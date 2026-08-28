20 Pretty Pieces to Pick Up This Payday That I Promise Will Actually Get You Excited About Autumn

Apparently the sun won't set after 8pm again until April 2027, and, whether you're ready for it or not, that means one thing: autumn is coming. The sting of summer has started to cool, and everyone's attention is turning from their outdoor living rooms to the one they've been neglecting inside. For homewares, that means color palettes are beginning to cozy up, fabrics are thickening, and lighting is being set to low, warm temperatures.

Payday is the perfect time to pick up something that will get you excited about the season ahead. And there is plenty to get excited about. Baby blue, yellow, and chocolate brown seem to be the palette of the season; M&S is doing some seriously cool things in the lighting space; and Annebet Philips' 2D-looking tableware collaboration with SERAX is very, very vibe-y.

Below, I've pulled together my picks for payday this month; there are little treats, bigger splurges, and autumnal decor ideas that'll get you excited for the cozy season ahead.

If you've got a bigger purchase in mind for this payday — perhaps you've been saving up for a new sofa, bed sheets, or rug — but aren't quite sure what yet, our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists are here and ready to source something specific for you.

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