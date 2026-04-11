This Portable Table Lamp Might Be My Best Find Yet — It's Real Marble, Has a Surprisingly Low Price, and Looks Like It Comes From a Designer Store

The most stylish lamps combine form and function, and go beyond just illuminating a space

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Brass Edgecote Marble Rechargeable Table Lamp
(Image credit: Next)

In 2026, we can all agree that the ‘big light’ is firmly out, with atmospheric, layered lighting from lamps providing a more welcoming ambience that simply can’t be beaten. When it comes to choosing lighting for your home, therefore, you don’t want to overlook the table lamp as it can alter the vibe of an entire room, all the while also serving as a piece of decor.

The best lamps to shop combine form and function, and go beyond just illuminating a space. They can serve the overall design vision for your room, adding texture, color, or a sculptural element, like this Brass Edgecote Marble Rechargeable Table Lamp from Next (no, not Soho Home — I know, right).

The brass, marble, and glass finishes make the lamp look much more expensive than its surprising £65 price tag. The mid-century style is having a moment this year, and its inspiration is echoed throughout the unique silhouette and clean lines of the curved shade. At first glance, I honestly thought it was from Soho Home, encapsulating the brand’s sophisticated, curated aesthetic, but for far, far, far less.

Shop Stylish Alternatives

Now you’ve picked out the perfect table lamp, it’s time to think about how you light the rest of your home. And it’s time to get rid of the ‘big light’, instead focus on alternatives to overhead lighting for a well-illuminated space that is also cozy and luxurious, from sconce lights to floor lamps.

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Ella Kipling
Ella Kipling
Contributing Writer

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.