I'm yet to meet anyone satisfied with the amount of storage they have in their kitchen. From four-storey homes to studio apartments alike, it's seemingly impossible to be satisfied — the more you have, the more you fill it, and the more you need. And while this affects us all, no one knows the pain quite like those living with a cramped, shoebox-sized kitchen.

However, all is not lost. To overcome your small kitchen storage woes, you just need to find smart, space-saving solutions — designs that maximize your space, rather than eating it up — and these Magnetic Basket Organizers on Amazon do exactly that. Handily sticking straight onto your fridge, with no installation needed, these clever baskets are a tiny kitchen lifesaver, and, even better yet, you can get them for less than £15.

So if you barely have enough space to fit your pots and pans, let alone all your ingredients, these handy (and strong) baskets are the genius way to a clutter-free kitchen in seconds.

Restorgan Restorgan Magnetic Basket Organizer Holder £10.48 at Amazon UK When you're searching for kitchen storage ideas, the key is to look for ways you can sneak storage into dead space or otherwise unused areas, and that's exactly what this design does so well. Designed to stick directly onto your fridge and freezer, these baskets take something you already have in your space and turn it into a storage opportunity. The sleek-looking mesh baskets have a cool, simple design, with plenty of space for storing any of your leftover kitchen clutter, and the strong, powerful magnets promise to keep the baskets held in place — they can also be attached to any metallic surface. With no installation required, these baskets are also perfect for decorating a rental. Plus, they come highly rated, too, praised for how much weight they hold for the size and how "neat and tidy" they look. Even better yet, it's currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Alternative Options to Shop

If these baskets aren't quite what you're looking for, I've selected more clever and stylish options to choose from too.

Designing a small kitchen doesn't need to be a massive headache, so long as you know the right tricks, it can easily be your favorite room in your home. If you need some tips to get you started, take a look through our list of ideas on how to make your kitchen feel bigger. And for more design ideas, subscribe to our newsletter.