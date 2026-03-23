This Futuristic-Looking Chrome Lamp Has High Design Attitude, but a Habitat Price Tag

On reflection, this is a very cool lamp for its £22 price tag

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Habitat’s Caliban Globe Glass Table Lamp
(Image credit: Habitat)

Like accent chairs, rugs, and even mirrors, table lamps can be a subtle, chameleonic scene stealer. Blending in or standing out, they can alter the whole tone of a room. And that’s certainly the case with Habitat’s Caliban Globe Glass Table Lamp, which could elevate a low-key space into something immediately design-y.

Steadily re-emerging over the past couple of years, it seems our recent coveting of orb lamps is here to stay — and this lamp proves it. But as Tom Rutt, founder of TR Studio, points out, this lighting trend has always had longevity. "The orb lamp is a classical design in interiors," he shares. "Its celestial silhouette sits comfortably within almost any aesthetic, while its curved geometry provides a beautiful counterpoint to the harder architectural lines often found within a space."

And honestly, Habitat's Caliban lamp reminds me a little bit of Tom Dixon’s Melt line, which sees futuristic glass orbs soften, slouch, and ooze in organic forms and hues of silver, black, and molten orange. Dressed in chrome, Habitat’s lamp also feels as if it has beamed in from the future, but this time it’s a perfect sphere.

On reflection, this is a very cool lamp for its £22 price tag. And as high-shine furniture continues to capture our attention, it’s easy to see why this little chrome sphere with its ever-mesmerizing mirrored finish might be calling out to me more than ever.

"Globe lighting casts a soft, diffused illumination in a space without the harshness of glare," Tom Rutt tells me. "The effect is subtle yet creates a sense of warmth and calm. Whether realized in clear or frosted glass, or carved from natural stone with delicate veining, globe lights have an inherent elegance that makes them an inviting focal point in any setting."

And while singular globe lights make a statement, don’t be afraid of doubling up — and then some. "A cluster brings rhythm and presence to larger rooms where scale allows," says Tom.

Speaking of statements, Habitat's Caliban is also available in a vibrant blue or orange (as well as a subtle, more classic white). And if you are looking to tap into the orb trend more completely, here are six more places to start.

Scattering orb lights across your living space can have a warming, atmospheric effect. The soft, rounded forms temper harsher lines and diffuse light in a gentler way, creating pockets of glow.

And while opting for an orb pendant light can be a great way to soften your overhead lighting, we all know the days of 'big light' dominance are long gone. Instead, consider these overhead lighting alternatives — orb-shaped lamps are just one luminous option in that sphere.

Olivia Emily
Contributor

Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.