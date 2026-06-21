When you think of summer bedding, linen is probably the first material to pop to mind. And for good reason. It regulates heat, promotes air circulation, and feels light. But what if I told you some bedding materials work even better in the heat?

Turns out, sleep experts actually favor cotton, wool, hemp, and bamboo lyocell over linen. So, if you're looking to buy bedding to see you through the warmer months, these materials should be at the top of your list.

But before you choose your favorite from these linen alternatives, let's take a look at why they come so highly recommended.

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1. Cotton

When in doubt, cotton is a beautiful cooling choice for your summer bedscape. (Image credit: Rise & Fall)

Lucy Guy, homeware expert and product developer at Rise & Fall, says that cotton percale is another excellent alternative to linen bedding. "Our Crisp & Cool cotton is actually our bestselling range, outperforming cotton sateen and European linen due to its year-round appeal," she says.

"It has that freshly-made-bed feeling that stays cool against the skin, with a smooth matte finish and a lightweight weave that allows plenty of airflow. If you love the look of hotel-style bedding but want something that feels particularly fresh in warmer weather, percale is a great option."

This Light Greige Muslin King Duvet Set from H&M is so soft to the touch and made from 100% cotton. And personally, I'd save the duvet for summer and instead layer in with this Cotton Muslin Bedspread to keep it light.

Rise & Fall Crisp & Cool Organic Cotton King Duvet Set – Clay £170 at Rise&Fall My bed is currently draped in a gorgeous cotton percale set from Rise & Fall, and it might be my favorite linen alternative of all.

Lucy Guy Social Links Navigation Product Developer Lucy Guy is Rise & Fall's senior homeware product developer. With previous experience at Soho Home and The Conran Shop, she specializes in creating premium products that combine modern design with everyday functionality. Working closely with suppliers and makers, she leads product development across the brand's homeware, with a focus on quality materials, comfort, and lasting performance.

2. Wool

Yes, you read that right. Wool is another sleep expert favorite for warm weather. And this Luxury British Wool Duvet from Rise & Fall is a nice finishing touch. (Image credit: Rise & Fall)

Next, for your sheets or even your duvet, Lucy recommends wool. "There's a common misconception that wool is only for winter, but it's actually one of the most versatile bedding fills you can sleep under," she says.

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"What makes it so effective is the way it handles moisture and temperature. It helps move humidity away from the body rather than trapping it, which can make a noticeable difference on warm or muggy nights."

She also finds it remarkably good at regulating your temperature as you sleep. "Instead of simply insulating, wool responds to changes in body heat, helping to keep you comfortable whether the night turns unexpectedly warm or a little cooler towards the early hours. That's why it's often a favorite among hot sleepers and anyone who struggles with overheating or night sweats."

SHLEEP ShleepHalo™ Merino Jersey King Fitted Sheet, Arabian Night Sky £457 at John Lewis Merino wool bedding is a soothing linen alternative for hot sleepers and this set from SHLEEP will make your bed look so stylish.

3. Hemp

Hemp is the most similar to linen, so if you miss it, this is the closest alternative to that natural feel. (Image credit: Naturalmat)

Kat Dey, co-founder of ettitude, tells me that hemp is one of the closest natural substitutes for linen because it’s also a bast fiber. "It has a similarly textured hand feel, excellent airflow, and outstanding durability," she adds.

"Like linen, hemp starts out feeling crisp and gradually softens with use and washing, developing character over time. It’s also a highly sustainable crop, requiring relatively little water and fewer agricultural inputs than many conventional fibers."

It's one of the best materials if you're detoxing your home. Whether it's stuffed into a mattress or draped as sheets and pillow covers. Which is why I've got my eye on these Luxury Organic Cotton & Hemp Pair Super King Pillowcases in Pebble from Floks.

Naturalmat Organic Hemp Flat Sheet £107 at Naturalmat UK Pair this sheet from Naturalmat with the matching Standard Organic Hemp Pillowcases for a cooling and cohesive bedscape that's summer-ready.

Kat Dey Social Links Navigation Co-founder Kat Dey is a serial entrepreneur and executive, named one of '35 People to Watch'. She is the co-founder and president of ettitude, an award-winning material science company and a home goods brand with the mission to dramatically reduce the harmful environmental impact of textiles. With its proprietary technologies, ettitude offers sustainable bedding, bath essentials, apparel and a variety of textiles made with CleanBamboo®. The manufacturing process is a clean alternative to the highly polluting cotton, viscose, silk and cashmere. ettitude is Climate Neutral certified and a B Corp. Prior to ettitude, Dey had a decade of experience scaling mission-driven companies. Kat and her companies have appeared in Fortune, Forbes, WSJ, LA Times, Today, FOX, BBC and more.

4. Bamboo Lyocell

Bamboo lyocell is another linen alternative that can make all the difference to how your bed feels on balmy summer nights. (Image credit: Cozy Earth)

"For those who prioritize softness as much as cooling, bamboo lyocell is an ideal summer fabric. It offers exceptional breathability and moisture management, helping move perspiration away from the body so it can evaporate more efficiently," says Kat.

"Unlike linen’s textured finish, most bamboo lyocell sheets on the market are made with a sateen weave, which has a silky, smooth surface that feels cool against the skin, making it particularly appealing for learning how to sleep in the heat."

If you're wondering where to buy bamboo bedding, I recommend this Signature+™ Bamboo Lyocell Bedding Set in Pebble Cream from Panda London. Or, try this Waterlily 100% Bamboo Lyocell Fitted Sheet for a beautiful pop of blue.

ettitude King Sateen Solid Sheet Set in Almond £411 at REVOLVE Inked in a pretty color that feels perfect for summer bedscapes, this bamboo lyocell set is another worthy option.

And if you don't want to pick between all of these linen alternatives, how about a blend of two? "If you love linen but wish it were a little softer, a bamboo lyocell and hemp blend is the closest alternative," she says. "Hemp contributes the airy, textured feel, while bamboo lyocell adds softness, moisture management, and a smoother drape."

And this King Linen Sheet Set in Stone from ettitude is my find for the season. Now, while you find your favorite cooling alternative, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter for more styling tips.