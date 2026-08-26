A Small, Unsuspecting, yet Sleek IKEA Find That All the Most Organized People Keep in Their Kitchen Drawers

It may look like a simple chunk of wood, but this IKEA product is deceptively smart

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Published In Features
Pluck kitchen with terracotta tiled backsplash, timber cabinets, open shelving, purple cabinets, orange column, and freestanding kitchen island
(Image credit: Pluck)

When cooking long, bitty meals, I am often struck by the muse of organization. While the timer ticks down to dinner, I set to work rearranging a corner of the kitchen that just hasn’t been sitting right or smoothly in my cooking process. Most recently, as my potatoes roasted, my messy drawers took the hit. They have always been haphazard: this one for cutlery, this one for a smattering of utensils that roll back and forth every time I open and close them, this one for chopping boards and… letters apparently? Plus, birthday candles, a few random bowls, oh, and a phone charger.

What I really need is some proper guidance on how to organize kitchen drawers. In my search, I found this new IKEA VARIERA Drawer Divider, and I think it's a pretty solid solution. Simple but deceptively transformative, this slim bamboo divider slots into your drawer and, in moments, turns an amorphous storage space into a series of purposeful sections. Better still, it adjusts to fit the drawer you already have, rather than asking you to reorganize your kitchen around it.

Drawer dividers and organizers are small but essential details that make a kitchen feel calm, considered and far more methodical — even when the drawers are open. Suddenly, everything has a place, turning the often-hidden, guilt-laden chaos of kitchen storage into an all-round cooking sanctuary.

In the kitchen, that pale wood pairs particularly well with other natural-toned IKEA organizing solutions, such as the EKLATANT Jars and IKEA 365+ Food Containers. And while it is compatible with most kitchen drawers, it feels especially at home alongside IKEA’s own systems, from a KNOXHULT Base Cabinet to a full kitchen setup.

It’s part of IKEA’s wider VARIERA range of small but whip-smart organizing solutions, including VARIERA Shelf Inserts for making use of forgotten vertical space inside cupboards and VARIERA Non-Slip Mats that keep cookware from clattering around every time you open a drawer. But if you're looking for other options, here are some of my favorites.

A smoothly organized drawer may not be the most glamorous part of a kitchen, but it is one of those quiet details that makes the whole room feel more considered. And it’s just one thing people with tidy kitchens always have, alongside hidden appliances and impressively organised bins. For those of us with a little more drawer chaos, it’s something to aspire to once the Tupperware lids are finally under control.

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Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.