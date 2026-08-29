Is Your Home in Desperate Need of a Reset After the Holidays? Here's 9 New Organize-y Pieces From IKEA That'll Help
September is the season of resetting the house, and IKEA is one of the best places for everything you need
Whether you’re 14 or 40, September always feels like the new school year. Cooler weather, crisper leaves, new planners and that irresistible urge to start afresh. Even if you’re long past packing a pencil case, there’s something about the back-to-school period that makes us want to get our homes back in order, too. After a summer of open windows, late nights, holidays, and general laissez-faire living, September feels like the natural moment to tackle the clutter we’ve been happily ignoring.
IKEA is renowned for its next-level kitchen storage buys, but the Swedish flat-pack giant is a one-stop shop for clever storage for throughout the house, with plenty of small-space solutions that work just as well in a family home as they do in a student room.
That’s why I’ve scoured IKEA for its best new-in storage buys to help give your home that September reset. Whether you’re actually sending someone off to university or simply using the back-to-school season as an excuse to finally sort out that chaotic cupboard, these are the pieces worth adding to your basket.
Summer is nearing its end, which means the seasonal wardrobe shuffle is upon us. This pale gray-green storage case makes the transition more appealing, with a softly tactile finish and a scattering of small flowers. The secure zip-top keeps clothes protected from dust, while straps on all sides make it easy to haul out when the sun makes a surprise reappearance. Available in a range of shapes and sizes, the cases can be tucked into a cupboard or under the bed, or used to neaten open shelving for less-used items.
I bought this slim trolley a few months ago, and it has completely transformed the way I store my toiletries. At just 17.8cm wide, it is slender enough to squeeze into awkward corners and gaps, but at 67cm tall and 51cm long, it has plenty of room for all my lotions and potions, plus a little more. The clean white finish makes it equally at home corralling games and craft supplies in the living room, storing dry goods and kitchen equipment, or slotting books and stationery beneath or beside a desk. Better still, two small wheels and a handle mean it can be wheeled wherever it is needed.
Last of the summer wine? This simple bamboo bottle rack is a small but remarkably effective bit of kitchen organization. Set it on the countertop, tuck it onto a shelf, or slot it into the fridge to stop bottles rolling around, or use it in a drawer to keep jars of dry goods neatly corralled. And, since there’s something undeniably chic about storing your wine with intention, it might even make the kitchen look a little more grown-up in the process.
As dinner parties lengthen and impromptu picnics become the norm, it’s all too easy for kitchen organization to slip. This IKEA countertop shelf corrals the detritus that so often accumulates around the hob and sink, from oils and spice mills to miscellaneous jars, into a neat configuration that makes use of an otherwise wasted corner. Two tiers of bamboo shelving are framed by slim black metal legs, working particularly well alongside IKEA’s existing (and very highly rated) NALBLECKA Kitchen Countertop Organizer.
Jumble of shoes clogging up the entryway? As barefoot summer draws to a close, it’s time to get footwear properly organized again. If floorspace is at too much of a premium for a classic shoe rack, these innovative shelves offer a more flexible solution. They can house trainers and pumps without taking up much room, or be used to corral everything from knitwear and dog leads to the daily accumulation of post.
It may have been designed to tuck beneath a desk, but this tomato-red drawer unit is a scene-stealer in its own right. Five 37 x 22cm drawers stack into a 65cm-tall unit, which rolls around on four wheels whenever you need to reposition it. Each 8cm-deep drawer is roomy enough for stationery, books and folders, with a label on the front to keep track of what has inevitably disappeared inside. Ergonomic silver handles make them easy to pull out, while built-in stops prevent the drawers from coming all the way out.
If your wardrobe has expanded in recent months and your drawers are fit to burst, consider adding this hanging storage unit to your wardrobe, providing a whole lot of shelving without taking up any floor space. Five generous compartments are ready for T-shirts, jeans and jumpers as the weather gets cooler, while two smaller sections at the bottom can house shoes, belts, hats, and other bits you want to keep in easy reach.
Cozy nights in are rolling back around, complete with wholesome, home-cooked dinners. There’s little more motivating in the kitchen than a shiny new storage solution, and these new fridge boxes are just the ticket. Made from transparent plastic, they stack neatly to make better use of fridge space while keeping fruit and vegetables visible at a glance. There’s also a handy slot beneath the handle where you can clip a note, making it easy to keep track of expiry dates without having to excavate the back of the fridge.
This new KOMPISHÄNG hanger takes back-of-door storage a step further. Three traditional metal hooks line the top, ready for bags, jackets and anything else that can be hung up, while canvas straps run down the full length of the door, with four large and three smaller pockets. Hook it to the inside of your shoe cupboard to supercharge your storage. The hanger even adjusts to the height of your door, while metal hooks at the bottom keep it secured in place, stopping everything from swinging around every time you open the door.
September has a funny way of making us want to get our houses in order. After the looseness of summer, the return to routines brings a renewed urge to organize, declutter, and find a proper home for all the things that have accumulated over the holidays.
And, as these IKEA designs demonstrate, storage solutions don't have to look purely utilitarian. Whether you’re squeezing more functionality into a small city flat or a more spacious home, there are plenty of clever storage heroes to discover, including these storage spots you might be overlooking.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.