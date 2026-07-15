Shoppers Have Been Giving This M&S 'Stay Cool' Bedding Set Rave 5-Star Reviews During the Heatwaves
With 91 of these sets added to shopping carts in the last five days alone, it's clear that it's a bedding buy worth considering during this hot summer
"Does exactly what it says on the label — cool, cool, cool," reads a review from a verified buyer under this popular Stay Cool Lyocell Rich Bedding Set from M&S. And it's just one in a sea of praises for this soon-to-sell-out duvet bundle, commonly touted as perfect for summer.
Now, if there's one space to focus your attention on dressing in seasonally appropriate attire right now, it's the bedroom. And especially breathable bed linen. However, there's more out there than just scratchy linen if you want lightweight and airy for a summer bed.
The lyocell-rich fabric is satiny soft to the touch and features lauded breathability with its moisture-wicking finish. And since color plays a key role in comfort during hot weather, I was glad to see that it comes in a range of sleep-friendly colors. As one of our favorite high street bedding brands, here's what you need to know before you add this M&S set to your own shopping cart.
Since blue is the best color for sleep, this dreamy 'Dusty Blue' set is my favorite from this Stay Cool collection at M&S. And if you're a hot sleeper who just can't seem to enjoy a rejuvenating night of rest in this heatwave, this cooling lyocell set is worth a try. The reviews give the bedding credit for its moisture-wicking ability and its smooth, cool feel. Multiple buyers also declare having come back to repurchase after the material surpassed expectations.
Made from a blend of 78% lyocell and 22% cotton, this set from M&S has been flying off the shelves this summer. And the reviews say it all. With a 200 thread count and a silky feel, this lyocell-rich set has quickly hopped onto M&S's bestsellers page as an affordable alternative to linen sheets.
Since hearing the hype about this set, I ventured into a store to have a feel for myself, and I can say firsthand that it holds a silkiness that translates as cooling to the touch.
And it's not just the duvet and pillowcases that seem to be popular this summer; the rest of the Stay Cool collection is just as well-rated, with most bedding accessories sitting above four stars. So, here are some other types of bedding from the cooling range.
First up, some sheets to match your duvet set. And if you want to switch up the color for a peekaboo effect, this Biscuit Stay Cool Flat Sheet from M&S pairs beautifully.
Alternative Cooling Bedding to Shop
Cozy Earth's bamboo bedding is another summer staple in my home. And this duvet cover's soothing blue calls out to me every time.
Rise & Fall's Crisp & Cool bedding is another set I often lean on. And not only does it make my bed look like one out of a hotel, but it's so soothing, too.
Also on the team's radar of heatwave essentials is this Japanese cooling blanket. It's surprisingly stylish and comes highly recommended, too. And for more advice on getting through this balmy summer in style, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.