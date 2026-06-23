These Magnetic Baskets Add Way More Storage to a Tiny Kitchen — You Can Even Attach Them to Your Fridge
No kitchen storage? No problem. These affordable magnetic baskets stick straight on your fridge, keeping your cabinets and counters clutter-free
I'm yet to meet anyone satisfied with the amount of storage they have in their kitchen. From four-storey homes to studio apartments alike, it's seemingly impossible to be satisfied — the more you have, the more you fill it, and the more you need. And while this affects us all, no one knows the pain quite like those living with a cramped, shoebox-sized kitchen.
However, all is not lost. To overcome your small kitchen storage woes, you just need to find smart, space-saving solutions — designs that maximize your space, rather than eating it up — and these Magnetic Basket Organizers on Amazon do exactly that. Handily sticking straight onto your fridge, with no installation needed, these clever baskets are a tiny kitchen lifesaver, and, even better yet, you can get them for less than £15.
So if you barely have enough space to fit your pots and pans, let alone all your ingredients, these handy (and strong) baskets are the genius way to a clutter-free kitchen in seconds.
When you're searching for kitchen storage ideas, the key is to look for ways you can sneak storage into dead space or otherwise unused areas, and that's exactly what this design does so well. Designed to stick directly onto your fridge and freezer, these baskets take something you already have in your space and turn it into a storage opportunity.
The sleek-looking mesh baskets have a cool, simple design, with plenty of space for storing any of your leftover kitchen clutter, and the strong, powerful magnets promise to keep the baskets held in place — they can also be attached to any metallic surface. With no installation required, these baskets are also perfect for decorating a rental. Plus, they come highly rated, too, praised for how much weight they hold for the size and how "neat and tidy" they look.
Even better yet, it's currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Alternative Options to Shop
If these baskets aren't quite what you're looking for, I've selected more clever and stylish options to choose from too.
With a smart magnetic backing, these wire baskets are designed to attach right onto the back of your fridge. Not only is there plenty of space to store your items within the baskets, but the wire hooks on the side are perfect for hanging your kitchen utensils off of, too. And this one is also on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Another clever, magnetic design, this brilliant storage tower from Westwing ticks all the boxes. This wall-hung shelf tower includes a space to hang your kitchen utensils and a holder for your kitchen paper, as well as a shelf for any other extras you can't find space for elsewhere. This is the ultimate kitchen pantry companion.
The ideal addition to your coffee nook, this storage solution is designed with your morning brew in mind. The wide basket is the perfect size to store the pods for your pod coffee machine, while the row of hooks beneath allow you to keep your coffee mugs close to hand. And, if that wasn’t enough, the wooden shelf on top provides that bit more storage, should you need it.
This four-in-one storage solution can be changed around to fit the needs of your kitchen. Choose between a kitchen roll holder and a utensil hanging rack, or go back and forth between the two. But that's not all;t you'll also find two internal compartments, perfect for keeping your kitchen foil or clingfilm easily accessible, and the top can even be used as an extra kitchen shelf, too.
It's easy to underestimate just how much space your spices can take up in your kitchen drawers, but this smart spice organizer removes that issue. Designed to hang underneath your shelf, a clever pull-out compartment keeps up to seven spice bottles neatly tucked away when not in use.
Another creative method for storing spices: this magnetic take on a spice rack doesn't just look cool, but it keeps your kitchen cabinets free, too. You can choose whether you want to use the included fixings and mount them on the wall, or, for ultimate ease, simply stick them to your fridge using the attached magnets.
Designing a small kitchen doesn't need to be a massive headache, so long as you know the right tricks, it can easily be your favorite room in your home. If you need some tips to get you started, take a look through our list of ideas on how to make your kitchen feel bigger. And for more design ideas, subscribe to our newsletter.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.