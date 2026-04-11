In 2026, we can all agree that the ‘big light’ is firmly out, with atmospheric, layered lighting from lamps providing a more welcoming ambience that simply can’t be beaten. When it comes to choosing lighting for your home, therefore, you don’t want to overlook the table lamp as it can alter the vibe of an entire room, all the while also serving as a piece of decor.

The best lamps to shop combine form and function, and go beyond just illuminating a space. They can serve the overall design vision for your room, adding texture, color, or a sculptural element, like this Brass Edgecote Marble Rechargeable Table Lamp from Next (no, not Soho Home — I know, right).

The brass, marble, and glass finishes make the lamp look much more expensive than its surprising £65 price tag. The mid-century style is having a moment this year, and its inspiration is echoed throughout the unique silhouette and clean lines of the curved shade. At first glance, I honestly thought it was from Soho Home, encapsulating the brand’s sophisticated, curated aesthetic, but for far, far, far less.

Next Brass Edgecote Marble Rechargeable Table Lamp £65 at Next UK The light, which comes with a dimmable switch, is even rechargeable and has an average run time of eight hours. The opal glass shade and solid marble base bring an air of opulence, while the brass touches add warmth and modernity. With a height of 30.5cm and a diameter of 18cm, this lamp is the perfect size to be placed on a desk, sideboard, or bookshelf.





Shop Stylish Alternatives

John Lewis Malcolm Marble Base Table Lamp in Coco £100 at John Lewis The genuine marble base of this lamp pairs well with the bronze metal accents, encapsulating the blend between traditional style and modern elegance. The cream boucle-style fabric of the lamp shade adds a pop of texture while tapping into one of the biggest textile trends of the moment. H&M Linen-Blend Table Lamp £79.99 at H&M (US) If you’re looking for a statement lamp with a unique silhouette, look no further than this piece. The sleek marble-effect on the base pairs well with the rustic charm of the linen-blend lampshade, and the pleated look elevates the lamp further. SO'HOME Vittoria Wood & Brass Table Lamp £38.49 at La Redoute UK This lamp would be a great choice for a statement piece with its bold, bubble-effect silhouette. Meanwhile, the walnut wood and brass detailing add a traditional touch, and the neutral tones of the cream, linen shade mean this piece would fit in well with any room. Habitat x Morris & Co. Slim Library Marble Table Lamp £45 at Habitat UK This lamp, crafted in brass with a solid marble base, is part of the retailer’s collaboration with Morris & Co. Embracing British design heritage, the lamp combines utility with style, and the rich green color of its base adds a traditional touch. While this piece looks expensive, the affordable price-point is a plus — and the streamlined silhouette allows it to work on bedside tables, sideboards, or coffee tables. Ivy Bronx Reiss Marble Table Lamp £92.99 at Wayfair UK This lamp has clean lines and a refined silhouette, which gives it a timeless feel. The marble base and softly rounded glass shade bring a sleek look to any room without overpowering your decor — and the diffused shade casts an ambient glow across your room for a cozy, atmospheric vibe. Soho Home Rio Portable Lamp, Dark Emperador Marble £295 at Soho Home And just for comparison's sake, you can see the similarity with this Soho Home lamp. Also portable, but it's made from Dark Emperador marble with a moulded dome shade that has an almost folded shape — the craftsmanship here is utterly evident.

Now you’ve picked out the perfect table lamp, it’s time to think about how you light the rest of your home. And it’s time to get rid of the ‘big light’, instead focus on alternatives to overhead lighting for a well-illuminated space that is also cozy and luxurious, from sconce lights to floor lamps.

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