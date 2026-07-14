These 'Tension Shelves' Help Add Extra Levels to Your Kitchen Cabinets If You Feel Like You're Wasting Space — And They're Really Easy to Install
Not only are they ideal for small kitchens, but they're equally valuable in large, unsegmented cabinets
Large, lofty cabinets seem like such a blessing at first glance. But if you use them as they are, sans shelves and all, you're probably wasting some precious storage space. That's where these Extendable Tension Shelves from Amazon come in handy.
Organizing kitchen cabinets is made so much easier with these adjustable shelves. Like any tension rod, you can extend the shelf until it fits snugly across the width of your cabinet. And then, once it's firmly in place, you can double your storage by treating it as a built-in shelf.
While I wouldn't put anything particularly weighty on these shelves, it's all about optimizing your cabinets for maximum use. And with a touch of reorganizing, you'll find yourself with a less chaotic counter and a calmer culinary space. So here's how it works and some great alternatives to shop, too.
This Storage Tension Shelf from Amazon expands from 48 cm to 80 cm in length and requires no drilling. It is a renter-friendly solution for kitchen storage that could benefit from added compartments. It also features anti-slip honeycomb feet at the edge of the shelf for further durability.
You can never go wrong with a simple extendable metal shelf like this. If you ask me, it's one of those things every coffee nook should have.
More Kitchen Storage
I love stylized kitchen organizers like this Linnea Ceramic Egg Crate from Anthropologie. It adds a splash of whimsy to any simple breakfast nook.
Don't stop with just in-cabinet organizers. Try magnetic baskets to add storage to your fridge and modern sawtooth cabinetry for adjustable shelves.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.