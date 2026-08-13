People Who Do Color Really Well in Their Homes Are All Buying Into This Unexpected, Interior Designer-Approved Lighting Trend

Lighting is one of those design elements that's almost always overlooked. We get it — switching out your lighting fixture doesn't always factor into redecorating plans, especially if you're not comfortable with power tools and electrics. Still, the transformative effect of a fresh lighting idea really shouldn't be underestimated, especially when the lighting trend in question embraces shimmering, gemstone-like shades that add vibrant color to your space.

That's right — pastel tones are one of the biggest lighting trends in 2026. Think sculptural pendants in milky pastel hues. It's one of the most playful lighting trends to emerge in recent years, tapping into the wider shift towards more characterful, personality-filled homes.

And it's already received plenty of designer approval, too. "We’re seeing people become much more confident with color in their homes, but lighting is still an area where many people tend to play it safe," says interior designer Laura Stephens. "I think pastel-colored lighting is an appealing way of bringing color into a room because it feels decorative and considered without being too dominant."

Here's how to embrace the look, plus our picks on the market right now.

Pastel on pastel creates a characterful home brimming with personality (Image credit: Laura Stephens Interior Design)

We often fail to realize the power of lighting in introducing personality into a scheme. It acts like the jewellery of a room — a chance to introduce different shapes, materials, and — in this case — colors, in a subtle way.

This pastel-toned trend is mostly cropping up in pendant lighting, offering a great way to add color to typically plainer fixtures, but there are also plenty of table lamps and floor lamps that feature the same lustrous glass. "These softer colors have a lovely quality because they can add interest and warmth while still feeling calm and sophisticated," says Laura Stephens. "They also look particularly beautiful when the light catches them in the evening, which is when a room really comes alive."

For some, though, pastels can lean a little too sweet and saccharine. How, then, should you embrace this playful lighting trend in a way that still feels elegant and sophisticated? The key, says Laura, is to balance it with something more "grown-up".

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"I’d mix it with natural materials, antique pieces, darker woods, stripes or more graphic patterns," she says. "I also like the idea of repeating the color subtly elsewhere in the room, perhaps in a cushion, a small trim or a piece of artwork, rather than matching everything exactly. That stops the light from feeling like an isolated statement and makes it feel part of the wider scheme."

You don't need to commit to a full-blown pastel color palette, either. Pastel lighting can work just as effectively (if not more so) against a backdrop of deeper colors. "A pale pink or blue lamp against a chocolate, aubergine or deep green wall can feel incredibly sophisticated because the contrast gives the pastel color some weight," notes Laura.

And finally, don't forget the finish. A beautiful aged brass detail, an interesting ceramic texture, or a contrastive black mount can offset sweet tones in a refined way. "Ultimately, it’s about layering," Laura says. "Pastel lighting should feel like one element within a room full of color, texture and personality, rather than the entire story."

Ready to embrace the look? Here are our favorite pendant lights to shop right now, from playful statement pieces to more understated designs that add a subtle hint of color to your scheme.

If you're planning the perfect lighting scheme for your home, pastel pendants are an easy way to introduce more personality without overwhelming the rest of your space. Whether you opt for a sculptural pendant or a more understated design, these softer shades can add warmth, color, and a touch of playful elegance to any room — proving that lighting can be just as decorative as the rest of your decor.

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