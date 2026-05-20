A new season always brings out a fresh batch of creativity throughout the interior design world — and of course, exciting new furnishings to decorate with. While I always like to keep an eye on the latest and greatest in homeware during transitional months, a few collections always take me by surprise. This spring, West Elm's new spring/summer 2026 range is taking an exciting lead in elevated, yet cozy moments for seasonally decorated homes.

West Elm is a homeware brand known for adding a little contemporary-led style to traditional decor. And if West Elm's most recent collaboration with Emma Chamberlain proved anything, it's that the brand has its finger on the pulse of the latest design trends. The brand's spring/summer 2026 range is full of embroidered details, fish motifs, texture, and overt craftsmanship — leading each piece to feel modern yet nostalgic. However, it's a collection that feels minimal overall (in the best way).

The biggest takeaway is that this collection of new homeware is playful, but pared back. Summer decor doesn't have to mean bringing out the brightest colors and muted coastal patterns; cozy materials and minimalist motifs can still feel colorful and light. Whether it's a new accent chair, side table, throw pillow, or centerpiece, West Elm's new range invites a sprinkle of style and fun into more timeless pieces as we refresh and brighten our homes for a new season.

More than anything, refreshing your home for spring and summer is about curating a mood and atmosphere for a new season. The pieces in West Elm's Spring/Summer 2026 collection blend comfort, timelessness, and modernity in a way that makes seasonal decorating that much easier.

Plus, isn't it always fun to score a stylish new piece? To that I say, there's more where this came from — I recently curated a list of 24 of my favorite new-in homewares across the high street this month, so you have options!

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