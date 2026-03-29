IKEA's Iconic £19 FADO Globe Lamp Just Got a Colorful Update, and It Looks So Much More Expensive Than Its Pricetag

It's easy to see why this fresh twist on the original is already going viral

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IKEA Fado Table Lamp in Pink
(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA’s FADO Table Lamp is a classic for a reason. From its simple yet striking globe silhouette to the soft, diffused light it provides, it’s a design that can slip seamlessly into any home. And if that wasn't already enough to love, it's just had an eye-catching, colorful cosmetic update.

Giving the original design a fresh twist, the new pink IKEA FADO Table Lamp has a handcrafted quality, thanks to the mouth-blown glass and unique swirls of color, which also make it look much more expensive than its £19 price tag. It should come as no surprise, then, that it's already gone viral across social media and is well on its way to becoming one of IKEA's best products.

Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, co-founder of Dowsing & Reynolds, explains that orb and globe table lamps have long been a classic in interior design. "The rounded shape helps offset sharper lines in a room, which is why they work so well across both modern and more classic interiors," she adds. "But what makes them especially appealing is how they diffuse light. The opal or opaque glass creates a soft, even glow, which feels much more relaxed than harsher, directional lighting."

Despite its subtle coloring, there’s also nothing to stop you from using a colored light bulb (like this one from Amazon) to lean into a more maximalist look. I love how it looks with a pink bulb, in the video by @garancehomeco, linked above. Alternatively, you could swap out your usual LED bulb for a smart light bulb to truly customize your lighting choices.

According to designer Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, "we’re seeing a shift towards more expressive interiors, with lighting being used to introduce shape, texture and personality in a way that still feels considered." And that’s exactly what you get here.

Plus, it’s not the only orb-like table lamp that has caught the Livingetc team's eye recently, with the futuristic-looking Habitat Chrome Caliban Table Lamp also stopping us in our tracks. Another affordable, yet striking, addition to any bedside table, desk, or sideboard, safe to say this style isn't going anywhere soon, so here are some other options to shop.

If you’re anything like me and avoid switching on the big light at all costs and have been looking for some stylish overhead lighting alternatives, or simply want to inject a bit of interest and extra character into your home, let this be the thing.

Let’s hope that IKEA releases a few more shades, too. I'd love to see it in one of the 2026 colors of the year or even a monochromatic, almost dalmatian-style spotted motif. Just saying!

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Ellis Cochrane
Ellis Cochrane
Contributing Writer

Ellis Cochrane is a freelance interiors journalist based in Scotland. With over six years covering everything from expert tips and tricks, to advice and product roundups for publications such as Ideal Home, Real Homes, The Telegraph, The English Home, House Beautiful, Country Living and more, she prides herself on rigorously testing the kinds of products that make life that bit easier and sharing the latest home releases that you won't want to miss.

With an extensive number of Pinterest boards for every room in her hypothetical dream home, Ellis is hoping to finally get her foot on the property ladder this year. 