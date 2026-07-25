There are very few pieces of furniture that solve as many design problems as a day bed. Whether you’re trying to make a small room feel more flexible, create extra seating without filling the space with bulky furniture, or add somewhere for overnight guests to sleep, a day bed does all three. It’s one of those rare pieces that feels just as practical as it does beautiful, which is exactly why they’re becoming such a popular choice in modern homes.

Unlike shopping for a sofa or a dedicated guest bed, a day bed sits somewhere in between, making it one of the hardest-working pieces you can buy. If you’re unsure whether it’s the right fit for your home, it’s worth understanding the difference between a day bed and other multifunctional furniture. Knowing how each one works makes choosing the right option much easier.

As an interior stylist for Design Lab by Livingetc, I’ve found that the best furniture is often the furniture that can do more than one job. Day beds are especially clever in apartments, spare rooms, and multifunctional living spaces, creating a comfortable place to sit during the day before effortlessly becoming somewhere to stretch out or host guests. They’re also the perfect in-between when you’re short on space, proving that practical furniture doesn’t have to compromise on style. That’s exactly the thinking behind every piece I’ve included in this collection.

If you’ve reached the end and realised a day bed isn’t quite right for your space, but you still love the idea of multifunctional furniture, I’d recommend exploring these mid-century style sofa beds instead. They offer the same versatility with a slightly different look, especially if you’re after something that leans more towards a classic living room sofa.

And if you enjoy discovering furniture that’s both practical and beautifully designed, don’t let this be the last edit you read. Subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter and let us do the scrolling for you, delivering our latest shopping finds, design trends, and stylist-approved ideas straight to your inbox.

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