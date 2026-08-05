M&S' bedding game has been impeccable of late. Not that I ever really doubt the brand in this department, but this new M&S Pure Linen 190 gsm Bedding Set is an improvement in both style and sleep support.

It's exactly the kind of bedding that elevates your bedscape, with its pretty piping detail. But when it comes to helping you sleep better, what does this actually mean?

Here's a better idea of what you can expect with this linen bedding and how to decide if it's right for you.

M&S Pure Linen 190 gsm Bedding Set £140 at Marks and Spencer UK Linen is generally considered the best bedding material for summer — this denser yarn is potentially better suited to cooler months, but it's still lightweight compared to many other materials.

So, we asked stylist Luke Arthur Wells, one of Livingetc's contributors, currently compiling our guide to choosing bedding for which he's interviewed plenty of independent experts. How does he feel that a denser linen bedding will perform?

"Linen bedding starts off quite crisp, and softens over time, but that original crispness gives your bed linen a nice structure that looks great," he explains. "A denser linen will likely soften a little more gradually, but retain a little more of that structure. Very soft linens deliver on that 'wrinkled' look, but sometimes it's more than you want. This will likely have a nice in-between texture that feels a bit more expensive."

Compare it to something like Bed Threads flax linen bedding, which is 170 GSM, as the brand says it's the optimum for feeling 'soft and buttery' when you use it straight away. So, yes, this 190 GSM bedding may take a little longer to soften, but might just give you that crisper look with the airiness and moisture-wicking abilities of linen.