IKEA's Chic Outdoor Lounge Chair Is the Simple Addition That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space — It’s Comfortable, Durable, and Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is

It's not hard to see why so many pieces from IKEA's NÄMMARÖ series have flown off the shelves, and for under £100, I'm amazed that this stylish number is still in stock (for now)

Debbie Black's avatar
By
published
in Features
An outdoor seating area with IKEA&#039;s namarro modular garden sofa and chair and coffee table with string lights above and a portable table lamp sits on the coffee table
(Image credit: IKEA)

When curating an outdoor space, no matter the size, shape, or location, you want it to look good, and you want to feel good in it, too. As natural extensions of our home, our outdoor areas are increasingly being designed with the same care and consideration as our interiors. Furniture pieces for our gardens aren't just crafted to withstand the elements; they're crafted to prioritize comfort and style, which also happen to stand up to the elements.

In its third year, IKEA's NÄMMARÖ series nails this time and again, and the Naemarroe Outdoor Lounge Chair is no exception. Effortlessly elegant, practical, and wonderfully affordable at under £100, the sleek wood frame with textured beige cushions ensures it will work in any space, adding warmth, depth, and quiet elegance.

And the refined simplicity of the design makes it a dream to style, too, whether you have a patio or a larger outdoor space. It's one of those garden furniture pieces that looks far more expensive than it actually is, and with the rate that the NÄMMARÖ series is flying off the shelves, this style is sure to sell out soon, too.

IKEA&#039;S Naemarroe outdoor lounge chair in front of a coffee table with a book and coffee cup in front of a wood slatted fence with climbing foliage across sections of it

The modern design of this outdoor lounge year has presence without dominating, quietly elevating the space.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The latest outdoor furniture trends show a continued blurring of interior and exterior spaces, pieces designed to look just as good styled indoors as out, with comfort a key priority — and IKEA's NÄMMARÖ Outdoor Lounge Chair does exactly that.

Here's what some of its 5-star rating customers have to say about it:

- "Big comfy chair! This is even better than expected! Super big seat where you can curl up and chill out. Good quality, heavy chair!"

- "I absolutely love this chair. It’s sturdy and comfortable and looks great."

- "Stylish and smart. We have the set and love it. It's well made (we glued plus screws) and looks much more expensive than it actually was. Very impressed."

For under £100, it's an absolute steal, in my opinion.

Stylish Alternatives

If you're designing your outdoor space from scratch and looking for clever ways to zone your seating area or add some extra privacy, IKEA's 3-in-1 NÄMMARÖ privacy screen will do just that — and it will pair beautifully with the outdoor lounge chair, too.

And for more design ideas and shopping advice for your garden and beyond, subscribe to our newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.

Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!