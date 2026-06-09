IKEA's Tiered Bamboo Basket Mimics a Dedicated Produce Drawer, but Without Having to Sacrifice So Much Space — Plus, It Looks Good

Specialized storage for your fruits and vegetables helps them stay fresher for longer — and often looks better, too

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KANELMOTT Vegetable/Fruit Basket in Bamboo on bench
(Image credit: IKEA)

Having a fruit and vegetable bowl is great in theory, but in truth, it can be quite impractical. Before you know it, your apples are stacked too high, your oranges squished, and your bananas bruised — not to mention: who wants to display potatoes in pride of place on the counter?

Kitchen produce drawers are undeniably the most stylish solution; fruit and vegetables can be tucked away, well-ventilated, and easily accessible. The biggest drawback, though, is that not everyone has the space to dedicate an entire drawer (or two) to produce. Enter: IKEA's KANELMOTT Vegetable/Fruit Basket.

This two-tiered bamboo 'basket' has space to store your colorful fruit on the top, while tucking your not-so-sexy potatoes and onions underneath. Beyond aesthetics, the basket weave offers ample air circulation (just like a produce drawer), extending the life of your produce, while the stacked design saves counter space.

Like the idea but not the look? There are plenty of other pieces designed specifically for storing produce in your kitchen. Whether that's hanging fruit baskets or woven potato hoppers — the money you'll save in properly storing your fruit and vegetables will far outweigh any upfront expense.

Here are six alternatives to shop.

All of these design-led storage solutions will save space while perfectly preserving your pears (and more). Specialized storage is definitely something people with tidy kitchens always have.

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Harriet Curzon
Harriet Curzon
Contributing Writer

Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.