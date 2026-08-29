Is Your Home in Desperate Need of a Reset After the Holidays? Here's 9 New Organize-y Pieces From IKEA That'll Help

September is the season of resetting the house, and IKEA is one of the best places for everything you need

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living room with sheer curtains, glass breeze blocks, round table with dark wood chairs, blue sofa, with blue armchair, with steel coffee table with beige rug and floor lamp
(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Smac Stuio. Styling: Jack Milenkovic)

Whether you’re 14 or 40, September always feels like the new school year. Cooler weather, crisper leaves, new planners and that irresistible urge to start afresh. Even if you’re long past packing a pencil case, there’s something about the back-to-school period that makes us want to get our homes back in order, too. After a summer of open windows, late nights, holidays, and general laissez-faire living, September feels like the natural moment to tackle the clutter we’ve been happily ignoring.

IKEA is renowned for its next-level kitchen storage buys, but the Swedish flat-pack giant is a one-stop shop for clever storage for throughout the house, with plenty of small-space solutions that work just as well in a family home as they do in a student room.

That’s why I’ve scoured IKEA for its best new-in storage buys to help give your home that September reset. Whether you’re actually sending someone off to university or simply using the back-to-school season as an excuse to finally sort out that chaotic cupboard, these are the pieces worth adding to your basket.

September has a funny way of making us want to get our houses in order. After the looseness of summer, the return to routines brings a renewed urge to organize, declutter, and find a proper home for all the things that have accumulated over the holidays.

And, as these IKEA designs demonstrate, storage solutions don't have to look purely utilitarian. Whether you’re squeezing more functionality into a small city flat or a more spacious home, there are plenty of clever storage heroes to discover, including these storage spots you might be overlooking.

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Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.