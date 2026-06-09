Having a fruit and vegetable bowl is great in theory, but in truth, it can be quite impractical. Before you know it, your apples are stacked too high, your oranges squished, and your bananas bruised — not to mention: who wants to display potatoes in pride of place on the counter?

Kitchen produce drawers are undeniably the most stylish solution; fruit and vegetables can be tucked away, well-ventilated, and easily accessible. The biggest drawback, though, is that not everyone has the space to dedicate an entire drawer (or two) to produce. Enter: IKEA's KANELMOTT Vegetable/Fruit Basket.

This two-tiered bamboo 'basket' has space to store your colorful fruit on the top, while tucking your not-so-sexy potatoes and onions underneath. Beyond aesthetics, the basket weave offers ample air circulation (just like a produce drawer), extending the life of your produce, while the stacked design saves counter space.

IKEA KANELMOTT Vegetable/Fruit Basket in Bamboo, Set of 2 $39.99 at IKEA Made of rattan and bamboo, the basket would work in any kitchen scheme and provides your fresh produce with a storage space that feels as organic as it is. While it would work best on a pantry counter, it's nice enough to place on your kitchen island, the dining table, or even the floor. The lower tier has a lid (or you can stack the other straight on top), which is designed for produce best kept in the dark, such as potatoes. You can also completely separate the two tiers if you'd prefer. So far, it has a 4.4/5-star rating after 64 reviews. "Top tier is useful for ripening, and the bottom tier for storing things away from light, especially with the little flap, which is a great addition," shares one reviewer. "It's well ventilated so items don't rot quickly, but also keeps the flies off." That said, a lot noted that it was bigger than expected, so check the measurements: 34cm wide and 24cm high.



Like the idea but not the look? There are plenty of other pieces designed specifically for storing produce in your kitchen. Whether that's hanging fruit baskets or woven potato hoppers — the money you'll save in properly storing your fruit and vegetables will far outweigh any upfront expense.

Here are six alternatives to shop.

Gardelle Willow Potato Storage Hopper Basket £29.99 at Robert Dyas This willow basket is the perfect produce preserver. It shades potatoes away from daylight and allows air circulation, promoting longevity. The sturdy design boasts storage for 15 to 20kg of potatoes, and the wide-mouth dispenser allows for easy pickings. M&S Wire Fruit Basket £9.50 at Marks & Spencer This basket turns a disorganized mess into a design feature in your kitchen. The wire basket takes up no floor or counter space, and it even has a banana hanger to encourage your fruit to ripen and stay fresh. It has near-perfect reviews, with one reviewer saying it made her “bananas last three times as long”. Nkuku Inkollu Wire Stand in Aged Brass £48 at nkuku The Inkollu wire stand from Nkuku might be the most sophisticated way to store produce. The stand itself is handmade of aged brass wire, and the practical hoop at the top allows for convenient transportation. Though one reviewer does note it can be a bit wobbly to move around — so best to keep it in one place. Kitchencraft Chrome-Plated Storage Basket £16 at Dunelm There’s something about chrome-plated steel in the kitchen that will never go out of style. This sleek hanging basket has three tiers, with plenty of room for a variety of vegetables, without taking up any space on the floor or counter. Installing a hanging basket can feel more inconvenient than chucking fruit in a drawer, but this comes with easy-to-install hooks. G.a HOMEFAVOR 3-Tier Bamboo Fruit Basket Bowl Holder £26.99 at Amazon UK While this bamboo step shelf doesn’t look like much when it’s empty, when it's overflowing with fresh produce, it looks so much better. Thanks to three tiers of storage, it’s a great option for smaller kitchens. ALESSI Dear Charlie Chrome-Plated Banana Holder £95 at Selfridges But we simply can't discuss design-forward ways to store fruit without mentioning ALESSI's iconic banana holder. Chrome-plated and designed by John Truex, it's a kitchen counter conversation starter if ever I've seen one, and turns a storage solution into a work of art.

All of these design-led storage solutions will save space while perfectly preserving your pears (and more). Specialized storage is definitely something people with tidy kitchens always have.

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