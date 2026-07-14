Large, lofty cabinets seem like such a blessing at first glance. But if you use them as they are, sans shelves and all, you're probably wasting some precious storage space. That's where these Extendable Tension Shelves from Amazon come in handy.

Organizing kitchen cabinets is made so much easier with these adjustable shelves. Like any tension rod, you can extend the shelf until it fits snugly across the width of your cabinet. And then, once it's firmly in place, you can double your storage by treating it as a built-in shelf.

While I wouldn't put anything particularly weighty on these shelves, it's all about optimizing your cabinets for maximum use. And with a touch of reorganizing, you'll find yourself with a less chaotic counter and a calmer culinary space. So here's how it works and some great alternatives to shop, too.

Amazon Expandable Storage Tension Shelf £10.79 at Amazon UK This Storage Tension Shelf from Amazon expands from 48 cm to 80 cm in length and requires no drilling. It is a renter-friendly solution for kitchen storage that could benefit from added compartments. It also features anti-slip honeycomb feet at the edge of the shelf for further durability.

More Kitchen Storage

Yamazaki Extendable Kitchen Storage Shelf Tower £54.99 at Westwing For added kitchen organization, I recommend this sleek storage tower from Yamazaki. It features a neat drawer and you can use the overhead space, too. Anthropologie Linnea Ceramic Egg Crate £16 at Anthropologie I love stylized kitchen organizers like this Linnea Ceramic Egg Crate from Anthropologie. It adds a splash of whimsy to any simple breakfast nook. H&M 2-Pack Small Stainless Steel Canisters £12.99 at H&M (US) I adore these stainless steel canisters from H&M. Perhaps for some tea bags, coffee powder, sugar cubes, or dainty biscuits to keep on the beverage station theme.

Don't stop with just in-cabinet organizers. Try magnetic baskets to add storage to your fridge and modern sawtooth cabinetry for adjustable shelves.

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