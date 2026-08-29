Whether you’re 14 or 40, September always feels like the new school year. Cooler weather, crisper leaves, new planners and that irresistible urge to start afresh. Even if you’re long past packing a pencil case, there’s something about the back-to-school period that makes us want to get our homes back in order, too. After a summer of open windows, late nights, holidays, and general laissez-faire living, September feels like the natural moment to tackle the clutter we’ve been happily ignoring.

IKEA is renowned for its next-level kitchen storage buys, but the Swedish flat-pack giant is a one-stop shop for clever storage for throughout the house, with plenty of small-space solutions that work just as well in a family home as they do in a student room.

That’s why I’ve scoured IKEA for its best new-in storage buys to help give your home that September reset. Whether you’re actually sending someone off to university or simply using the back-to-school season as an excuse to finally sort out that chaotic cupboard, these are the pieces worth adding to your basket.

September has a funny way of making us want to get our houses in order. After the looseness of summer, the return to routines brings a renewed urge to organize, declutter, and find a proper home for all the things that have accumulated over the holidays.

And, as these IKEA designs demonstrate, storage solutions don't have to look purely utilitarian. Whether you’re squeezing more functionality into a small city flat or a more spacious home, there are plenty of clever storage heroes to discover, including these storage spots you might be overlooking.

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