This Just-Launched IKEA Bottle Rack Is the Detail That Will Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Custom — And It Can Be Used to Store Almost Anything

Cabinets, countertops, drawers, or even the fridge — this is how to stylishly stack anything from bottles to tins, jars, or cans

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IKEA VARIERA Bottle Rack
(Image credit: IKEA)

There is nothing worse than opening your kitchen cabinets and being confronted by a mess of rolling bottles, precarious stacking, and wasted space. No matter how well thought-through the rest of your kitchen is, when the insides of your cupboards look chaotic, it undermines the whole effect.

Enter: IKEA's VARIERA Bottle Rack. This bamboo rack looks simple, but that's also what makes it look incredibly custom when stacked on your shelves. Designed to fit in drawers or shelving from IKEA's kitchen systems, it could also be stacked on a worktop or even inside a fridge, and can hold more than just bottles: think cans, large spice jars, and tins, too.

Small organizational pieces are some of IKEA's best products, and can do so much heavy lifting — no renovation required — and are the kind of kitchen cabinet detail that makes your home feel more expensive.

If the IKEA pick has you rethinking how functional your kitchen cabinets are, there are plenty of other options to choose from, depending on your style and budget.

Because having loose bottles rolling around is something people with tidy kitchen cabinets would never do — here's how to fix it.

Whether you're overhauling your whole kitchen or just finally dealing with that one chaotic cabinet, the right storage makes everything feel calmer, and knowing the latest kitchen storage trends makes everything look better.

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Ellen Morris
Ellen Morris
Contributing Writer

Ellen Morris is a writer at Livingetc. After studying Politics at the University of York, she completed her MA in Magazine Journalism at City University. She has written for The Times, The Sun and Drapers. As an obsessive charity shop browser, Ellen is always on the hunt for bits to embellish her flat, from coffee table books to dainty tableside trinkets.