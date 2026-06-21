Nightstands, hallways, and desks are notorious for being clutter hotspots. At my house, it’s almost guaranteed that at least one of them is messy at any given time. As places of transition and focus, it is important for them to feel calm — though somehow it feels we never have quite enough space or storage to create that sense of ease.

But it turns out we have been looking laterally when we really ought to have been thinking vertically. IKEA's iconic SKÅDIS pegboard has been making organization look stylish since 2017, and it’s undoubtedly one of IKEA’s best products for chic storage; however, it's just been released in a new double-sided colorway that is totally on point when it comes to color trends in 2026 that make us love it even more.

While the word ‘pegboard’ can conjure up images of garage storage, if you style it right, pegboards can make storage feel like an individualized art form. Sitting above a nightstand, it might hold a few of your current reads, hang a sleep mask, or keep your jewelry. As a hallway console, it holds your favorite bag, a pair of headphones, and keys. It could organize your desk, or perhaps you could use it to hang pictures, art, display your current favorite record, or keep plants. Versatile, affordable, and stylish — tick, tick, and tick.

IKEA SkÅdis Pegboard Combination - Double Sided/multicolour 36x56 Cm £18 at IKEA Designed double-sided, the wine colored SKÅDIS is rich and perfect for a luxurious, moody atmosphere. The midnight blue feels safer, but no less effective, as it adds a dramatic edge. While hanging these colors on the wall can be daunting, the pegboard display breaks up any color blocking that might feel more difficult to style. At 36cm by 56cm, this pegboard is on the smaller side, but there is the option of placing a few together to create a statement wall. Or, for just £5 more, it comes larger, at 76cm by 56cm. Paired with a seven-piece accessories set, which includes two pegs, three hooks, a basket, and a shelf, it is ideal for a minimalist design. Though if you opt for the larger size — or you would like your display to be busier — it might be worth buying a few extras.

If a pegboard is something you need on your wall, but the deep-toned SKÅDIS feels too moody, here are some strong contenders that are lighter.

The wine-red, midnight-blue SKÅGIS is yet another storage-turned-stylish hit from IKEA — and on that note, I recommend scrolling through their new PS collection, if you haven’t seen it already, which is filled with some seriously stylish finds.

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