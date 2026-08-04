Some rugs melt into the background, quietly letting everything else shine. But the ones I’m obsessed with right now? They’re scene-stealers — bold and brimming with personality. If you’ve kept one eye on 2026’s rug trends (and honestly, how could you not?), you’ll have spotted those irresistible curves, punchy patterns, and an expressive, almost gallery-worthy quality.



Heal’s extensive rug collection reflects that shift through distinctive designs with craftsmanship at their core. These aren’t rugs that simply sit beneath the furniture. They make you feel something every time you walk into the room.

Here’s the thing: we’ll happily splash out on a painting, but when it comes to buying a rug, so many of us leave it as an afterthought. As an interior stylist, I can tell you that a really great rug is every bit as important as art, if not more. It’s the piece that grounds your scheme, brings everything together, and, if you pick the right one — makes the whole space sing.

That’s the beauty of choosing the right rug. It doesn’t just finish the space but changes how everything around it feels. If you’re still working out which direction suits your home, these stylist-favorite types of rug are a lovely place to explore the designs we return to again and again.

And if you’d like a little help narrowing it down, send your brief through Find, our free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc. I’ll curate a tailored selection around your space, style and budget.



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