Ever Heard of Merino Wool Bedding? It Might Sound the Opposite, but It's Actual the Ideal Choice for Hot Sleepers
And this beautiful deep navy color is one of the best for sleep — win win
As the weather warms and you begin resetting your bedroom for the season, one question will definitely come to mind: what bedding material is best for summer? Well, I'd heard of all the usual suspects (bamboo, cotton, linen), but I just found this Merino Jersey Fitted Sheet from SHLEEP that might be the definitive winner.
As a hot sleeper, I'm extremely picky about the way I dress my bed during this time of year. So, I did a bit of research into the fabric, and it turns out that Merino wool is ideal for summer. The fine fibers release heat instead of trapping it, and in turn make your skin feel cool and airy.
If you're wondering how to sleep in the heat and looking for new bedding to treat your home, here's why this is a stylish, summer-friendly option.
Thoughtful tailoring, soft merino wool, and one of the best bedding colors for sleep? This SHLEEP Fitted Sheet delivers on all fronts. Especially, if you're a hot sleeper!
What is Merino Wool Bedding?
Merino wool is an ultra-fine natural fiber sourced from Merino sheep. And the jersey style comes from the knitted construction of the material. The interlocking technique used in jersey knitting allows for a softer, stretchy Merino wool finish. Plus, it has a natural elasticity that makes dressing your bed less of a chore. It's also one of the best bedding materials for a guest bedroom.
What are the Benefits of Merino Wool Bedding?
Since Merino fibers are naturally fine, it's the perfect choice for sleeping better. The active thermoregulation of the fabric, paired with its moisture-wicking ability and its itch-free softness, makes it an extremely beneficial foundation for a summer bed. If crafted from pure natural Merino, it can also be odor- and bacteria-resistant.
So, if you're interested in switching to Merino wool, here are some bedding buys that will go a long way in the warm months.
I love this Cartier reversible blanket for a summer bed styling, and it makes a major style statement, too.
With the ever-so-unpredictable state of the weather, I also recommend scrolling through our guide of things to buy ahead of a heatwave. And for more summer styling ideas, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.