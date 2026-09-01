IKEA's Vibrantly Sculptural New Collection Solves a Completely New Problem in the Home: Making Art More Affordable

There is plenty of evidence that surrounding yourself with art can benefit everything from your mood to your cognitive function. Yet when it comes to decorating our homes, furniture understandably tends to take priority, while art is often considered a luxury; a nice to have. That's what makes IKEA’s new KONSTRUNDA collection so interesting: it puts art front and center, without the gallery-worthy price tag.

For all its devotees, the big-box Scandinavian brand can sometimes be discounted as just a place to go for the basic building blocks of a home. But every now and then, IKEA products go beyond that, from the playful PS Collection to increasingly customizable wardrobes that can look surprisingly designer-made. And now, an accessible art collection with KONSTRUNDA.

Bringing together seven creators from different disciplines, backgrounds, and generations, IKEA's new collection comprises 22 distinctive pieces that reinterpret what art can look like in the home. There’s handblown glass objet, sculpture, wall-hangings, as well as more practical pieces, like a chunky chrome coffee table and sculptural stool. As for the inspiration, "Art should be available for all to enjoy, not a luxury reserved for galleries," says Karin Gustavsson, IKEA's creative Leader for KONSTRUNDA.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Translating to 'art tour,' KONSTRUNDA is quite literally a journey through different influences and aesthetics, with each creator bringing their own interpretation of art for the home. Some have worked with IKEA before, including in-house designer Akanksha Deo, who found the brief to create art objects rather than purely functional furniture particularly liberating. (She created two decorative objects and a tactile tapestry in a vibrant blue.)

Swedish glass, ceramics, and metal worker Lisa Reiser has also previously worked with IKEA since 2018, alongside her own collection of glass sculptures. Immediately brimming with ideas, the three glass sculptures she created for the collection were all her initial sketches. "There have just been some minimal changes of the curves to adjust for production," she tells Livingetc. "The team from IKEA and I traveled to the glass factory to try out some different colors and textures, and Karin and I decided together what colors would fit best in the collection."

Acclaimed Swedish designer Linda Hilland revelled the opportunity to work with IKEA again, but this time, without the typical problem-solving brief. "The challenge was to create with a lot of freedom," she notes. But, she flourished. "I actually started out in fine art at Central St Martin’s College in London in the 90s and it was wonderful to go back to my roots again," she adds.

Image credit: IKEA Image credit: IKEA Image credit: IKEA Image credit: IKEA

London-based product and furniture designer Andu Masebo was also part of the team, designing a chunky chrome side table and two wooden stools-cum-side-tables that are also art objects in their own right.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Similarly, Italian designer Emanuele Stamuli, who is Stockholm-based and has worked with everyone from Ganni to Alexander Wang (though never IKEA), was brought on board. "It was an exciting opportunity, but also one I approached with a lot of curiosity,” he shares. He kept his designs simple: two vases, a stool, and a rug — all in black and white,with a tiny touch of chrome.

For Ingrid Leander, one of the youngest designers in the collection, along with her collaborator, Ignor Holtermann, KONSTRUNDA has been in the works for three years, after Karin Gustavsson approached her at an exhibition for her brand, IGGY.

"I brought in Igor to co-design with me, we’d already done a few projects together that touched on interiors," she explains. Their influences offer a striking blend of environment: caution tape and zebra crossings, along with palm trees emblazoned on a mirror to offer a moment of escape when glancing at your own reflection.

The result is a deliberately broad-ranging collection, with pieces bringing an artful note to the home. And with every item priced below £200, it makes a rather convincing case that you don’t need a gallery-sized budget to start collecting.

Shop IKEA's KONSTRUNDA Collection

Underpinned by an ethos of democratizing art and encouraging shoppers to curate their own eclectic collections at home, KONSTRUNDA sees IKEA doing for art what it has long done for furniture: making it accessible.

Whether you choose one statement piece or mix several together, the collection’s eclectic influences make it an easy starting point for creating an eclectic living room with plenty of personality.

For more inspiration, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.