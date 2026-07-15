"Does exactly what it says on the label — cool, cool, cool," reads a review from a verified buyer under this popular Stay Cool Lyocell Rich Bedding Set from M&S. And it's just one in a sea of praises for this soon-to-sell-out duvet bundle, commonly touted as perfect for summer.

Now, if there's one space to focus your attention on dressing in seasonally appropriate attire right now, it's the bedroom. And especially breathable bed linen. However, there's more out there than just scratchy linen if you want lightweight and airy for a summer bed.

The lyocell-rich fabric is satiny soft to the touch and features lauded breathability with its moisture-wicking finish. And since color plays a key role in comfort during hot weather, I was glad to see that it comes in a range of sleep-friendly colors. As one of our favorite high street bedding brands, here's what you need to know before you add this M&S set to your own shopping cart.

M&S Stay Cool Lyocell Rich Bedding Set £65 at Marks and Spencer UK Since blue is the best color for sleep, this dreamy 'Dusty Blue' set is my favorite from this Stay Cool collection at M&S. And if you're a hot sleeper who just can't seem to enjoy a rejuvenating night of rest in this heatwave, this cooling lyocell set is worth a try. The reviews give the bedding credit for its moisture-wicking ability and its smooth, cool feel. Multiple buyers also declare having come back to repurchase after the material surpassed expectations.

Made from a blend of 78% lyocell and 22% cotton, this set from M&S has been flying off the shelves this summer. And the reviews say it all. With a 200 thread count and a silky feel, this lyocell-rich set has quickly hopped onto M&S's bestsellers page as an affordable alternative to linen sheets.

Since hearing the hype about this set, I ventured into a store to have a feel for myself, and I can say firsthand that it holds a silkiness that translates as cooling to the touch.

And it's not just the duvet and pillowcases that seem to be popular this summer; the rest of the Stay Cool collection is just as well-rated, with most bedding accessories sitting above four stars. So, here are some other types of bedding from the cooling range.

Alternative Cooling Bedding to Shop

Also on the team's radar of heatwave essentials is this Japanese cooling blanket. It's surprisingly stylish and comes highly recommended, too. And for more advice on getting through this balmy summer in style, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.

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