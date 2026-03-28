It doesn't matter how big or how small your outdoor space is; if it doesn't feel private, it will never feel like a retreat. Privacy is fundamental in achieving a comfortable outdoor space to relax in — a space that feels like a natural extension of your home, away from prying eyes. However, this can often be hard to come by, particularly in cities where many outdoor spaces are overlooked. But all is not lost — you just need to get a little more creative with your styling ideas.

And one of the simplest ways to bring instant privacy to an overlooked space is a privacy screen. In my opinion, these decorative and highly functional accessories are criminally underrated — they can transform a compact space into a secluded oasis, and cleverly zone a larger space to create a layered design. So when I found Outsunny's Outdoor Privacy Screen on Wayfair, which is stylish, foldable, and priced at under £60, I was impressed.

A foldable privacy screen adds another level of versatility — it's portable, easy to store, and can be adjusted to fit any size of space. This design also makes for the perfect trellis for your plants, adding more color and interest to your space, plus the extra layer of foliage would help to reduce outside noise, too. It's ticking a lot of boxes.

Outsunny Outdoor Privacy Screen £55.99 at Wayfair Size: W120 x H170 cm Crafted from solid fir wood, this freestanding outdoor privacy screen is designed to withstand the elements while adding seclusion and decorative flair to your space. The versatile, compact folding design makes it easy to transport and store, and it would work just as well as a room divider indoors as a trellis for your fast-growing climbing plants for privacy, too.

A privacy screen is a great way to make an urban garden more private. (Image credit: OUTSUNNY)

Flexibility is so important in outdoor spaces — especially in compact outdoor spaces — so finding pieces that work double-duty, such as Outsunny's Outdoor Privacy Screen, is key to a successful design.

A customer who bought the screen shared. "Wow! Very impressed with this item. Requires an absolute minimum of assembly. Robust and perfectly suitable for screening our water butt."

And this proves that a privacy screen isn't just a great garden screening idea for providing seclusion, but also for hiding eyesores — outdoors or in. The temporary structure can easily be repositioned to suit your needs and is a great way to add height and privacy to a space without blocking natural light.

They also work really well to define and shape zones in larger outdoor spaces, creating intentional design moments as part of your wider landscaping ideas. This is also without the need to commit to anything more permanent like a fence or wall.

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And all this for less than £60? It's hard to argue with that.

Alternative Foldable Privacy Screens

If you're not convinced on this particular option for your space, I've rounded up some more foldable garden screens that caught my attention for both style and versatility, and these designs also suit a variety of different aesthetics.

Privacy screens are a wonderful marriage of style and practicality — they offer seclusion, zoning, and versatility, while adding decorative interest and intentional layering. Foldable designs provide added flexibility, too, making them ideal for smaller spaces, such as balconies, allowing for compact storage when not in use.

Although not foldable, there is another privacy screen that I love for a different style of flexibility — IKEA's NÄMARRÖ Garden Storage and Privacy Screen has built-in storage that also turns into additional seating for a versatile 3-in-1 design.

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