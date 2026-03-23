Like accent chairs, rugs, and even mirrors, table lamps can be a subtle, chameleonic scene stealer. Blending in or standing out, they can alter the whole tone of a room. And that’s certainly the case with Habitat’s Caliban Globe Glass Table Lamp, which could elevate a low-key space into something immediately design-y.

Steadily re-emerging over the past couple of years, it seems our recent coveting of orb lamps is here to stay — and this lamp proves it. But as Tom Rutt, founder of TR Studio, points out, this lighting trend has always had longevity. "The orb lamp is a classical design in interiors," he shares. "Its celestial silhouette sits comfortably within almost any aesthetic, while its curved geometry provides a beautiful counterpoint to the harder architectural lines often found within a space."

And honestly, Habitat's Caliban lamp reminds me a little bit of Tom Dixon’s Melt line, which sees futuristic glass orbs soften, slouch, and ooze in organic forms and hues of silver, black, and molten orange. Dressed in chrome, Habitat’s lamp also feels as if it has beamed in from the future, but this time it’s a perfect sphere.

Habitat Caliban Globe Glass Table Lamp in Chrome £22 at Habitat UK Dressed in chrome — somehow straddling Scandi minimalism and a flash of futurist glamour — Habitat’s Caliban Globe Glass Table Lamp is instantly eye-catching. Controlled by a flick switch on the 1.8m-long cord, the mirrored surface plays with the light, bouncing reflections all around the room even when it’s switched off. At 18.5cm tall with a 20cm diameter, the smooth sphere balances on a 12cm wide base and takes on a warmer glow when lit by an LED bulb (not included, but readily available at Amazon).





On reflection, this is a very cool lamp for its £22 price tag. And as high-shine furniture continues to capture our attention, it’s easy to see why this little chrome sphere with its ever-mesmerizing mirrored finish might be calling out to me more than ever.

"Globe lighting casts a soft, diffused illumination in a space without the harshness of glare," Tom Rutt tells me. "The effect is subtle yet creates a sense of warmth and calm. Whether realized in clear or frosted glass, or carved from natural stone with delicate veining, globe lights have an inherent elegance that makes them an inviting focal point in any setting."

And while singular globe lights make a statement, don’t be afraid of doubling up — and then some. "A cluster brings rhythm and presence to larger rooms where scale allows," says Tom.

Speaking of statements, Habitat's Caliban is also available in a vibrant blue or orange (as well as a subtle, more classic white). And if you are looking to tap into the orb trend more completely, here are six more places to start.

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Halo Candy Table Lamp £89 at Heal's This Halo Design offers a more classic take on the orb light, with a nostalgic candy-striped twist — subtly sculptural rather than overtly showstopping, lending a softer visual intrigue. Crafted from mouth-blown glass, the swirling striped sphere filters the glow of an LED bulb (not included) into a warm, ambient light, while elegant brass fittings add a refined finishing touch. There are five colorways to choose from, ranging from classic opal to a more distinctive green. houseof Opal Disk Rechargeable Cordless Table Lamp in Brass £119 at John Lewis If you are drawn to the way Dunelm’s iridescent orb plays with light and reflection, take a look at this houseof option. Here, a misty opal sphere softly diffuses the glow of an LED bulb, the petite globe perched atop a polished metal plinth in a warm brass hue that refracts the light in a gently mesmerizing way. The whole piece is compact yet a striking accent for a bedside table or shelf. And did I mention it’s rechargeable? Controlled by a subtle button on the base, the lamp shines for up to seven hours, gradually darkening after three-to-four hours and refuelling with rechargeable batteries in three and a half hours. LA REDOUTE Moricio Brass & Opaline Glass Floor Lamp £147.99 at La Redoute UK This floor lamp reimagines the growing popularity of orb lighting by gathering a cluster of smoked opal glass globes that droop from a 165cm-tall brass-colored iron stem like delicate flowers. Emitting soft, ambient light, the three spheres are offset by the antique brass metalwork, which adds an Art Deco feel to the organically bending stems. Allow the theme to flourish across the living room by purchasing the matching table lamp, too. Pooky Lighting Double Bubble Pendant in Frosted Glass and Brass £190 at Pooky From the floor to the ceiling: Pooky’s Double Bubble Pendant light looks like a miniature solar system. Descending 49cm from a neat 10cm wide ceiling rose, the brass stem forks in two, each arm ending with a frosted glass moon that appears to orbit the other, eternally close but never quite meeting. The light itself doesn’t spin, but it does bring a beautifully soft glow overhead, gently tempering the glare of the typical 'big light' and casting a calmer, more atmospheric mood across the room. Dunelm Asterope Metal Table Lamp £119 at Dunelm Speaking of double acts, this Dunelm Asterope Metal Table Lamp brings these orb clusters down to eye level. Two frosted white spheres sprout in opposite directions from a simple brass stem, creating a balanced, sculptural silhouette that feels both playful and poised. Measuring 45cm tall, 31cm wide and 15cm deep, the lamp has a subtle Art Deco feel thanks to its satin gold finish, yet the pared-back form keeps it feeling distinctly modern. Tom Dixon Melt Led Cone Fat Table Lamp £700 at Heal's An honourable mention to the Melt Fat Cone Table Light by Tom Dixon, which plays with the perennial orb trend by distorting a black-polished polycarbonate shade. Using blow moulding and vacuum metallization, the material is manipulated into something that looks almost molten, as though the sphere has softened and begun to melt, reflecting other light sources around the room like a glossy portal. Perched on a thick conical base, switched on, the molten effect is even more dramatic, the warped surface uniquely stretching the light.

Scattering orb lights across your living space can have a warming, atmospheric effect. The soft, rounded forms temper harsher lines and diffuse light in a gentler way, creating pockets of glow.

And while opting for an orb pendant light can be a great way to soften your overhead lighting, we all know the days of 'big light' dominance are long gone. Instead, consider these overhead lighting alternatives — orb-shaped lamps are just one luminous option in that sphere.