These Magnetic Baskets Add Way More Storage to a Tiny Kitchen — You Can Even Attach Them to Your Fridge

No kitchen storage? No problem. These affordable magnetic baskets stick straight on your fridge, keeping your cabinets and counters clutter-free

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A white marble kitchen island counter and alcove backsplash with dark gray-brown veining paired with natural wood accents with decor pieces on the shelves and flowers in a vase on the island
(Image credit: Future / Mary Wadsworth)

I'm yet to meet anyone satisfied with the amount of storage they have in their kitchen. From four-storey homes to studio apartments alike, it's seemingly impossible to be satisfied — the more you have, the more you fill it, and the more you need. And while this affects us all, no one knows the pain quite like those living with a cramped, shoebox-sized kitchen.

However, all is not lost. To overcome your small kitchen storage woes, you just need to find smart, space-saving solutions — designs that maximize your space, rather than eating it up — and these Magnetic Basket Organizers on Amazon do exactly that. Handily sticking straight onto your fridge, with no installation needed, these clever baskets are a tiny kitchen lifesaver, and, even better yet, you can get them for less than £15.

So if you barely have enough space to fit your pots and pans, let alone all your ingredients, these handy (and strong) baskets are the genius way to a clutter-free kitchen in seconds.

Alternative Options to Shop

If these baskets aren't quite what you're looking for, I've selected more clever and stylish options to choose from too.

Designing a small kitchen doesn't need to be a massive headache, so long as you know the right tricks, it can easily be your favorite room in your home. If you need some tips to get you started, take a look through our list of ideas on how to make your kitchen feel bigger. And for more design ideas, subscribe to our newsletter.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.