No Wall Space for a Full-Length Mirror? IKEA's Launched This Pull-Out One That Slots Into Your Closet

IKEA's PAX system is famous for its customizability — and this could be the best add-on yet

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Published In Features
IKEA wardrobe with a pull out mirror inside
(Image credit: IKEA)

Although often treated as a finishing touch, mirrors can transform a space — bouncing light around, adding depth, and making even a compact room feel brighter and more expansive. Bedrooms are no exception, but with beds, bedside tables, wardrobes, and other essentials already claiming valuable wall space, finding a place for a full-length mirror can be surprisingly tricky.

IKEA’s new KOMPLEMENT pull-out mirror could be the solution we’ve been waiting for, provided you already own one of the brand’s famously chameleonic PAX wardrobes. Available with a white or light gray frame, this slender mirror retrofits neatly into the wardrobe, then slides out and rotates when you need it. No contorting yourself into a corner, no shifting furniture around, just a full-length view when the outfit indecision strikes.

Taking up no additional wall space and claiming just a few inches inside the wardrobe, it could be one of IKEA’s cleverest products yet. It joins the brand’s growing arsenal of PAX add-ons, from jewellery trays to trouser rails, which can turn the famously flatpack wardrobe into something that feels considerably more bespoke, without the custom-furniture price tag.

There is some small print to negotiate before you buy, though. The pull-out mirror is compatible only with PAX frames measuring 58cm deep, and it needs a section tall enough to accommodate its 130cm height, meaning it cannot sit above drawers. It also cannot be installed in a corner section. A little wardrobe planning required, then — but still, this is a remarkably discreet way to smuggle a full-length mirror into the bedroom.

Want some alternatives? I've got you.

When square footage is at a premium, making every inch count feels even more important. That’s why tucking a full-length mirror inside your wardrobe — making use of the space that’s already there — feels oh-so-clever. And with its bespoke, personalized feel, it is another trick to make a small room look more expensive — and behave like it, too.

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Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.