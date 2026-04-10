These Screens Are Such a Clever Way to Add Plants, Privacy, and a Touch of Pretty to Your Garden, All in One Go

Plus, a gardening expert shares the best plants to grow in them

Ella Kipling's avatar
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privacy screen with planter box
(Image credit: Scottish Everlastings Ltd)

As the weather brightens, it's natural to want to spend more time outside, in our gardens. But as you lie back to soak up some rays, the last thing you want to be thinking about is whether or not your neighbors can see you. That's where privacy screens come in — but ehh, they're often so ugly.

But thankfully, they don't have to be. In fact, the right garden screening ideas can even elevate the look of your garden, adding privacy, perhaps a pattern, and a way to partition your space into more functional, delineated zones.

And, in the case of the privacy screens below, which have built-in planters (my favorite is the beige metal planter with its subtle, geometric pattern), they can even be a way to add lush foliage or flowers to your garden — especially if you don't have space for garden beds. The floral designs add a decorative touch and can also anchor climbing plants, adding further privacy and protection. What a win-win-win.

When it comes to styling privacy screen-planters, location is the first thing you need to consider, garden designer Agata Henderson tells me. As these options are made from metal, you want to keep them in shade or semi-shade to prevent them from getting too hot and drying out your plants.

As for which plants would work best in these privacy screen-planters, "If you want a plant to climb up the trellises, nasturtium will be a great option," suggests Agata. “It is an undemanding annual and will look stunning on this screen. It is much less demanding in terms of heat and watering than climbing perennials would be."

Plants like Mangave, Agave, or Astelia would also work well, she adds, as would ornamental grasses such as Stipa or Calamagostris, which could add movement and texture to the screens.

Looking for more options like this? I've got plenty more where that came from, in a range of prices and styles.

If you’re hoping to block out your neighbors with minimal effort, why not try this tall, easily-assembled staked privacy screen? The built-in trellis design is ideal for climbing plants, and you can even place multiple side-by-side to create one large screen.

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Ella Kipling
Ella Kipling
Contributing Writer

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.