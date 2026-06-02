This Just-Launched IKEA Bottle Rack Is the Detail That Will Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Custom — And It Can Be Used to Store Almost Anything
Cabinets, countertops, drawers, or even the fridge — this is how to stylishly stack anything from bottles to tins, jars, or cans
There is nothing worse than opening your kitchen cabinets and being confronted by a mess of rolling bottles, precarious stacking, and wasted space. No matter how well thought-through the rest of your kitchen is, when the insides of your cupboards look chaotic, it undermines the whole effect.
Enter: IKEA's VARIERA Bottle Rack. This bamboo rack looks simple, but that's also what makes it look incredibly custom when stacked on your shelves. Designed to fit in drawers or shelving from IKEA's kitchen systems, it could also be stacked on a worktop or even inside a fridge, and can hold more than just bottles: think cans, large spice jars, and tins, too.
Small organizational pieces are some of IKEA's best products, and can do so much heavy lifting — no renovation required — and are the kind of kitchen cabinet detail that makes your home feel more expensive.
Made from bamboo and designed to sit flat on any shelf, in any drawer, or even inside the fridge, this is one of those rare buys that earns its place the moment you put it down. It keeps any sort of jar, can, or bottle steady and accessible, and at £2, is arguably the cheapest way to make your cabinets look like they were designed by someone who knew what they were doing.
If the IKEA pick has you rethinking how functional your kitchen cabinets are, there are plenty of other options to choose from, depending on your style and budget.
Because having loose bottles rolling around is something people with tidy kitchen cabinets would never do — here's how to fix it.
If you want something with a bit more presence, this iron wireframe rack from So'Home holds twelve bottles vertically and stands 71cm tall — a fabulous statement piece against a kitchen wall. Available in gold or chrome, it looks considerably more expensive than it is.
This ash wood wine rack is the kind of thing you'd spot in a very luxe kitchen. It comes in three colors: oiled ash, black oiled box, and red. It holds bottles at a precise 3.87-degree tilt to keep the cork in contact with the wine, and can be stacked up to four units high.
This is the one for people who think a rack should be a conversation piece. Designed by Ron Arad for Kartell, it's a modular design of interlocking polypropylene curves that can be expanded indefinitely as your collection grows. The orange colorway is a statement, but it also comes in white, blue, and yellow if you'd rather dial it back.
Whether you're overhauling your whole kitchen or just finally dealing with that one chaotic cabinet, the right storage makes everything feel calmer, and knowing the latest kitchen storage trends makes everything look better.
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Ellen Morris is a writer at Livingetc. After studying Politics at the University of York, she completed her MA in Magazine Journalism at City University. She has written for The Times, The Sun and Drapers. As an obsessive charity shop browser, Ellen is always on the hunt for bits to embellish her flat, from coffee table books to dainty tableside trinkets.