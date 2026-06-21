IKEA Has Just Released a New Colorway for Its Iconic SKÅDIS Pegboard, Which Makes Organization Look Effortlessly Stylish
Nightstand, hallway console, desk organizer — this IKEA pegboard does it all, and looks surprisingly chic while it's at it
Nightstands, hallways, and desks are notorious for being clutter hotspots. At my house, it’s almost guaranteed that at least one of them is messy at any given time. As places of transition and focus, it is important for them to feel calm — though somehow it feels we never have quite enough space or storage to create that sense of ease.
But it turns out we have been looking laterally when we really ought to have been thinking vertically. IKEA's iconic SKÅDIS pegboard has been making organization look stylish since 2017, and it’s undoubtedly one of IKEA’s best products for chic storage; however, it's just been released in a new double-sided colorway that is totally on point when it comes to color trends in 2026 that make us love it even more.
While the word ‘pegboard’ can conjure up images of garage storage, if you style it right, pegboards can make storage feel like an individualized art form. Sitting above a nightstand, it might hold a few of your current reads, hang a sleep mask, or keep your jewelry. As a hallway console, it holds your favorite bag, a pair of headphones, and keys. It could organize your desk, or perhaps you could use it to hang pictures, art, display your current favorite record, or keep plants. Versatile, affordable, and stylish — tick, tick, and tick.
Designed double-sided, the wine colored SKÅDIS is rich and perfect for a luxurious, moody atmosphere. The midnight blue feels safer, but no less effective, as it adds a dramatic edge. While hanging these colors on the wall can be daunting, the pegboard display breaks up any color blocking that might feel more difficult to style.
At 36cm by 56cm, this pegboard is on the smaller side, but there is the option of placing a few together to create a statement wall. Or, for just £5 more, it comes larger, at 76cm by 56cm.
Paired with a seven-piece accessories set, which includes two pegs, three hooks, a basket, and a shelf, it is ideal for a minimalist design. Though if you opt for the larger size — or you would like your display to be busier — it might be worth buying a few extras.
If a pegboard is something you need on your wall, but the deep-toned SKÅDIS feels too moody, here are some strong contenders that are lighter.
This large pegboard from Not On The High Street comes in a gorgeous range of colors — the natural and the navy are timeless, but the dusty blue offers a refreshing pop of color and provides a sharper contrast to the wooden shelving and pegs. At 813mm x 610mm, it’s the perfect size to hang in your hallway, though the colors are versatile and would work in any room.
Dotted with slightly wider holes, this contemporary pegboard is perfect for a minimalist design. With no room for sporadicity, each item placed on display feels intentional. The solid wood backdrop and load-bearing structure make it the perfect place to store plants.
Made from acrylic, this pegboard looks slightly more functional. While the clean white would complement a utility space or kitchen, the black would provide a sleeker, crisper look, which could be paired with high-contrast white pegs and hooks.
The wine-red, midnight-blue SKÅGIS is yet another storage-turned-stylish hit from IKEA — and on that note, I recommend scrolling through their new PS collection, if you haven’t seen it already, which is filled with some seriously stylish finds.
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Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.