Forget Your Coffee Machine — The French Press Is the Design-Lover's Coffee Maker Now

Before I became a total semi-automatic espresso machine snob, I used to start my mornings by making coffee with my French press. I'd boil water and pour it over the grounds, maybe make a little breakfast while I waited for it to steep, then satisfyingly press down and pour the freshly brewed coffee out. It was simple and ritualistic, and it made a tasty cup of joe. So, if the espresso world is too much faff for your routine, I can still vouch: a French press is an excellent alternative.

The thing I admire about a French press (or cafetiere) is that it's a stripped-back and more analogue way to indulge in caffeine, but it's still gourmet. It's not necessarily a debate of whether you should get a coffee machine or a French press, as they produce a different kind of brew, but rather which is right for your routine. Espresso machines make concentrated, pressurized shots, while French presses make something more akin to a cup of 'black coffee'. And furthermore, while drip coffee makers, pour-overs, and French presses all result in a cup of black coffee, the brewing methods are quite different and yield their own distinct flavors. A French press, with its metal filter and coarser grounds, lets natural coffee oils and tiny particles pass into your cup, making the coffee thick, rich, and heavy.

Dare I say, I miss my old French press from time to time. Fortunately, it's a small and affordable enough device that you can easily add this to your coffee nook rotation. So, whether you want to invest in your first coffee appliance or a back-to-the-basics addition, maybe it should be a French press. To help, I've scoured all the best coffee brands for the most design-forward French presses on the market. Because did I mention they also look really chic on the counter?

Honestly, a good French press almost doubles as decor on your counter. It might not qualify as one of the best espresso machines, but it's definitely one of the best ways to make a simply delicious cup of coffee.

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