Lighting is the ultimate atmosphere maker, single-handedly determining the vibe of your space. And this is as true for your outdoor areas as it is inside your home.

The problem is, so often, the options available from our favorite places to buy garden lighting are designed to make a statement, rather than to simply set the tone. While there's certainly a time and a place for a gorgeous statement light, we have found ourselves struggling to find a more subtle, discreet option for our outdoor spaces. Sometimes, you don't need your garden lighting to be the star of the show; you need it to be the supporting actor, bringing the rest of your design into light with a soft illumination that whispers, rather than shouts. And after months of searching, I've found a product that does just that.

The Portable LED Table Push-Up Lamp by Zafferano (available from Westwing) has perfected the art of understated elegance, offering an impressively discreet design that easily blends in with its surroundings while providing a subtle, warm glow. The clever push-up design means that, when not in use, the light source is completely hidden from view, disguising itself as a petite garden accessory. Simple and elegant, you'll struggle to find an outdoor space where this light wouldn't be a welcome addition.

Zafferano Portable Led Table Lamp Push-Up Pro £99 at Westwing Take complete control over your outdoor lighting with this clever dimmable table lamp. The touch control allows you to adjust the lighting to your liking, so you can quickly switch from intimate outdoor dining lighting to brighter illumination. The push-up design means that, when not in use, the light source is completely concealed, hidden within the circular body. This makes it a beautifully discreet choice, ideal for minimalist garden designs, where minimal visual intrusion is key. With choices for black, beige, brown, and white, this lamp has an option to suit any outdoor furniture trend, though all are neutral enough to work in combination for a more varied look, should you prefer. Once charged using the included base, this lamp is entirely portable, so you can easily move it from your garden path to your dining table as needed.

Other Portable Lamps for Stylish Outdoor Lighting

Just as useful within your home as they are in the garden, the best portable lamps make setting the mood easier than ever, removing the hassle of wires and plugs, so you can place them exactly where you please.

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