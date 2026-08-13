Although often treated as a finishing touch, mirrors can transform a space — bouncing light around, adding depth, and making even a compact room feel brighter and more expansive. Bedrooms are no exception, but with beds, bedside tables, wardrobes, and other essentials already claiming valuable wall space, finding a place for a full-length mirror can be surprisingly tricky.

IKEA’s new KOMPLEMENT pull-out mirror could be the solution we’ve been waiting for, provided you already own one of the brand’s famously chameleonic PAX wardrobes. Available with a white or light gray frame, this slender mirror retrofits neatly into the wardrobe, then slides out and rotates when you need it. No contorting yourself into a corner, no shifting furniture around, just a full-length view when the outfit indecision strikes.

Taking up no additional wall space and claiming just a few inches inside the wardrobe, it could be one of IKEA’s cleverest products yet. It joins the brand’s growing arsenal of PAX add-ons, from jewellery trays to trouser rails, which can turn the famously flatpack wardrobe into something that feels considerably more bespoke, without the custom-furniture price tag.

IKEA KOMPLEMENT Pull-Out Mirror in White $50 at IKEA £35 at ikea.com IKEA’s PAX wardrobes have earned their reputation for customizability, and this pull-out mirror takes that modular approach one step further. At 130cm tall and 28cm wide, its slender profile provides enough mirror for a proper outfit check without swallowing valuable wardrobe space. It slots into either the left or right side of a PAX frame, running along rails that can be retrofitted into the wardrobe. When you pull it out, the mirror swivels up to 90 degrees, allowing you to see yourself from different angles without having to wedge yourself into a corner. Minimal in design, just choose between a white or light gray frame.



There is some small print to negotiate before you buy, though. The pull-out mirror is compatible only with PAX frames measuring 58cm deep, and it needs a section tall enough to accommodate its 130cm height, meaning it cannot sit above drawers. It also cannot be installed in a corner section. A little wardrobe planning required, then — but still, this is a remarkably discreet way to smuggle a full-length mirror into the bedroom.

Want some alternatives? I've got you.

IKEA KAMMARTORP Mirror Door with Soft-Closing Hinges in Gray $125 at IKEA £87 at ikea.com IKEA’s PAX wardrobes are fertile ground for personalization and clever retrofitting. If a pull-out mirror isn’t for you, consider swapping the wooden doors for mirrored ones instead, hiding a full-length reflection in plain sight. Available in two sizes (50 x 195cm and 50 x 229cm), KAMMARTORP has subtle etching around the edges that gives the otherwise straightforward mirror an extra layer of depth. John Lewis Ascot/Newlyn Fold-Out Full-Length Wardrobe Mirror £229 at John Lewis If your wardrobe is from John Lewis, there’s a solution for you, too. The British brand’s answer to the slide-out mirror is a fold-out design that sits in front of the shelves or clothes rail, rotating on a 90 degree plane when you need it. At 173 x 36cm and just 2cm deep, it adds a full-length outfit check to its Ascot or Newlyn wardrobes without demanding much space at all. Amazon Retractable Full-Length Mirror With Ball Bearing Slides £122 at Amazon UK For a wardrobe retrofit that isn’t tied to one particular brand, this framed retractable mirror uses sliding brackets with ball bearings and rotates through a full 180 degrees. At 40cm wide, it comes in a choice of heights from 80 to 120cm, with a tall rectangular shape softened by curved edges. The black frame has a more graphic feel, while a rose-gold finish offers a warmer alternative. Dunelm Over Door Rectangle Full Length Wall Mirror £7.50 at Dunelm No wall space or suitable wardrobe? Look to the bedroom door instead. It already occupies a sizeable slice of wall real estate, so an over-door mirror makes clever use of it without sacrificing space elsewhere. Dunelm’s version measures 120cm tall, 30cm wide and just 2.3cm deep, hanging from slim hooks over the door. It comes in black, white, or sage green, while reviewers praise its lightweight yet sturdy construction. Ferm Living Bon Hallway Cabinet in Oiled Oak £705 at fermliving.co.uk If storage is non-negotiable, make the mirror work harder. Ferm Living’s Bon hallway cabinet combines a shelf, hanging rail, and trio of shelves in light oiled oak veneer, all fronted by an unframed full-length mirror. Its Japanese-Scandinavian design language feels pared back rather than purely utilitarian, making it a smart addition by the front door for keys, coats, and bags, or in the bedroom where the storage can do double duty. IKEA KOMPISHÄNG Standing Mirror in Pine £50 at ikea.com If wall space is what you lack, IKEA’s new KOMPISHÄNG freestanding mirror is another neat solution. At just 25cm wide, it can slip into a surprisingly tight corner, while its adjustable height stretches from 175 to 185cm for a proper head-to-toe outfit check. Two hooks on the reverse turn it into a little piece of secret storage, while discreet grooves around the frame provide somewhere to slot photographs, mementoes, and reminders.

When square footage is at a premium, making every inch count feels even more important. That’s why tucking a full-length mirror inside your wardrobe — making use of the space that’s already there — feels oh-so-clever. And with its bespoke, personalized feel, it is another trick to make a small room look more expensive — and behave like it, too.

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