20 Pretty Pieces to Pick Up This Payday That I Promise Will Actually Get You Excited About Autumn
When it comes to shopping online, autumn is already here — so instead of ignoring the inevitable, here's how to embrace it
Apparently the sun won't set after 8pm again until April 2027, and, whether you're ready for it or not, that means one thing: autumn is coming. The sting of summer has started to cool, and everyone's attention is turning from their outdoor living rooms to the one they've been neglecting inside. For homewares, that means color palettes are beginning to cozy up, fabrics are thickening, and lighting is being set to low, warm temperatures.
Payday is the perfect time to pick up something that will get you excited about the season ahead. And there is plenty to get excited about. Baby blue, yellow, and chocolate brown seem to be the palette of the season; M&S is doing some seriously cool things in the lighting space; and Annebet Philips' 2D-looking tableware collaboration with SERAX is very, very vibe-y.
Below, I've pulled together my picks for payday this month; there are little treats, bigger splurges, and autumnal decor ideas that'll get you excited for the cozy season ahead.
If you've got a bigger purchase in mind for this payday — perhaps you've been saving up for a new sofa, bed sheets, or rug — but aren't quite sure what yet, our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists are here and ready to source something specific for you.
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Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.