Honestly, H&M Home's tableware collection has only gotten better and better over the last few seasons, largely thanks to its imagery, which looks so editorial and does an amazing job of 'selling the dream'. A little bit bistro, a little bit girly, a little bit sharp and edgy, and even slightly handmade, it's my go-to place to buy trending styles for a really reasonable price.

Design-wise, it holds up against the best tableware brands, even if it's much more on the affordable side, so it'll look just as good on the table as it will styled on the shelf, and you won't be too worried if something gets knocked over during a rambunctious dinner party. H&M also isn't the place I'd go to for classic white dinnerware — instead, it's where you'll find unique glazes, pretty colors, and trending shapes; consider them the conversation starters at the table.

Plates are typically made of porcelain and stoneware, so they're durable and dishwasher-safe; glassware is mostly glass (as opposed to borosilicate glass or crystal); textiles are mostly cotton or cotton blends, but you can find some linens too; and then there's the trending chrome collection, made of 100% stainless steel.

I personally own plenty of tableware from H&M Home, and have no regrets. So far, nothing has ever broken, and it looks so good in real life — especially the glassware. Ready to get shopping? Below I've rounded up some of my favorite H&M tableware, from plates to platters, glasses, placemats, serving bowls, and carafes.

Looking for something slightly more specific? Why not try our Design Lab by Livingetc Find service, where our in-house stylists will source something for you (for free!)

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