Okay, What Is a 'Blate'? Here's Why You Absolutely Need One of These Homeware Hybrids In Your Kitchen Cupboard

I love a good, catchy name. And the latest to come on my radar? The 'blate'. Not a bowl, not a plate, but something that sits perfectly between the two — flat enough to fit all your standard meals, but with a raised, bowl-like lip that'll catch sauces, stews, and any precariously placed ingredients.

The fact we're seeing this silhouette more and more speaks directly to how dining (and hosting, for that matter) has changed over the past decade. Gone are formal rooms with their strictly set tables and far too many spoons. Now, it's not such a faux pas to hear that someone regularly eats dinner from their sofa (although my mother would still never allow it). And when your plate is perched on your lap rather than a table, you bet you're going to want it to have a more forgiving rim.

A 'blate' is similar to a pasta bowl, yes, but tends to have a flatter base with a more exaggerated, raised edge. Does it remove the need for having separate bowls and plates in your cupboards? Perhaps. But it does also pose some challenges, like stacking in your cupboards and dishwasher. That said, they're multifunctional and super easy to eat from because you can push food up against the edge, instead of using a knife.

John Lewis Romy Reactive Glaze Stoneware Pasta Bowl, Set of 4 £40 at John Lewis It's technically called a 'pasta bowl' here, but I think the terms are often interchangeable. What's important is the flat bottom and exaggerated edge (preferably straight, too). You can either buy these bowls separately or as part of the Romy Reactive Glaze Stoneware 12-Piece Dinnerware Set for £80. The blue is beautiful, and the reactive glaze only adds to that handcrafted feel. Plus, they're dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe.





You won't necessarily find it by searching 'blate' — it's not quite that commonplace as a term (yet). But I have searched high and low at some of my favorite retailers to curate an edit of blates of different shapes, sizes, and heights to shop.

H&M Reactive-Glaze Soup Plates, Set of 2 £19.99 at H&M (US) These 'soup' plates have slightly more of a curve to them, but the flat base puts them firmly in the 'blate' category if you ask me. And they're so pretty. I love the glossy glaze. Also available in a light beige colorway, so far there's one review that says: "They are not too small or large. Nice neutral color, good weight to them. Good quality. I like that they are stackable." John Lewis Granite Speckle Glaze Dinner Plate £10 at John Lewis If you're looking for something a little shallower (which will be easier to fit in cupboards and dishwashers), these dinner 'blates' will fit the bill. The undulating surface and slightly speckled glaze give it a nice handmade look. And reviews are glowing: "[It's] incredibly practical being fit for the dishwasher. My family is thrilled that there are no longer any escaping peas and sauces remain contained," writes one. Next 12 Piece Black Otis Dinner Set £60 at Next UK Available in four different colors (black, green, natural, and teal blue), this 12-piece dinner set comes with four plates, four side plates, and four bowls, each with 'modern, flat side profile shapes.' They're dishwasher and microwave safe, and feature contrasting inner and outer glazes. Reviews are generally positive in terms of looks, but many note that the raised edge means they don't fit in dishwashers, unfortunately, so handwashing is required with this style. Habitat Reactive Speckle 12 Piece Stoneware Dinner Set £61 at Habitat UK This 12-piece stoneware blate set is the third best-seller at Habitat, and it's not hard to see why. The reactive speckled glaze feels playfully on trend, and would brighten any setting. One review praises how it's everything you need, all in one set, while another shares, "They are very good quality and the high sides on the dinner plates are spot on." H&M Stoneware Deep Plates, Set of 2 £8 at H&M (US) These 'deep' plates from H&M are so cool-coded. I love the muted colors they come in (a soft, washed brown, white, light pink, dusty blue, and mole), which would look great mixed-and-matched, as shown above. They stack easily, which makes storage a breeze, and I like the varying lip heights on the plates. "Love these plates/serving bowl?" writes one five-star review. Little did they know, it's both. M&S Straight Side Reactive Glaze Side Plate £6 at Marks and Spencer Is it just me, or are reactive glazes the next big thing in dinnerware? I love the textured appearance of this one, paired with the glossy finish. Described as 'straight-sided,' it fits firmly in the blate category. The fact that you can buy pieces separately rather than just as a set is also nice. Reviews are positive, with customers praising its color and finish most — and it's not hard to see why.

Still searching for the best dinnerware for your kitchen and lifestyle? If the 'blate' doesn't quite feel right, why not reach out to our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists, who can help find you exactly what you're after.

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