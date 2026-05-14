Let's be honest, no matter how nice an espresso machine you have or how curated a coffee corner you've crafted, morning routines can tend to be a little chaotic. It's a pajamas-still-on, we're-not-really-sure-what-we're-doing kind of vibe. However, a well-made espresso is always a must, and Kylie Jenner just solidified this chaos-chic aesthetic in her latest, and very relatable, morning coffee-making video.

Despite Kylie's beginner barista status, the standout part of her caffeination station was the Ninja Luxe Café Pro espresso machine. This machine is a semi-automatic appliance that has a built-in grinder, milk steaming wand, and the ability to brew espresso, cold brew, and filter coffee. Basically, it's a machine that can seemingly do it all, and will look good on your kitchen counter while doing it. And isn't that what we all really want from a quality espresso machine? Something that will streamline the morning routine and elevate your countertop?

I'm not saying that the presence of a Ninja Luxe Café Pro espresso machine in a Kardashian-Jenner home means it's the best machine out there, but it definitely reignited my curiosity. I love my KitchenAid Semi-Automatic machine, but it may just be time to try out this machine…!

Ninja Luxe Café Pro Espresso Machine £699 at John Lewis The Ninja Luxe Café Pro is truly a beast of a machine. It's one for the true coffee connoisseurs who want to upgrade their coffee-making game. The biggest flex of the appliance is that it can brew so many kinds of coffee — regular espresso, filter coffee, and cold brew. Plus, there are five milk frothing techniques to choose from, including cold foam. It's a high-tech machine that does a lot of the hard work for you, but still lets you be more hands-on than a totally automatic machine — it's the best of both worlds. And for just under £700, it's a pretty good price compared to similar models.

It seems a lot of celebrities are loving the Ninja machine as well. Shark-Ninja has labeled the sister machine (the Ninja Café Premier espresso machine, currently on sale on the Ninja site) 'Heidi Klum-approved,' and David Beckham just collaborated with Ninja for a limited-edition version of the Ninja Luxe Café Pro espresso machine. So, it's safe to say that this appliance meets luxury expectations.

The stainless steel finish gives it that sleek appearance on your countertop, but you can also opt for a matte black or gunmetal colorway, depending on your kitchen finishes. Choosing the right kitchen appliances not only makes for a more stylish space, but they also make life a little easier. With the Ninja Luxe Café Pro espresso machine, you have the luxury of choice at the convenience of home.

I love a relatable and stylish coffee moment. So, of course, I had to see about a few more details in Kylie's routine. Below are a few coffee machine accessories that fit the Kardashian-Jenner bill. Now all that's left is getting my hands on that cookie dough and banana-flavored coffee creamer — yum!

More Ways to Recreate Kylie's Coffee Routine

The Ninja Luxe Café Pro espresso machine has been on my radar for a while now, but knowing it's a machine the stars love makes me all the more intrigued. No matter your preference, a stylish coffee pod machine or a semi-automatic espresso machine, the good ones deliver top form and function. Will you be trying the Ninja Luxe Café Pro espresso machine?

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