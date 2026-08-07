This 'Quiet', Hidden Portable Lamp Is the Low-Key Way to Bring Ambience to Living Rooms and Patios

Your garden lighting doesn't always need to be the star of the show; this subtle design is perfect for providing a discreet, understated glow

Maya Glantz&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
LED Portable Push-Up Table Light
(Image credit: Zafferano)

Lighting is the ultimate atmosphere maker, single-handedly determining the vibe of your space. And this is as true for your outdoor areas as it is inside your home.

The problem is, so often, the options available from our favorite places to buy garden lighting are designed to make a statement, rather than to simply set the tone. While there's certainly a time and a place for a gorgeous statement light, we have found ourselves struggling to find a more subtle, discreet option for our outdoor spaces. Sometimes, you don't need your garden lighting to be the star of the show; you need it to be the supporting actor, bringing the rest of your design into light with a soft illumination that whispers, rather than shouts. And after months of searching, I've found a product that does just that.

The Portable LED Table Push-Up Lamp by Zafferano (available from Westwing) has perfected the art of understated elegance, offering an impressively discreet design that easily blends in with its surroundings while providing a subtle, warm glow. The clever push-up design means that, when not in use, the light source is completely hidden from view, disguising itself as a petite garden accessory. Simple and elegant, you'll struggle to find an outdoor space where this light wouldn't be a welcome addition.

Other Portable Lamps for Stylish Outdoor Lighting

Just as useful within your home as they are in the garden, the best portable lamps make setting the mood easier than ever, removing the hassle of wires and plugs, so you can place them exactly where you please.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.