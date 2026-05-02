IKEA's Chic Outdoor Lounge Chair Is the Simple Addition That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space — It’s Comfortable, Durable, and Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is
It's not hard to see why so many pieces from IKEA's NÄMMARÖ series have flown off the shelves, and for under £100, I'm amazed that this stylish number is still in stock (for now)
When curating an outdoor space, no matter the size, shape, or location, you want it to look good, and you want to feel good in it, too. As natural extensions of our home, our outdoor areas are increasingly being designed with the same care and consideration as our interiors. Furniture pieces for our gardens aren't just crafted to withstand the elements; they're crafted to prioritize comfort and style, which also happen to stand up to the elements.
In its third year, IKEA's NÄMMARÖ series nails this time and again, and the Naemarroe Outdoor Lounge Chair is no exception. Effortlessly elegant, practical, and wonderfully affordable at under £100, the sleek wood frame with textured beige cushions ensures it will work in any space, adding warmth, depth, and quiet elegance.
And the refined simplicity of the design makes it a dream to style, too, whether you have a patio or a larger outdoor space. It's one of those garden furniture pieces that looks far more expensive than it actually is, and with the rate that the NÄMMARÖ series is flying off the shelves, this style is sure to sell out soon, too.
Total size: W69 x D78 x H75 cm
Seat size: W62 x D60 x H38 cm
Crafted from solid acacia wood, this outdoor lounge chair is naturally durable and sturdy for withstanding the elements, while prioritizing comfort with plump and textured cushioned seating. The piece has also been pre-treated to further protect it against rain, sun, stains, and general wear and tear. Pair it with other pieces in the NÄMMARÖ series for a cohesive design, or mix and match it with other furniture styles for a considered outdoor living room that encourages you to stay awhile.
The latest outdoor furniture trends show a continued blurring of interior and exterior spaces, pieces designed to look just as good styled indoors as out, with comfort a key priority — and IKEA's NÄMMARÖ Outdoor Lounge Chair does exactly that.
Here's what some of its 5-star rating customers have to say about it:
- "Big comfy chair! This is even better than expected! Super big seat where you can curl up and chill out. Good quality, heavy chair!"
- "I absolutely love this chair. It’s sturdy and comfortable and looks great."
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- "Stylish and smart. We have the set and love it. It's well made (we glued plus screws) and looks much more expensive than it actually was. Very impressed."
For under £100, it's an absolute steal, in my opinion.
Stylish Alternatives
Size: W69 x D78 x H75 cm
The same acacia wood design, but with a slightly thicker cushioned seating without the textured back cushion, if you're looking for a more clean-cut style. It's sophisticated, easy to style, and will be sure to enhance your modern garden.
Size: H63.5 x W70.02 x D75.48 cm
With a 4.9-star rating and heavily reduced right now, this acacia wood set won't hang around for long. Customers note the high quality of the chairs, though some mentioned that the cushions are a little firm, but still very comfortable. The modern curved back design is elegant and would work in any outdoor space.
Size: H74.5 x W69 x D76 cm
Add tactility to your space, whether you have a large or small garden, with this natural willow-effect, open-weave garden lounge chair from John Lewis. Intricately handwoven over several days, it has the look of traditional woven furniture, but with the added benefit of being durable, weatherproof, and resistant to tearing and UV light.
Size: W73 x H72 x D94.5 cm
This terracotta-toned aluminium and textilene armchair — also available in Dark Green — is a sleek, contemporary design with a deep seat and sloped backrest for ultimate comfort. Aluminium is also ideal for outdoor furniture as it's easy to clean, rust-resistant, and lightweight, making it easy to maneuver around your space.
Size: H91 x W65 x D85 cm
These deep-padded cushions are just calling for someone to sit on them. Cult Furniture's super stylish Harris Garden Armchair Set, in this on-trend rust-red hue with a delicate stripe detail, will add an instant pop of comforting color to your space. Crafted from durable materials, with a treated steel frame and weather-resistant and UV-protected fabric, it is designed to last. It's also available in Moss Green, but the Butter Yellow option is already sold out.
Size: W73 x H70 x D81 cm
The iconic HAY Palissade collection is design-forward style at its best. Endlessly elegant, the low-level curved seating of this lounge chair, with a gentle recline, ensures optimum comfort in your terrace or urban garden. Crafted from steel with a protective finish, this modern outdoor seating design is a statement piece that will stand the test of time.
If you're designing your outdoor space from scratch and looking for clever ways to zone your seating area or add some extra privacy, IKEA's 3-in-1 NÄMMARÖ privacy screen will do just that — and it will pair beautifully with the outdoor lounge chair, too.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!