When curating an outdoor space, no matter the size, shape, or location, you want it to look good, and you want to feel good in it, too. As natural extensions of our home, our outdoor areas are increasingly being designed with the same care and consideration as our interiors. Furniture pieces for our gardens aren't just crafted to withstand the elements; they're crafted to prioritize comfort and style, which also happen to stand up to the elements.

In its third year, IKEA's NÄMMARÖ series nails this time and again, and the Naemarroe Outdoor Lounge Chair is no exception. Effortlessly elegant, practical, and wonderfully affordable at under £100, the sleek wood frame with textured beige cushions ensures it will work in any space, adding warmth, depth, and quiet elegance.

And the refined simplicity of the design makes it a dream to style, too, whether you have a patio or a larger outdoor space. It's one of those garden furniture pieces that looks far more expensive than it actually is, and with the rate that the NÄMMARÖ series is flying off the shelves, this style is sure to sell out soon, too.

IKEA NÄMMARÖ Lounge Chair, Outdoor - Light Brown Stained/Kuddarna Light Gray-Beige $150 at IKEA $160 at IKEA Total size: W69 x D78 x H75 cm

Seat size: W62 x D60 x H38 cm Crafted from solid acacia wood, this outdoor lounge chair is naturally durable and sturdy for withstanding the elements, while prioritizing comfort with plump and textured cushioned seating. The piece has also been pre-treated to further protect it against rain, sun, stains, and general wear and tear. Pair it with other pieces in the NÄMMARÖ series for a cohesive design, or mix and match it with other furniture styles for a considered outdoor living room that encourages you to stay awhile.

The modern design of this outdoor lounge year has presence without dominating, quietly elevating the space. (Image credit: IKEA)

The latest outdoor furniture trends show a continued blurring of interior and exterior spaces, pieces designed to look just as good styled indoors as out, with comfort a key priority — and IKEA's NÄMMARÖ Outdoor Lounge Chair does exactly that.

Here's what some of its 5-star rating customers have to say about it:

- "Big comfy chair! This is even better than expected! Super big seat where you can curl up and chill out. Good quality, heavy chair!"

- "I absolutely love this chair. It’s sturdy and comfortable and looks great."

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- "Stylish and smart. We have the set and love it. It's well made (we glued plus screws) and looks much more expensive than it actually was. Very impressed."

For under £100, it's an absolute steal, in my opinion.

Stylish Alternatives

If you're designing your outdoor space from scratch and looking for clever ways to zone your seating area or add some extra privacy, IKEA's 3-in-1 NÄMMARÖ privacy screen will do just that — and it will pair beautifully with the outdoor lounge chair, too.

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