffused glow.

It's available in two colorways — a two-tone green and a red-brown/pink — and is part of IKEA's collaboration with Swedish designer Tekla Evelina Severin (Teklan), which officially launched earlier this year. This is tech done designer.

As far as speaker-lamps go, this one is one of the best-looking I've found. To compare (or if you're looking for something a little less colorful), I've found some other stylish Bluetooth speaker-lamps to shop right now.

The days of tech being all about specs and not about style are well and truly over. If you're interested in design-forward devices for your home, Livingetc's interiors editor tested Epson's Lifestudio Flex projector (which can also be used as a speaker and a table lamp) and ended up ditching her TV for it.

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Grace Bishop
Grace Bishop
Contributing Writer

Grace Bishop is an intern at Livingetc. After studying English and American Literature at the University of Kent, she moved to City, University of London to study her masters in Magazine Journalism. Since then, she has interned at Country and Townhouse, focusing on luxury lifestyle. Having worked as an estate agent, Grace has remained obsessed with interiors and is always on the hunt for home décor. 