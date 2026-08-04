Rugs That 'Look Like Art' Are One of the Biggest Trends of the Year — This Is Where I Shop as a Stylist to Make Floors Feel Like a Moment
From sculptural silhouettes to gallery-worthy patterns, these are the Heal's rugs I'd happily design a room around
Some rugs melt into the background, quietly letting everything else shine. But the ones I’m obsessed with right now? They’re scene-stealers — bold and brimming with personality. If you’ve kept one eye on 2026’s rug trends (and honestly, how could you not?), you’ll have spotted those irresistible curves, punchy patterns, and an expressive, almost gallery-worthy quality.
Heal’s extensive rug collection reflects that shift through distinctive designs with craftsmanship at their core. These aren’t rugs that simply sit beneath the furniture. They make you feel something every time you walk into the room.
Here’s the thing: we’ll happily splash out on a painting, but when it comes to buying a rug, so many of us leave it as an afterthought. As an interior stylist, I can tell you that a really great rug is every bit as important as art, if not more. It’s the piece that grounds your scheme, brings everything together, and, if you pick the right one — makes the whole space sing.Looking for something specific? Make a free stylist requestWant more help? Book a Style consultation with Miaad
That’s the beauty of choosing the right rug. It doesn’t just finish the space but changes how everything around it feels. If you’re still working out which direction suits your home, these stylist-favorite types of rug are a lovely place to explore the designs we return to again and again.
And if you’d like a little help narrowing it down, send your brief through Find, our free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc. I’ll curate a tailored selection around your space, style and budget.
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Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.