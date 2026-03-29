IKEA’s FADO Table Lamp is a classic for a reason. From its simple yet striking globe silhouette to the soft, diffused light it provides, it’s a design that can slip seamlessly into any home. And if that wasn't already enough to love, it's just had an eye-catching, colorful cosmetic update.

Giving the original design a fresh twist, the new pink IKEA FADO Table Lamp has a handcrafted quality, thanks to the mouth-blown glass and unique swirls of color, which also make it look much more expensive than its £19 price tag. It should come as no surprise, then, that it's already gone viral across social media and is well on its way to becoming one of IKEA's best products.

Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, co-founder of Dowsing & Reynolds, explains that orb and globe table lamps have long been a classic in interior design. "The rounded shape helps offset sharper lines in a room, which is why they work so well across both modern and more classic interiors," she adds. "But what makes them especially appealing is how they diffuse light. The opal or opaque glass creates a soft, even glow, which feels much more relaxed than harsher, directional lighting."

IKEA Fado Table Lamp in Pink $29.99 at IKEA $29.99 at IKEA There are a few reasons why IKEA’s latest take on the iconic FADO Globe Lamp should be on your radar. At 24cm tall with a 25cm diameter, the delicate pattern will cast any room in a subdued, warm glow. And while it doesn’t come with a light bulb included, IKEA recommends its E27 globe opal white LED bulb (which is readily available at the likes of B&Q). It’s also worth noting that the 185cm-long cord should give you enough leeway to position it in the perfect spot.





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Despite its subtle coloring, there’s also nothing to stop you from using a colored light bulb (like this one from Amazon) to lean into a more maximalist look. I love how it looks with a pink bulb, in the video by @garancehomeco, linked above. Alternatively, you could swap out your usual LED bulb for a smart light bulb to truly customize your lighting choices.

According to designer Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, "we’re seeing a shift towards more expressive interiors, with lighting being used to introduce shape, texture and personality in a way that still feels considered." And that’s exactly what you get here.

Plus, it’s not the only orb-like table lamp that has caught the Livingetc team's eye recently, with the futuristic-looking Habitat Chrome Caliban Table Lamp also stopping us in our tracks. Another affordable, yet striking, addition to any bedside table, desk, or sideboard, safe to say this style isn't going anywhere soon, so here are some other options to shop.

Habitat Caliban Globe Table Lamp in Orange £20 at Habitat UK Not only does Habitat’s Caliban Table Lamp come in a modern chrome finish, but you’ll also find it in plain white, bright blue, and vibrant orange glass finishes. Personally, I adore the orange — it adds immediate impact to any bedroom, living room, and could even be a colorful way to perk up your work-from-home office setup. Measuring 18.5cm tall and 20cm wide, the orange tint has a real retro 1970s look that I can’t get enough of. Dunelm Chance Glass Marble Table Lamp £32 at Dunelm If blue is more your thing, Dunelm’s Chance Glass Marble Table Lamp is a great choice. Controlled by a simple button, I really appreciate that instead of having a standard white flex cord, the brand has chosen a coordinating light blue one to help seamlessly blend the light fixture into your space. Even though it doesn’t come with a light bulb included as standard, Dunelm does recommend opting for a candle bulb to play into its spherical form. Next Erielle Rechargeable Table Lamps, Set of 2 £50 at Next UK For those looking for more of an organic shape, Next’s set of two rechargeable table lamps certainly fits the bill. Coming in a calming green and peachy pink, the best thing is that you don’t need to worry about finding a plug socket, giving you much more freedom when it comes to where you place them, as well as the ability to move them from room to room with ease, each one has a typical run time of eight hours on a full four hour charge. Sklum Ceramic Table Lamp With Kryx Glass Ball £31.95 at sklum.com Available to preorder — with a May shipping date — Sklum's sculptural globe lamp sits atop a curved, solid ceramic base. While I'm quite partial to the olive green, the creamy beige lends itself to ore neutral interiors, with the shiny gray brass giving some serious 'modern retro' vibes. Again, I couldn't believe this was just shy of £30, not closer to £100. Heal's Halo Candy Table Lamp £89 at Heal's Available in five charming colorways — including a tart green and a sweet rose hue — you can always count on Heal’s for fantastic statement lighting at a great price. The swirling detailing introduces texture and pattern without being too busy or fussy, while the sophisticated brass fittings elevate its appearance even further. The only real decision is which one of the shades to go for. Argos Home Globe Battery Powered Table Lamp £12 at Argos Another great cordless option, this Globe Battery Powered Table Lamp is one of the most budget-friendly, too. A bit dinkier in size than some of the others, with an overall height of 16cm and a diameter of 15.5cm, it also comes in two ribbed glass offerings; however, it’s the speckled white design that really wowed me. Powered by batteries, it’s ideal if you hate the look of trailing wires and want the ability to switch up where you place it without needing to worry about unplugging and plugging it time after time.

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If you’re anything like me and avoid switching on the big light at all costs and have been looking for some stylish overhead lighting alternatives, or simply want to inject a bit of interest and extra character into your home, let this be the thing.

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Let’s hope that IKEA releases a few more shades, too. I'd love to see it in one of the 2026 colors of the year or even a monochromatic, almost dalmatian-style spotted motif. Just saying!