We're deep into the swing of summer now, and have comfortably settled into our al fresco lifestyle. But as autumn slowly creeps closer and the nights become that bit darker, there's never been a better time to add an outdoor floor lamp into your garden setup.

In recent years, there's been a pretty notable shift in how we design our outdoor spaces. Gone are the days of lacklustre plastic chairs and rusty barbecues. Nowadays, we see our gardens as a natural extension of our interiors, and have been designing them as such. And no trend captures this better than the rise in outdoor living rooms. With soft, plush furnishings and chic materials, these spaces provide all the comfort you expect from a living space, just in a new setting. And while we've all accepted the importance of soft lighting in our interiors, the same idea has taken longer to catch on when it comes to our outdoor spaces.

Not only does lighting set the tone, providing that soft, cozy warmth we crave from our relaxing spaces, but in an outdoor living room, it also helps to elevate the vibe, further cementing that indoor-outdoor living feel. These outdoor floor lamps are chic enough to earn a spot in any modern garden, and, best of all, with one of these in your garden, your night can keep going well past sunset.

Now that you've got the lighting down, there are a few extra changes you can do to get your outdoor living space into the best shape possible, and some of the most transformative changes are surprisingly simple. You'd be shocked at what a difference knowing how to arrange your outdoor furniture right can have on the flow and feel of your space. But of course, a new chic garden sofa wouldn't hurt, either.

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