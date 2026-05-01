If you're reading this, I hope you've been enjoying the new season of sunshine. My spring so far has been predominantly defined by finding window treatments that block out light and add privacy without feeling overly heavy or dominating. As it turns out, there are a lot of clever blinds, shades, and curtains that do just this. And just when I thought I had uncovered them all, double roller blinds rolled onto my radar.

Adding privacy to street-facing windows is often more of a practical decision than a design-y one. But it doesn't have to be that way; it's just about finding that balance between form and function. Double roller blinds are a slim, modern window treatment that features both sheer and blackout shades you can use depending on the time of day or privacy preference.

Double roller blinds are simple, but effective — how every good blind should be! Not to mention, they are a great base layer to build off, if you have other plans to layer sheer, plain, or patterned curtains. So, safe to say this type of blind is a godsend come springtime.

Here you can see the way the light changes depending on how open or shut you choose to style the double roller blind. (Image credit: Next)

Changing your curtains for spring is about lightening your space — ditching heavy layers and letting your room breathe. Of course, you still need practicality, and that's where double roller blinds come in. The cost-effective 2-in-1 system provides a blackout and sheer layer, while still ensuring privacy. "Double roller blinds also have the added benefit of greater insulation, with the double layer keeping rooms cooler in summer and warmer in winter," adds Kate O’Brien, a stylist at Swift Direct Blinds.

Granted, double roller blinds aren't always the most stylish (they can be rather plain, design-wise). However, if you look hard enough (and I did), many curtain brands offer double roller blinds with prints, linen layers, and in the latest color trends, so you can easily find a double roller blind that works with your room.

"Because the fabrics can be set to different heights, you can stagger them to create depth," adds Kate. "Pair them with dramatic curtains that span the full height of the window to instantly create a space that feels luxurious."

It's about building a solid base, kind of like building a capsule wardrobe. "I recommend choosing a neutral color so you can easily add it to your existing interiors, whether you have a bold and vibrant space or something sleek and minimal," Kate notes.

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Here are some design-forward styles I found in my research.

Swift Direct Blinds Bella Oyster & Nico Cream Double Roller Blind £13.05 at swiftdirectblinds.co.uk Something about this oyster and cream colorway is so warm and comforting — it elevates the basic window treatment layer. The tonal scheme is an effective way to layer blackout and sheer shades, as it leans into the streamlined function with style. Swift Direct Blinds also has several variations of the double roller blind on offer. John Lewis Cordless Double Sheer/Blackout Roller Blind £80 at John Lewis I love the texture of the sheer part of this double roller blind from John Lewis; it's sure to provide that highly desired, soft, filtered light. This is a great option for more minimal spaces where you want a clean aesthetic or a base layer to build from. Next Natural Ready Made Blackout Sheer Double Roller Blinds £34 at Next UK A natural, neutral color always adds a little coziness to a room, in my opinion. This soft beige double roller blind is a touch darker, so it works really well as a window treatment year-round. Plus, this design also comes in a textured gray or white. Blinds Direct Supreme Blackout Powder Blue & White £17.01 at blindsdirect.co.uk Looking for a pop of color? This sky blue shade feels like the perfect addition to spring color palettes. It's a blackout layer that doesn't feel too dark or sterile. Blinds Direct has a multitude of color options and designs to choose from as well! Dunelm Sheer and Blackout Double Roller Blind £24 at Dunelm The genius of a double roller blind is its simplicity. Dunelm's are so affordable, and there are a few different sizes, so you can choose whether you want it to fit your frame perfectly or lie slightly over the edge of your window. Blinds-2Go Alia Sepia Double Roller Blind £45.15 at Blinds2go UK I was drawn to this double roller blind from Blinds-2Go because of the sepia color and textured sheer. Introducing a bit of texture on your window dressing is the easiest way to make your layered window treatments feel curated and thoughtful.

There are so many options when it comes to dressing your windows for spring. You want privacy, but also for your space to be bathed in light during the day, as well as blocking out light completely early in the morning. Other options include sheer Roman shades and top-down, bottom-up blinds — and often it involves layering more than one.

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