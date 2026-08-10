I get it, not everyone has the space for a large, semi-automatic coffee machine on their kitchen counter. Between the built-in burr grinder, the steaming wand, the water tank, and the grouphead, things can get a little cramped. But my main vice with small coffee makers and manual espresso makers has always been the lack of good milk steaming options. You're either sacrificing quality, or you're paying a lot of money for yet another large appliance on the counter. The answer? I just learned about a stovetop milk steamer.

Flair's Wizard Stovetop Milk Steamer (which I found on Coffee Friend) is a small, sleek, and streamlined device designed to produce professional-grade, silky microfoam for cappuccinos, lattes, and cortados. Rather than being an electronic frothing system (like most coffee frothers), this one uses a custom pressure gauge and the heat of your hob to warm it up. As far as coffee machine accessories go, it feels excitingly analogue, yet still high-tech — and in my opinion, the coffee-making process is always more fruitful when you have a little time to invest.

It is a little more hands-on than similar milk frothers (like Smeg's Cold Foam Milk Frother), but that's what raises the bar. The Flair Wizard has an actual steaming wand, which gives you more control over the frothing process and, in turn, produces smoother results. It's the perfect appliance for cafe-quality lattes without bulky builds, airy foam, and high-price tags.

Flair Wizard Milk Steamer £189 at Coffee Friend Compatible with any major heating source — gas, electric, or open flame — this milk steamer brings cafe-grade quality to the home. Features include two steam nozzles (one for beginners and one for expert latte art artists), a cool-touch steaming wand, and a custom pressure gauge. It's what I'd deem the perfect mix of form and function when it comes to coffee gadgets. Plus, the Flair website says that the Wizard was tested and excelled during the busy morning rush in cafes across New York City. And if it's good enough to keep up with busy city mornings, then it's good enough for me!



Though I am particularly partial to a semi-automatic espresso machine with all the bells and whistles, manual coffee makers are some of the best espresso machines you can buy. They bring it back to basics — a rich, creamy espresso shot at the pull of a lever. ROK's Presso Smartshot was one of my favorites to review, but Flair's manual makers are highly reviewed as well (and the newer Flair 58 Plus 2 is quite the looker, too).

You don't have to use a stovetop milk steamer with a manual espresso maker, though it does add to the experience. Stovetop milk steamers are essentially the coffee connoisseurs' pick for the best detached milk frothing experience. The Wizard works on almost every hob type and features a cool-touch steam wand that won't burn your fingers while you heat your milk (not a fun experience, trust me).

The matte black finish and wooden handle add a very stylish touch to this milk frother — important details for us design lovers. (Image credit: Flair)

And the reviews for this machine are stellar, with many claiming it's the best milk frother on the market, once you get the hang of using it, that is. One writes, "I got this for one reason: I wanted to work on my milk frothing techniques and was getting inconsistent results with my other methods like French Press and Nano. After just 2-3 uses, it was obvious to me that the Wizard is a fully capable machine of producing fantastic latte art quality milk."

The only drawback might be that it can take a little longer to heat up than super automatic milk frothers, and it only creates enough pressure for one milk jug. Another review notes that you have to wait about 4-5 minutes to steam again. But for those with a little time to spare in the mornings, it seems like an investment in both a better cup of coffee and a more ritualistic experience.

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All this to say that I can't believe I hadn't heard of stovetop milk steamers sooner. It's the thing every coffee nook needs, especially if you are working with a pod coffee machine or small space appliance. So, below are a few more ways to buy.

Shop Similar Milk Steamers

Yanmis Milk Frother and Steamer for Stovetop £58.51 at Amazon UK This stovetop milk steamer seems to be one of the most popular designs on the market. It has a very classic coffee machine aesthetic to it, but with serious function. Equipped with a three-hole jet nozzle, this frother delivers large steam output that rapidly rotates the milk, producing denser foam. It also includes an integrated filter, stainless steel body, and is compatible with flames and electric heating. Vituord Milk Frother and Steamer for Camping £146.97 at Amazon UK Crafted from stainless steel, place this milk steamer on either an open flame or electric heating methods to transform the water in the 350ml kettle pot into steam on-the-go or at home. Plus, the wood and chrome mix feels very stylish. Bellman Coffee Bellman Cx25-S £99.99 at bellmancoffee.co.uk Not only does the Bellman steamer have a very classic look, but it's one of the more celebrated portable steamers on the market. The Bellman steamer recreates the 'dry steam' that a traditional espresso machine creates, except, of course, you can take this anywhere when paired with the likes of a Rok or a Flair espresso maker.

Mastering the home barista role requires patience and a willingness to put in the effort. But making your coffee machine work better is always easier with the right accessories and gadgets. For those without a built-in milk steamer, a stovetop milk steamer feels like a solid step towards smoother, silkier milk-based drinks.

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