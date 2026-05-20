When my partner and I moved out of our little one-bedroom flat back in 2024, the hardest part was definitely saying goodbye to its balcony. Previously a soulless concrete slab intimidatingly overlooked by neighbors, we transformed it into a little oasis that quickly became our favorite spot to sit.

How? We researched garden screen ideas intensely and opted for a bamboo screen attached to the railings for added privacy. We also discovered that vertical gardening is key when working with limited floor space, so we swapped standard pots and trough planters for hanging baskets and wall-mounted screens.

So, it's safe to say, if I'd come across Forest Garden's Wood Wall Planter from Wayfair back then, it would have solved all my problems in one hit. Modular, easy to install, and surprisingly contemporary-looking for a screen, you can hang baskets from it, grow climbers up it, and it's even got built-in shelves that add storage or somewhere to display pots.

14% Off Forest Garden Wood Wall Planter £98.99 at Wayfair UK Sold as modular panels, you can build it out depending on the size of your garden. There is also the option to mount it on your wall in smaller spaces, or install it as a 'screen' to zone your garden or add privacy. It's available as both a one-shelf and two-shelf style, and the timber has been pressure-treated and comes with a 15-year anti-rot guarantee. Aesthetically, its linear slotted design feels incredibly modern.





It's the perfect decorative piece for smaller patios, balconies, and courtyard gardens. But best of all, it can also be used for zoning and creating privacy in an overlooked area — an important consideration when designing a small garden.

Not quite right for you? I've found some other panelled planting screens that might work better, as well as some accessories that would hang perfectly from the slats.

Forest Garden 2 Shelf Wood Wall Planter £120 at Wayfair UK This is the two-shelf version of the Forest Garden Wood Wall Planter, and it's pretty much exactly the same, apart from the handy additional shelf. Use it to display your favorite hanging plants and pretty perennials, while also enjoying some much-needed extra privacy. La Redoute Wassif Garden Trellis £104.49 at La Redoute UK A seriously premium piece, this panel is made from luxurious oiled acacia wood and boasts a ladder-style design that makes it easy to hang baskets and planters. It makes a lovely privacy screen — and it's also freestanding, which makes it a great option for renters. Twira Garden Privacy Screen £79.99 at Amazon UK Made from robust galvanised steel, this staked privacy screen can be secured directly into the soil of your garden bed or border. Alternatively, it also comes with feet that you can attach onto the bottom if you'd prefer to have it freestanding. Helpfully, it also comes in two different sizes. Pottery Barn Palermo Cachepot £29 at Pottery Barn UK When it comes to styling, I could easily see this pretty terracotta pot on one of the shelves, filled with herbs or a small posy. It's available in three sizes and three different finishes, so you can mix and match. Dunelm Matlock Metal Window Box £35 at Dunelm This metal window box comes in two different sizes and is also resistant to frost and rust, and has UV-stable properties. It's rustic and charming, and also looks lovely on a sunny windowsill. Fill it with greenery, and you're good to go. Garden Trading Kingscote Wall Planter, Set of 2 £36.80 at Garden Trading These handwoven baskets are ready to hang right onto a fence or screen, and have been fitted with recycled plastic liners for added ease. They feel perfect for trailing plants — like elegant ivy or pretty lobelia.

If you'd prefer to grow something up your privacy screen — rather than hang foliage from it — you might prefer a privacy screen planter, and there are plenty of stylish designs out there, too, from classic wooden trellises to metal designs boasting gorgeous floral motifs.

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