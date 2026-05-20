This 'Wooden Wall Planter' Adds a Garden Privacy Screen, Space for Potted Plants, and Way More Practicality to Your Outdoor Space, No Matter Its Size

Create a sheltered space for vertical gardening with this versatile slatted screen

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Forest Garden Wood Wall Planting Screen
(Image credit: Forest Garden via Wayfair)

When my partner and I moved out of our little one-bedroom flat back in 2024, the hardest part was definitely saying goodbye to its balcony. Previously a soulless concrete slab intimidatingly overlooked by neighbors, we transformed it into a little oasis that quickly became our favorite spot to sit.

How? We researched garden screen ideas intensely and opted for a bamboo screen attached to the railings for added privacy. We also discovered that vertical gardening is key when working with limited floor space, so we swapped standard pots and trough planters for hanging baskets and wall-mounted screens.

So, it's safe to say, if I'd come across Forest Garden's Wood Wall Planter from Wayfair back then, it would have solved all my problems in one hit. Modular, easy to install, and surprisingly contemporary-looking for a screen, you can hang baskets from it, grow climbers up it, and it's even got built-in shelves that add storage or somewhere to display pots.

It's the perfect decorative piece for smaller patios, balconies, and courtyard gardens. But best of all, it can also be used for zoning and creating privacy in an overlooked area — an important consideration when designing a small garden.

Not quite right for you? I've found some other panelled planting screens that might work better, as well as some accessories that would hang perfectly from the slats.

If you'd prefer to grow something up your privacy screen — rather than hang foliage from it — you might prefer a privacy screen planter, and there are plenty of stylish designs out there, too, from classic wooden trellises to metal designs boasting gorgeous floral motifs.

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Georgia Lockstone
Contributing Writer

Georgia is a freelance writer, based in South London. She started out in the homes and interiors space, writing for the likes of Good Homes Magazine and Grand Designs, before joining the HuffPost UK team as a Shopping Writer. Since going freelance in June 2023, she can primarily be found writing for the likes of GLAMOUR UK, British GQ, and ES Best (and Livingetc) — covering off everything from the top current interior design trends, to edits of the current must-have home products.