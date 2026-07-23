So Long, 'Refrigerator Gap' — This Clever, Discreet Countertop Extender Bridges Awkward Spaces and Gives You More Storage Surface, Too
This Amazon buy is a small addition that makes a genuine impact on the way you use your kitchen
If your refrigerator doesn't find itself in a built-in cabinet connected to your culinary console, chances are you have an irritating slice of lost counter space between this appliance and your cooking worktop. This Acrylic Kitchen Gap Board from Amazon bridges the gap without the hassle of renovation.
Not only will it remove a pesky dirt magnet from your kitchen worktop, but it'll also offer up additional storage to make the most of your space. And since it doesn't require any drilling, you can install it on your own.
So, here's how it works and some alternative options to choose from.
This clear acrylic extension board from Amazon is the discreet answer to your lost countertop storage. And its ability to fix this kitchen dirt magnet is a fringe benefit. Plus, the traceless glue-on feature and easy installation make it a low-maintenance solution.
If you have a white kitchen, this matching magnetic countertop extension board will blend right into your culinary vignette.
More Kitchen Storage Additions
Magnetic Basket Organizers are another genius way to add storage to the side of your fridge for fresh fruit, spices, and condiments.
Another clever, albeit more effortful kitchen idea I'm obsessed with right now is modern sawtooth cabinetry. It makes customizable storage as simple as a shuffle of a shelf.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.