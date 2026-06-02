These Genius 'Water Cacti' Are the Most Stylish Way to Keep Your Garden Hydrated While You're Away on Vacation
These glossy, gradual plant waterers will keep your indoor garden looking fresh
With balmy days already upon us and Euro summer holidays booked in, your houseplants are going to need a touch of extra help to keep them hydrated. And these Glazed Cove Water Cacti from Bergs Potter are up to the task.
Not only is it a neat solution to slow watering for plants, but this dependable Cove Collection also ensures that your indoor garden is always looking its best. You don't have to settle for plastic bottle tricks or thirsty, withering houseplants.
So, here's how to use these tubes to water your houseplants on vacation.
This deep burgundy might be my favorite colorway of the lot, especially if you have a goth garden.
Doesn't this sweet misty blue feel like the perfect companion for watering houseplants in spring?
If your garden is designed around houseplant minimalism, this muted sandstone finish is the perfect match.
How Does This Water Cacti Work?
Inspired by cereus cacti and their impressive water retention abilities, these porous clay Coves gradually seep water into your houseplant's soil. Start by preparing the planter, creating a divot in the soil, then plant your Cove partially with the topper peeking out. Then, remove the cap from the Cove, fill it with water, and pop the top back on. Et voila, your indoor garden is in good hands.
In case you missed it, these iconic Clear Water Globes are now in this gorgeous amber color.
Ollas are another way to gradually hydrate your houseplants, and I adore this pop of yellow.
Another long-time favorite of mine are these designer globes from Hübsch. And it comes in a cute pink-green, too.
FAQs
How Often Do You Refill the Cove Water Cacti?
Depending on the size of the plant and the season at play, it's best to check your Cove every three to seven days to see if the waterer needs a re-up.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.