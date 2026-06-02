With balmy days already upon us and Euro summer holidays booked in, your houseplants are going to need a touch of extra help to keep them hydrated. And these Glazed Cove Water Cacti from Bergs Potter are up to the task.

Not only is it a neat solution to slow watering for plants, but this dependable Cove Collection also ensures that your indoor garden is always looking its best. You don't have to settle for plastic bottle tricks or thirsty, withering houseplants.

So, here's how to use these tubes to water your houseplants on vacation.

How Does This Water Cacti Work?

Inspired by cereus cacti and their impressive water retention abilities, these porous clay Coves gradually seep water into your houseplant's soil. Start by preparing the planter, creating a divot in the soil, then plant your Cove partially with the topper peeking out. Then, remove the cap from the Cove, fill it with water, and pop the top back on. Et voila, your indoor garden is in good hands.

FAQs

How Often Do You Refill the Cove Water Cacti?

Depending on the size of the plant and the season at play, it's best to check your Cove every three to seven days to see if the waterer needs a re-up.

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