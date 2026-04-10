As the weather brightens, it's natural to want to spend more time outside, in our gardens. But as you lie back to soak up some rays, the last thing you want to be thinking about is whether or not your neighbors can see you. That's where privacy screens come in — but ehh, they're often so ugly.

But thankfully, they don't have to be. In fact, the right garden screening ideas can even elevate the look of your garden, adding privacy, perhaps a pattern, and a way to partition your space into more functional, delineated zones.

And, in the case of the privacy screens below, which have built-in planters (my favorite is the beige metal planter with its subtle, geometric pattern), they can even be a way to add lush foliage or flowers to your garden — especially if you don't have space for garden beds. The floral designs add a decorative touch and can also anchor climbing plants, adding further privacy and protection. What a win-win-win.

Scottish Everlastings Ltd Metal Planter With Screen in Beige £60 at Debenhams UK This beige metal privacy screen with a planter at the base features an intricate geometric leaf pattern. The neutral color makes your plants pop while adding a decorative touch to your space — perfect for covering ugly walls or sightlines from neighbors. Measuring 120x45cm, it would fit in most gardens and patios, or you could even place several together to create a larger privacy screen. Scottish Everlastings Ltd Metal Planter With Screen in Sage £60 at Debenhams UK For a brighter color, why not opt for this sage green version? The floral design embraces the whimsy and joy of gardening, and the soft sage hue would add texture and layers to the greens of your plants. Meanwhile, the sturdy metal material makes this a great year-round addition to your outside space. Scottish Everlastings Ltd Metal Planter With Screen in Sage £55 at Debenhams UK If you have shorter garden boundaries or are looking for a screen to fit a smaller outside space, try this privacy screen planter, which is just 90cm tall. It also comes with a large planter at the base, measuring 50 x 20cm, so your plants don’t have to compromise on space.

When it comes to styling privacy screen-planters, location is the first thing you need to consider, garden designer Agata Henderson tells me. As these options are made from metal, you want to keep them in shade or semi-shade to prevent them from getting too hot and drying out your plants.

As for which plants would work best in these privacy screen-planters, "If you want a plant to climb up the trellises, nasturtium will be a great option," suggests Agata. “It is an undemanding annual and will look stunning on this screen. It is much less demanding in terms of heat and watering than climbing perennials would be."

Plants like Mangave, Agave, or Astelia would also work well, she adds, as would ornamental grasses such as Stipa or Calamagostris, which could add movement and texture to the screens.

Looking for more options like this? I've got plenty more where that came from, in a range of prices and styles.

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Dunelm Screen Planter With Fern Design £45 at Dunelm If you’re looking for a thinner planter that doesn’t compromise on height, this is a great, affordable option. It comes with a nature-inspired fern cut-out pattern and a modern chrome background, which promises to give plants a supportive backdrop to grow against. OUTSUNNY Metal Raised Garden Bed With Trellis £49.30 at Debenhams UK This bolder trellis features a black leaf cut out pattern for a contemporary feel. Holding a planter below, it can be left standing or moved to a wall to give a decorative element to your outdoor space. Brayden Studio Garden Planter With Decorative Panel £82.99 at Wayfair UK Made from strong steel with a matte finish, which is resistant to reflective glares, this planter comes with a decorative grass cut-out pattern. At 32cm wide, it would even fit well on balconies, and also comes in other colors such as rust, silver, white, and olive green. Kaemingk Large Decorative Floral Planter Screen in Rust £125 at John Lewis Crafted from durable iron with a natural rusted look, this privacy screen-planter comes with an eye-catching sculptural floral motif, allowing it to serve as a stylish focal point in your garden. The attached planter has been equipped with drainage holes for healthy plant growth and can be used in all weather conditions. Vidaxl Garden Planter With Trellis £89.99 at Amazon UK This planter, in a bold white, would add a bright pop to your garden, and it is made from impact-resistant polypropylene making it both tough and lightweight. The sturdy trellis offers support for climbers like peas and roses, and the 80L of planting space means this planter is both stylish and functional. Nicoman Metal Pre Rust Outdoor Privacy Screen With Plant Pot Geometric Garden Divider £149.99 at Debenhams UK Enhance your outdoor space with this privacy screen. Available in black, pre-rusted, and anthracite grey, this functional screen does not compromise on style, featuring a striking geometric pattern.

If you’re hoping to block out your neighbors with minimal effort, why not try this tall, easily-assembled staked privacy screen? The built-in trellis design is ideal for climbing plants, and you can even place multiple side-by-side to create one large screen.

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