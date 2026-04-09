You've probably heard the buzz by now — the internet's 'it' girl, Emma Chamberlain, has teamed up with home furnishings brand, West Elm, to launch a kitschy, cool homewares collaboration, and it's everything you'd imagine. Over the past week, our US friends have indulged in the playful mid-century furniture, button-shaped tables, and pigeon-inspired pieces that make up the collection, but now, Livingetc is proud to be the first to share the news: West Elm x Emma Chamberlain will be available to shop in the UK from April 10 (and in stores from the 17th).

As someone who was born in the US, I can't say that a part of me wasn't questioning my move to the UK on the morning of March 30, when the collection was first released. As a long-time fan of both the YouTube sensation and homeware brand, getting my hands on what they'd cooked up together (especially after seeing the teasers on social media) wasn't a want, but a need. But, as they say, good things come to those who wait, so what can we look forward to in the (semi) long-awaited browse?

If you know anything about Emma Chamberlain (and if you've seen her 2022 AD house tour — yum), then the mid-century-inspired, fun, and playful homewares and furniture won't come as a surprise. And yes, the fanciful button-coated decor and pigeon (a pigeon!?) pieces are full of the kind of whimsical styling we all need more of in our lives right now. Here's everything you need to know before scrolling the drop.

Image 1 of 2 The vanity set feels fashionable yet timeless, which seems like a testament to Emma and West Elm's design-forward partnership. (Image credit: West Elm x Emma Chamberlain) The way the brand has used Emma's home to display a lot of the decor and furniture brings a realistic lens to how these pieces can be styled. (Image credit: West Elm x Emma Chamberlain)

The biggest theme of the West Elm X Emma Chamberlain collection is that our homes should be layered, lived-in, and personal — the ethos of many contemporary interior design trends. Just as Emma has become a voice for expression and identity amongst Gen Z, these pieces show that personality and timelessness can coexist in interior design. Case in point: most of the motifs throughout the collection were actually inspired by Emma's very own tattoos (it doesn't get much more personal than that).

The collection features a curated selection of furniture, lighting, decor, and textiles designed for modern, small-space living, where layering and multifunctionality are central. Furniture-wise, the two-toned wood vanity is the pièce de résistance available to UK-based shoppers. There has been a shift towards more specifically curated moments throughout the home, and this slim and sexy vanity is a testament to the ultimate getting-ready corner.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: West Elm x Emma Chamberlain) All of the playful pieces go together in a surprisingly grown-up looking way. (Image credit: West Elm x Emma Chamberlain) The color palette for the pillows is primary, but with an elevated twist. (Image credit: West Elm x Emma Chamberlain) Where florals can easily lean outdated, these pillows feel nothing but modern. (Image credit: West Elm x Emma Chamberlain)

Admittedly, though, the smaller decor is the standout of the West Elm X Emma Chamberlain collaboration. Pillows and vases and ceramic mugs — oh my! Whether you are shopping for a cute cushion to bring your spring/summer sofa to life, or a serveware staple that doubles as a dinner party 'wow' moment, Emma and West Elm have truly delivered.

As I said, they'll be available to shop tomorrow, and I promise to come back and add links as soon as they're live. Until then, get your shopping carts ready.

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West Elm x Emma Chamberlain Pigeon Pitcher This pigeon carafe was an immediate favorite. Livingetc's Interiors editor, Emma Breislin, says, "I've never been a particular fan of pigeons, per se, but there is something just so whimsically charming about the Pigeon Pitcher from this collection. Plus, it's a pretty pretty pigeon, as far as birds go." In the campaign, Emma styled it full of milk to pour on her cereal — genius. Plus, imagine it holding a bouquet. Basically, we all need more of this kind of whimsy in our lives. West Elm x Emma Chamberlain Embroidered Floral Cushion Decorating with floral prints and floral embroidered cushions can be a bit of a hit or miss... But this selection from the West Elm x Emma Chamberlain collaboration perfectly balanced the grandma-core-meets-cool-girl-chic aesthetic. Imagine this on a butter yellow or light pink spring bedding, or brightening up a sofa with the soft sunlight shining in. West Elm x Emma Chamberlain Embroidered Cocktail Napkins I'm a believer that every host needs all the extra bits and bobs that bring a table setting or soiree to life, and that includes a stylish set of cocktail napkins. These images feel personal to Emma, yet are designs that are relatable to everyone. Where an apple and button could tiptoe into kitschy territory, the color palette and embroidered details make it modern. West Elm x Emma Chamberlain Carved Wood Vanity Desk I've been obsessed with getting ready areas and vanity ideas as of late — having a dedicated corner to pamper yourself feels so simplistically luxurious. What I like most about this vanity design is that it's slim enough to fit into a smaller bedroom or apartment space (which is great for flat-dwellers, like me). Plus, it's pretty simple, so you can easily style it with your existing decor. West Elm x Emma Chamberlain Pigeon Mug Of course, there are more pigeons where the pitcher came from. If you know Emma Chamberlain, you know the woman loves coffee (she even has her own coffee brand), so this ceramic mug is a natural addition. Daily rituals like a morning cup are more fun when the vessels are playful and exciting — I didn't expect to be shopping for a pigeon mug to add to my coffee accessories this year. West Elm x Emma Chamberlain Icon Scented Candles And no home is complete without the flicker of a candle to set the mood. I love the strategic blend of child-like whimsy (I'm imagining my school desk with the apple motifs and color palette), and modern style. Stripes are always a classic pattern, but the hand-drawn decor element brings these candles into 2026.

Well, I must say, the wait was worth it, because I'm currently planning on adding most every piece to my shopping cart.

But on a more serious note, a house feels more like a home when the decor is playful, personal, and perfectly curated, and I think that's just what the West Elm x Emma Chamberlain collaboration has given us. Will you be shopping this selection?

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