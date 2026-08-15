Okay, What Is a 'Blate'? Here's Why You Absolutely Need One of These Homeware Hybrids In Your Kitchen Cupboard

Part bowl, part plate — it's a signal of where dining habits are headed, and it honestly just makes life a lot easier

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kitchen with marble backsplash and countertop, and black fluted finish with black bar stools, white walls, parquetry floors and floor-to-ceiling doors leading to the garden
(Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Blakes London)

I love a good, catchy name. And the latest to come on my radar? The 'blate'. Not a bowl, not a plate, but something that sits perfectly between the two — flat enough to fit all your standard meals, but with a raised, bowl-like lip that'll catch sauces, stews, and any precariously placed ingredients.

The fact we're seeing this silhouette more and more speaks directly to how dining (and hosting, for that matter) has changed over the past decade. Gone are formal rooms with their strictly set tables and far too many spoons. Now, it's not such a faux pas to hear that someone regularly eats dinner from their sofa (although my mother would still never allow it). And when your plate is perched on your lap rather than a table, you bet you're going to want it to have a more forgiving rim.

A 'blate' is similar to a pasta bowl, yes, but tends to have a flatter base with a more exaggerated, raised edge. Does it remove the need for having separate bowls and plates in your cupboards? Perhaps. But it does also pose some challenges, like stacking in your cupboards and dishwasher. That said, they're multifunctional and super easy to eat from because you can push food up against the edge, instead of using a knife.

You won't necessarily find it by searching 'blate' — it's not quite that commonplace as a term (yet). But I have searched high and low at some of my favorite retailers to curate an edit of blates of different shapes, sizes, and heights to shop.

Still searching for the best dinnerware for your kitchen and lifestyle? If the 'blate' doesn't quite feel right, why not reach out to our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists, who can help find you exactly what you're after.

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Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.