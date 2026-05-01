This Double Roller Blind Idea Is Actually Genius — It Offers a 2-in-1 Solution for Filtering Spring Light, Adding Privacy, and Actually Looks Good

Because what's better than one? Two, of course

Olivia Wolfe's avatar
By
published
in Features
Image of a light blue bedroom with pink double roller blinds on the windows. There is a gray bed with pink and gray bedding and boho decor in the room.
(Image credit: Swift Direct Blinds)

If you're reading this, I hope you've been enjoying the new season of sunshine. My spring so far has been predominantly defined by finding window treatments that block out light and add privacy without feeling overly heavy or dominating. As it turns out, there are a lot of clever blinds, shades, and curtains that do just this. And just when I thought I had uncovered them all, double roller blinds rolled onto my radar.

Adding privacy to street-facing windows is often more of a practical decision than a design-y one. But it doesn't have to be that way; it's just about finding that balance between form and function. Double roller blinds are a slim, modern window treatment that features both sheer and blackout shades you can use depending on the time of day or privacy preference.

Double roller blinds are simple, but effective — how every good blind should be! Not to mention, they are a great base layer to build off, if you have other plans to layer sheer, plain, or patterned curtains. So, safe to say this type of blind is a godsend come springtime.

GIF of three images showing a double roller blind being pulled down on a window in a beige living room.

Here you can see the way the light changes depending on how open or shut you choose to style the double roller blind.

(Image credit: Next)

Changing your curtains for spring is about lightening your space — ditching heavy layers and letting your room breathe. Of course, you still need practicality, and that's where double roller blinds come in. The cost-effective 2-in-1 system provides a blackout and sheer layer, while still ensuring privacy. "Double roller blinds also have the added benefit of greater insulation, with the double layer keeping rooms cooler in summer and warmer in winter," adds Kate O’Brien, a stylist at Swift Direct Blinds.

Granted, double roller blinds aren't always the most stylish (they can be rather plain, design-wise). However, if you look hard enough (and I did), many curtain brands offer double roller blinds with prints, linen layers, and in the latest color trends, so you can easily find a double roller blind that works with your room.

"Because the fabrics can be set to different heights, you can stagger them to create depth," adds Kate. "Pair them with dramatic curtains that span the full height of the window to instantly create a space that feels luxurious."

It's about building a solid base, kind of like building a capsule wardrobe. "I recommend choosing a neutral color so you can easily add it to your existing interiors, whether you have a bold and vibrant space or something sleek and minimal," Kate notes.

Here are some design-forward styles I found in my research.

There are so many options when it comes to dressing your windows for spring. You want privacy, but also for your space to be bathed in light during the day, as well as blocking out light completely early in the morning. Other options include sheer Roman shades and top-down, bottom-up blinds — and often it involves layering more than one.

For more design inspiration, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

TOPICS
Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.