This Rug Collection Has Brought 26 Previously Unfinished William Morris Sketches to Life, Marking the First New Designs in 150 Years

A good rug can do wonders for a room — it's a pop of color, a soft place for your feet to land, and a grounding design element... or all of the above. However, I think my favorite kind of rug looks both timeless and contemporary, classic and trendy. Think heritage patterns paired with rich color palettes. And fortunately, this is exactly the style at the center of the latest Ruggable x Morris & Co. collaboration.

Even the partnership between the two brands themselves reflects this notion. If you know anything about Morris & Co., it's that its patterns are rooted in a deep British design heritage — inspired by medievalism, folklore, and British folk tradition, rather than simple stripes or polka dots. Then Ruggable brings the practical, modern dimension to the partnership. The brand's washable rug design allows these historic prints and patterns to become part of everyday life. It's a designer rug collaboration that feels true to both brands, while blending heritage style with the modern home.

If you are like me, then it's hard to choose between all the different rug trends and styles to find one that's perfect for your space. Between a washable rug (that makes everyday spills less serious) and a fashionable selection of colors and prints, the Ruggable x Morris and Co. collaboration is shaping up to be a pretty convincing place to refresh your floor coverings before Autumn arrives.

A bold, plaid rug feels modern, but will never go out of style. Image credit: Ruggable Ruggable offers a range of sizes as well, so you can find a rug that fits your space perfectly. Image credit: Ruggable

Color plays a big part in making these rugs feel right in line with today's trends as well. Where the prints could lean too traditional, the rich and saturated variations of modern heritage color palettes keep it interesting and up to date with contemporary style. There are moody burgundies, rich denim and navy blues, and even a few milk-chocolate browns to round out the palette. Very aligned with palettes and 'color of the year' predictions for 2027, might I add.

Perhaps most interestingly, though, this collection has brought to life 26 previously unfinished sketches by William Morris, marking the first 'new' designs in 150 years. The original sketches were uncovered in the archives of The Huntington Library in California and have been carefully completed and repainted by hand in the brand's design studio — perfectly adding to that collected, heritage feel.

But don't worry, if you're like me (a little afraid of floral prints and traditional patterns), the collection caters really well to modern tastes. Tonal color combinations make floral prints feel more contemporary, while pieces like the Hanover rug are a fun take on the modern geometric rug and plaid rug trends.

I'm still not quite over Ruggable's previous launch of performance weave rugs. A washable jute fabric? Incredible. However, autumn decorating calls for something a little moodier. Will you be adding this collaboration to your refresh list?

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