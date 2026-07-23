If your refrigerator doesn't find itself in a built-in cabinet connected to your culinary console, chances are you have an irritating slice of lost counter space between this appliance and your cooking worktop. This Acrylic Kitchen Gap Board from Amazon bridges the gap without the hassle of renovation.

Not only will it remove a pesky dirt magnet from your kitchen worktop, but it'll also offer up additional storage to make the most of your space. And since it doesn't require any drilling, you can install it on your own.

So, here's how it works and some alternative options to choose from.

Amazon Acrylic Kitchen Gap Partition Countertop Extension Board £13.81 at Amazon UK This clear acrylic extension board from Amazon is the discreet answer to your lost countertop storage. And its ability to fix this kitchen dirt magnet is a fringe benefit. Plus, the traceless glue-on feature and easy installation make it a low-maintenance solution.

More Kitchen Storage Additions

Another clever, albeit more effortful kitchen idea I'm obsessed with right now is modern sawtooth cabinetry. It makes customizable storage as simple as a shuffle of a shelf.

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