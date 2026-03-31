I Tried Every Sofa, Chair, and Bed DUSK's SS26 Preview — These Are the Decor Pieces From the New Collection I’d Actually Recommend

If you are looking for affordable, design-led furniture that balances style with practicality, the DUSK SS26 collection is the one to know right now. Known for its online-first presence, the brand has built a reputation for offering elevated pieces at accessible price points, from compact sofas and storage beds to patterned bedding that feels both current and timeless. Seeing the collection in person made that positioning even clearer.

The new collection is shaped around six distinct trends, each inspired by a different holiday destination. While the concept leans into escapism, the execution is grounded in real living. These are pieces designed to work in everyday spaces, not just styled settings, which is what makes the collection feel relevant rather than purely decorative.

Spending time with the collection, what stood out most was how considered the larger pieces are. Many of the beds and sofas include built-in storage, adding a practical layer that is especially valuable in smaller homes. Their selection of mid-century style sofa beds also feels particularly strong, offering compact proportions without compromising on comfort. I tried several of the sofas in person, and they felt generous to sit in while still being scaled in a way that suits modern layouts.

This is also where the brand’s online presence translates well into reality. As an interior stylist for Design Lab by Livingetc, I often come across collections that look good digitally but do not always deliver the same experience in person. Here, the quality, comfort, and proportions feel aligned with the visual identity, which adds a level of trust to the overall offer.

What this collection does particularly well is sit in that space between design and practicality. It feels elevated, but still accessible, and that balance is exactly what makes it relevant right now.

If you are looking to bring this approach into your own home, Design Lab by Livingetc offers a free personal shopping service, where we source pieces tailored to your space, style, and budget.

For more curated edits like this, and the pieces we genuinely believe are worth bringing into your home, subscribe to the newsletter to stay ahead of what actually lasts.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors