This 'Quiet', Hidden Portable Lamp Is the Low-Key Way to Bring Ambience to Living Rooms and Patios
Your garden lighting doesn't always need to be the star of the show; this subtle design is perfect for providing a discreet, understated glow
Lighting is the ultimate atmosphere maker, single-handedly determining the vibe of your space. And this is as true for your outdoor areas as it is inside your home.
The problem is, so often, the options available from our favorite places to buy garden lighting are designed to make a statement, rather than to simply set the tone. While there's certainly a time and a place for a gorgeous statement light, we have found ourselves struggling to find a more subtle, discreet option for our outdoor spaces. Sometimes, you don't need your garden lighting to be the star of the show; you need it to be the supporting actor, bringing the rest of your design into light with a soft illumination that whispers, rather than shouts. And after months of searching, I've found a product that does just that.
The Portable LED Table Push-Up Lamp by Zafferano (available from Westwing) has perfected the art of understated elegance, offering an impressively discreet design that easily blends in with its surroundings while providing a subtle, warm glow. The clever push-up design means that, when not in use, the light source is completely hidden from view, disguising itself as a petite garden accessory. Simple and elegant, you'll struggle to find an outdoor space where this light wouldn't be a welcome addition.
Take complete control over your outdoor lighting with this clever dimmable table lamp. The touch control allows you to adjust the lighting to your liking, so you can quickly switch from intimate outdoor dining lighting to brighter illumination.
The push-up design means that, when not in use, the light source is completely concealed, hidden within the circular body. This makes it a beautifully discreet choice, ideal for minimalist garden designs, where minimal visual intrusion is key.
With choices for black, beige, brown, and white, this lamp has an option to suit any outdoor furniture trend, though all are neutral enough to work in combination for a more varied look, should you prefer.
Once charged using the included base, this lamp is entirely portable, so you can easily move it from your garden path to your dining table as needed.
Other Portable Lamps for Stylish Outdoor Lighting
Another brilliantly discreet design, this egg-like lamp twists up to reveal a hidden light within. As well as the classic neutral colors of black, white, and beige, this lamp also comes in a striking orange and calming sage hue, for a more colorful garden design option. It's super petite, too, making it a great choice for small gardens.
Scandinavian design brand Hay is known for the sleek, modern simplicity of its products, and this portable table lamp is no different. The cool, post design couldn't be much more minimalist; with its slim, space-saving form, it offers a subtle downward illumination that supports rather than dominates.
If you're looking for a slightly larger model that retains the same subtle, controllable light source, the Ball light is the perfect choice. An interpretation of Benny Frandsen’s iconic design, this lamp boasts an adjustable tilting head, allowing you to direct the flow of light, as well as a touch-controlled dimmer setting. We love the chrome decor finish, but it also comes in beige, black, and green, should you prefer.
A fun, decorative lighting option, these mesh lights from IKEA come in a lovely cotton-candy pink and a zingy pale green, reflecting some of the coolest color trends of the moment. Thanks to the cross-hatched mesh and solid, rounded bulb within, these lamps look as striking off as they do when in use.
Perfect for an outdoor living room, this clever outdoor lantern has a sleek, modern design. The handle on the top of the light allows this lamp to be attached to a branch for a magical, fairy tale garden effect, though it would look equally striking on an outdoor table or lining your garden path. It's also completely waterproof, so you could even use it to illuminate your garden pool in the evening.
This sleek, chrome design is super petite, making it a great choice for illuminating balconies or small patios. The design is subtle, yet modern, and the dimmable function and rechargeable battery make for a supremely convenient design.
Just as useful within your home as they are in the garden, the best portable lamps make setting the mood easier than ever, removing the hassle of wires and plugs, so you can place them exactly where you please.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.