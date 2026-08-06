After testing more than a few espresso machines, finding something that feels truly innovative and exciting isn't always the easiest feat. For example, most at-home espresso makers are some variation of a semi-automatic or automatic machine, producing a lovely espresso shot and a chance to practice steaming milk, but still, you know what is expected. So a high-tech machine that specializes in pour-over coffee? That's the kind of product that excites the coffee nerd in me.

xBloom is a coffee company whose machines combine the very basics of coffee-making (literally pouring hot water over grounds through a filter) and the high-tech features of smart home devices and the best espresso machines. It's the perfect balance for those who love coffee for its flavor, but also want to elevate their routine. For instance, both of the xBloom machines, the Studio and the Original, have an automated grind size adjustment that grinds the beans directly into their pods and a brewing system that uses a circular pouring pattern for an even steep. It's all very practical, precise, and a bit posh.

Even better, the xBloom machines will look good on your counter — an important trait for us design lovers, I know. They are modern with a brushed stainless steel finish (very on-trend, but still timeless), and come in a range of minimalist yet sleek colors (black, white, and chrome). It's always a good day when I stumble on a new coffee brand that makes me want to change up my typical routine. Feeling a little lost, but it all sounds very cool? Same, xBloom's Studio machine had me instantly curious. So, below is everything you need to know.

It's one of the best-looking smart home tech, making it very easy to incorporate into a stylish coffee nook or bar setup. (Image credit: xBloom)

xBloom Studio Coffee Machine £599 at Amazon UK This is a machine that really is just good to look at, and pair that with the best of the best technological features — it's worth the interest. To use the xBloom machine, it has xPods in a range of different bean types that you can buy, or you can buy a reusable pod and measure your own beans. From there, you can customize grind size, brewing methods, etc. for a coffee-making experience that feels very personalized and high-tech. The machine can do it all itself or work on Copilot, Freesolo, or even Teapilot mode. Plus, it also comes in a chic moonlight white color on Amazon.

At first glance, xBloom's Studio machine instantly reminded me of Fellow's Aiden Precision drip coffee maker. Both are devices that have a very modern aesthetic and blend high-tech with simplistic brewing. The Aiden is technically a drip coffee maker, while the xBloom is a pour-over. However, the advancement and automation of the latter make them almost identical by technical definition. It's more of a principles- or aesthetics-based difference.

And the newer Studio model from xBloom comes with some impressive technical features, including a built-in grinder and coffee scale, four different brewing methods, drink personalization options, and the opportunity to make your coffee as hands-on or off as you please. For instance, you can use the built-in scale to measure your beans yourself, or get the machine to weigh and grind for you. Having that choice makes investing in a high-tech machine more worth it because you have the luxury of choice. It's the perfect balance for people who live on the go and who sometimes have a lazy Sunday to learn how to make your coffee machine work better.

And for £600, this really is a decently-priced appliance. Coffee machines, especially high-tech and automated ones, can get up to £2000. While this might not be an espresso machine (meaning you're not going to get an espresso shot from it or be able to practice milk frothing techniques), it's still putting in the work to elevate that daily routine. Drip coffee is a different side of the coffee world, and a very lovely one when you invest in quality products and delicious beans.

So, I think I just discovered a new favorite coffee brand to add to my list. Until I can get my hands on xBloom's Studio machine, below are six similar pour-over and drip coffee machine options to explore.

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Bad news for my bank account: I think a sexy, high-tech pour-over coffee machine is a new item my coffee nook won't be complete without.

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