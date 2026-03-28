This Foldable Outdoor Privacy Screen Brings Another Level of Flexibility to a Small Garden — Portable, and Affordable, the Stylish Design Can Even Be a Trellis for Your Plants
Compact spaces call for creative solutions — and the design of this garden privacy screen delivers on style and versatility
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It doesn't matter how big or how small your outdoor space is; if it doesn't feel private, it will never feel like a retreat. Privacy is fundamental in achieving a comfortable outdoor space to relax in — a space that feels like a natural extension of your home, away from prying eyes. However, this can often be hard to come by, particularly in cities where many outdoor spaces are overlooked. But all is not lost — you just need to get a little more creative with your styling ideas.
And one of the simplest ways to bring instant privacy to an overlooked space is a privacy screen. In my opinion, these decorative and highly functional accessories are criminally underrated — they can transform a compact space into a secluded oasis, and cleverly zone a larger space to create a layered design. So when I found Outsunny's Outdoor Privacy Screen on Wayfair, which is stylish, foldable, and priced at under £60, I was impressed.
A foldable privacy screen adds another level of versatility — it's portable, easy to store, and can be adjusted to fit any size of space. This design also makes for the perfect trellis for your plants, adding more color and interest to your space, plus the extra layer of foliage would help to reduce outside noise, too. It's ticking a lot of boxes.
Size: W120 x H170 cm
Crafted from solid fir wood, this freestanding outdoor privacy screen is designed to withstand the elements while adding seclusion and decorative flair to your space. The versatile, compact folding design makes it easy to transport and store, and it would work just as well as a room divider indoors as a trellis for your fast-growing climbing plants for privacy, too.
Flexibility is so important in outdoor spaces — especially in compact outdoor spaces — so finding pieces that work double-duty, such as Outsunny's Outdoor Privacy Screen, is key to a successful design.
A customer who bought the screen shared. "Wow! Very impressed with this item. Requires an absolute minimum of assembly. Robust and perfectly suitable for screening our water butt."
And this proves that a privacy screen isn't just a great garden screening idea for providing seclusion, but also for hiding eyesores — outdoors or in. The temporary structure can easily be repositioned to suit your needs and is a great way to add height and privacy to a space without blocking natural light.
They also work really well to define and shape zones in larger outdoor spaces, creating intentional design moments as part of your wider landscaping ideas. This is also without the need to commit to anything more permanent like a fence or wall.
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And all this for less than £60? It's hard to argue with that.
Alternative Foldable Privacy Screens
If you're not convinced on this particular option for your space, I've rounded up some more foldable garden screens that caught my attention for both style and versatility, and these designs also suit a variety of different aesthetics.
Size: W165 x H170
This foldable fabric privacy screen is also available in Ruby Red and is constructed from a powder-coated steel frame. While not suitable for permanent outdoor use, it is weather-resilient and makes for a lightweight, portable option for providing instant seclusion to a balcony or small patio.
Size: W150 x H180
Crafted from natural, durable acacia wood, this versatile folding garden screen adds interest with the variation of horizontal and vertical slats, and the horizontal variety makes for a perfect spot to hang planters and create your own moveable vertical garden.
Size: W221 x H172
Constructed from a powder-coated metal frame, this 4-panel folding garden screen is also from the Outsunny brand. Offering a 360-degree foldable design, it allows you to create custom shapes, whether you want to block a view, shield yourself from the sun, or protect yourself from the wind.
Size: W400 x H180
A different type of flexibility — this retractable garden privacy screen divider can be adjusted to the width you need and is also available in a reduced height and in other shades. The screen is also UV30+ PU-coated to protect you from the sun while you enjoy privacy in your modern garden.
Size: W180 x H120
For a more rustic style, this garden screen crafted from natural willow is a lovely option. Rated 4,7/5-stars, customers have shared that it's "A fantastic product and looks lovely in my garden. I would highly recommend." While another added, "This is a second one that I have bought, and it is just what I wanted, heavy enough so it doesn't blow over."
Size: W271 x H180
This 6-panel folding privacy screen made of premium handwoven fiber rattan requires no assembly and is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. This design is also great for zoning a larger garden or for creating a cocooning effect in a more compact space — with the multiple panels, you can easily adjust it to suit your needs.
Privacy screens are a wonderful marriage of style and practicality — they offer seclusion, zoning, and versatility, while adding decorative interest and intentional layering. Foldable designs provide added flexibility, too, making them ideal for smaller spaces, such as balconies, allowing for compact storage when not in use.
Although not foldable, there is another privacy screen that I love for a different style of flexibility — IKEA's NÄMARRÖ Garden Storage and Privacy Screen has built-in storage that also turns into additional seating for a versatile 3-in-1 design.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!