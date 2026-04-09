OMG, OMG, OMG — This Just In: West Elm x Emma Chamberlain Will Be Available in the UK From Tomorrow

Trust me when I say, this is a playful, personal, and perfectly curated homewares collection

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GIF of three press images showcasing the West Elm x Emma Chamberlain collaboration. There are images of Emma in trendy, primary colored outfits, lounging amongst the mid-century-inspired furniture
(Image credit: West Elm x Emma Chamberlain)

You've probably heard the buzz by now — the internet's 'it' girl, Emma Chamberlain, has teamed up with home furnishings brand, West Elm, to launch a kitschy, cool homewares collaboration, and it's everything you'd imagine. Over the past week, our US friends have indulged in the playful mid-century furniture, button-shaped tables, and pigeon-inspired pieces that make up the collection, but now, Livingetc is proud to be the first to share the news: West Elm x Emma Chamberlain will be available to shop in the UK from April 10 (and in stores from the 17th).

As someone who was born in the US, I can't say that a part of me wasn't questioning my move to the UK on the morning of March 30, when the collection was first released. As a long-time fan of both the YouTube sensation and homeware brand, getting my hands on what they'd cooked up together (especially after seeing the teasers on social media) wasn't a want, but a need. But, as they say, good things come to those who wait, so what can we look forward to in the (semi) long-awaited browse?

If you know anything about Emma Chamberlain (and if you've seen her 2022 AD house tour — yum), then the mid-century-inspired, fun, and playful homewares and furniture won't come as a surprise. And yes, the fanciful button-coated decor and pigeon (a pigeon!?) pieces are full of the kind of whimsical styling we all need more of in our lives right now. Here's everything you need to know before scrolling the drop.

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Image of a woman in a cropped white blouse and plaid midi skirt standing next to a mid-century-inspired vanity set in a wood-paneled room.
The vanity set feels fashionable yet timeless, which seems like a testament to Emma and West Elm's design-forward partnership.(Image credit: West Elm x Emma Chamberlain)

The biggest theme of the West Elm X Emma Chamberlain collection is that our homes should be layered, lived-in, and personal — the ethos of many contemporary interior design trends. Just as Emma has become a voice for expression and identity amongst Gen Z, these pieces show that personality and timelessness can coexist in interior design. Case in point: most of the motifs throughout the collection were actually inspired by Emma's very own tattoos (it doesn't get much more personal than that).

The collection features a curated selection of furniture, lighting, decor, and textiles designed for modern, small-space living, where layering and multifunctionality are central. Furniture-wise, the two-toned wood vanity is the pièce de résistance available to UK-based shoppers. There has been a shift towards more specifically curated moments throughout the home, and this slim and sexy vanity is a testament to the ultimate getting-ready corner.

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A pigeon-shaped water jug, a mug with a pigeon on it, and a serving dish with pigeon legs sitting on a mustard yellow countertop.
(Image credit: West Elm x Emma Chamberlain)

Admittedly, though, the smaller decor is the standout of the West Elm X Emma Chamberlain collaboration. Pillows and vases and ceramic mugs — oh my! Whether you are shopping for a cute cushion to bring your spring/summer sofa to life, or a serveware staple that doubles as a dinner party 'wow' moment, Emma and West Elm have truly delivered.

As I said, they'll be available to shop tomorrow, and I promise to come back and add links as soon as they're live. Until then, get your shopping carts ready.

Well, I must say, the wait was worth it, because I'm currently planning on adding most every piece to my shopping cart.

But on a more serious note, a house feels more like a home when the decor is playful, personal, and perfectly curated, and I think that's just what the West Elm x Emma Chamberlain collaboration has given us. Will you be shopping this selection?

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Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.