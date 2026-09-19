This Design From the New Ruggable x Anthropologie Collab Is So Good I'm Tempted to Hang It on My Wall Instead

I was never a 'horse girl' myself, but I grew up with a sister who was a passionate equestrian, and then I moved 'out west' (to Colorado) for university — does that make me horse-girl adjacent? Either way, I love a horse motif or subtle western influence when it comes to interiors. When it's done well, it reads as an elevated rustic style, with a sense of free-spiritedness. And the Felix Rug from the new Anthropologie x Ruggable collection is exactly that, done very well.

Overall, the new drop from Anthropologie x Ruggable has a modern heritage, folk-inspired vibe (which is not surprising from Anthropologie) — think folksy-inspired borders, floral prints, and natural motifs. In this regard, the Felix Rug feels like both a perfect fit and a bit of an outlier: it has an obvious earthy colorway and, of course, the horse motifs, but the overall style is more contemporary and dynamic for schemes beyond your typical cottage-core aesthetic.

The solid emerald green base creates a powerful color statement (and opting for a high-saturation underfoot is very 2027-coded when it comes to rug trends). But it's then balanced by the faded, running horse motif dotted across the piece. It's fashionable, but soft and very easy to style. In fact, it wouldn't look out of place on your wall as a work of art.

As you can see, it's a rug that makes a statement but doesn't overpower a room. (Image credit: Anthropologie x Ruggable)

Ruggable x Anthropologie Felix Olive Tufted Rug £599 at Ruggable UK I'm telling you, the hand-drawn horses running across the design bring a sense of movement and life to what would otherwise be just another green rug — I'm obsessed. As for color, the mix of natural pastels, warm tones, and slate blue sits against an olive-y emerald background, perfectly blending several big color trends. Also, Ruggable notes that the subtle shifts in the background create a soft, glowing effect, which makes the bold color feel more lived-in. And when it comes to actually living with this rug, the piece is part of Ruggable's tufted, all-in-one design (the brand's most popular rug style), so expect it to be soft underfoot but durable and water-resistant.



The best way to do Western decor or horse motifs in your decorating scheme (it is the year of the horse, in case you forgot) is to go for a subtle and stylized look. Think embroidered pillows, artwork, and yes, even pieces like this rug.

But again, the magic of a rug like this is that it doesn't have to stick to a certain aesthetic. It sits somewhere between a patterned rug and a solid-color rug. And though bold, the green creates a nice grounding base that works in a range of schemes and rooms. But with Ruggable's washable design, I'd love to see this piece styled in a high-traffic area like a living room or as a rug underneath a dining table.

There are plenty of other cozy, colorful floor coverings throughout the rest of the collaboration, too — and they are right in line with some of my favorite trends happening today. Deep burgundy colorways, modern plaid prints, and even a tapestry-esque mural print; below are six more rugs worth checking out.

Ruggable has been hard at work cooking up new collaborations — I still have the Ruggable x Morris & Co. collection on my mind. But nothing's wrong with having more stylish rugs to peruse!

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